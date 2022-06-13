DAX Ends 2.43% Lower at 13427.03 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 334.80 points or 2.43% today to 13427.03

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 1226.78 points or 8.37% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 when the market fell for seven straight trading days

--Down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 17.48% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Off 17.48% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.64% from its 52-week low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 14.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.48% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.64% from its 2022 closing low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.68%

--Year-to-date it is down 2457.83 points or 15.47%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

