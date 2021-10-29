DAX Ends the Month 2.81% Higher at 15688.77 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 428.08 points or 2.81% this month to 15688.77

--Largest one-month point and percentage gain since March 2021

--Up 10 of the past 12 months

--This week it is up 145.79 points or 0.94%

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 7.56 points or 0.05%

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 68.29 points or 0.43% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Off 1.81% from its record close of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Off 1.81% from its 52-week high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 35.76% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 35.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.81% from its 2021 closing high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 16.79% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 1969.99 points or 14.36%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

10-29-21 1248ET