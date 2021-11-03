DAX Ends Flat at 15959.98 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 5.53 points or 0.03% today to 15959.98

--Third highest close in history

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 271.21 points or 1.73% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Off 0.11% from its record close of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

--Off 0.11% from its 52-week high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 29.50% from its 52-week low of 12324.22 hit Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

--Rose 29.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.11% from its 2021 closing high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 18.81% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 2241.20 points or 16.34%

