DAX Ends the Month 2.06% Higher at 14388.35 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 290.47 points or 2.06% this month to 14388.35

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since Dec. 2021

--Snaps a four month losing streak

--Today it is down 187.63 points or 1.29%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Off 11.57% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 11.57% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 12.13% from its 52-week low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 7.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.57% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 12.13% from its 2022 closing low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1496.51 points or 9.42%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-22 1238ET