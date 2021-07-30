DAX Ends the Month 0.09% Higher at 15544.39 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 13.35 points or 0.09% this month to 15544.39
--Up for six consecutive months
--Up 2111.52 points or 15.72% over the last six months
--Largest six month point and percentage gain since May 2021
--Longest winning streak since May 2017 when the market rose for six straight months
--Up eight of the past nine months
--This week it is down 124.90 points or 0.80%
--Down two of the past three weeks
--Today it is down 96.08 points or 0.61%
--Snaps a two trading day winning streak
--Off 1.56% from its record close of 15790.51 hit Monday, July 12, 2021
--Off 1.56% from its 52-week high of 15790.51 hit Monday, July 12, 2021
--Up 34.51% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 26.24% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.56% from its 2021 closing high of 15790.51 hit Monday, July 12, 2021
--Up 15.72% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 1825.61 points or 13.31%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-30-21 1253ET