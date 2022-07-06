DAX Ends 1.56% Higher at 12594.52 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 193.32 points or 1.56% today to 12594.52

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 24, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 22.60% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 22.60% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.56% from its 52-week low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 19.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.60% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.56% from its 2022 closing low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 3290.34 points or 20.71%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-22 1233ET