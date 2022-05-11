DAX Ends 2.17% Higher at 13828.64 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 293.90 points or 2.17% today to 13828.64

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 447.97 points or 3.35% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 15.01% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 15.01% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.77% from its 52-week low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 8.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.01% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.77% from its 2022 closing low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.91%

--Year-to-date it is down 2056.22 points or 12.94%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

