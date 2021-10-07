DAX Ends 1.85% Higher at 15250.86 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 277.53 points or 1.85% today to 15250.86
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, May 5, 2021
--Up two of the past three trading days
--Off 4.55% from its record close of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug 13, 2021
--Highest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021
--Off 4.55% from its 52-week high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug 13, 2021
--Up 31.97% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 16.93% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 4.55% from its 2021 closing high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 13.53% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 1532.08 points or 11.17%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-07-21 1237ET