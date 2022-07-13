DAX Ends 1.16% Lower at 12756.32 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 149.16 points or 1.16% today to 12756.32
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Off 21.60% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year
--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, July 6, 2022
--Off 21.60% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 2.86% from its 52-week low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022
--Down 19.21% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 21.60% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 2.86% from its 2022 closing low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 0.21%
--Year-to-date it is down 3128.54 points or 19.70%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
