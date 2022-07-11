DAX Ends 1.40% Lower at 12832.44 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 182.79 points or 1.40% today to 12832.44

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 21.14% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 21.14% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.48% from its 52-week low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 18.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.14% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.48% from its 2022 closing low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.38%

--Year-to-date it is down 3052.42 points or 19.22%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

