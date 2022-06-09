Log in
News: Latest News
DAX Ends 1.71% Lower at 14198.80 -- Data Talk

06/09/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
The DAX is down 247.19 points or 1.71% today to 14198.80


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 455.01 points or 3.11% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 12.74% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, May 25, 2022

--Off 12.74% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.66% from its 52-week low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 8.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.74% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.66% from its 2022 closing low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.32%

--Year-to-date it is down 1686.06 points or 10.61%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-22 1234ET

HOT NEWS