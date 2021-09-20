DAX Ends 2.31% Lower at 15132.06 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 358.11 points or 2.31% today to 15132.06

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 519.69 points or 3.32% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point decline since Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 5.29% from its record close of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, May 19, 2021

--Off 5.29% from its 52-week high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 30.94% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 20.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.29% from its 2021 closing high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 12.65% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 4.44%

--Year-to-date it is up 1413.28 points or 10.30%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-21 1233ET