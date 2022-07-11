DAX Ends 1.40% Lower at 12832.44 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 182.79 points or 1.40% today to 12832.44
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022
--Snaps a three trading day winning streak
--Off 21.14% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year
--Off 21.14% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 3.48% from its 52-week low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022
--Down 18.73% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 21.14% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 3.48% from its 2022 closing low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 0.38%
--Year-to-date it is down 3052.42 points or 19.22%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-11-22 1235ET