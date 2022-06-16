Log in
DAX Ends 3.31% Lower at 13038.49 -- Data Talk

06/16/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
The DAX is down 446.80 points or 3.31% today to 13038.49


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 19.87% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 19.87% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.61% from its 52-week low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 17.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.87% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.61% from its 2022 closing low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 9.38%

--Year-to-date it is down 2846.37 points or 17.92%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-22 1241ET

HOT NEWS