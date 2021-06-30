DAX Ends the Quarter 3.48% Higher at 15531.04 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 522.70 points or 3.48% this quarter to 15531.04

--Up for five consecutive quarters

--Up 5595.20 points or 56.31% over the last five quarters

--Largest five quarter percentage gain since the 2nd Qtr 2004

--Longest winning streak since the 4th Qtr 2017 when the market rose for six straight quarters

--Up nine of the past 10 quarters

--This month it is up 109.91 points or 0.71%

--Up for five consecutive months

--Up 2098.17 points or 15.62% over the last five months

--Largest five month point and percentage gain since March 2021

--Longest winning streak since Aug. 2020 when the market rose for five straight months

--Up seven of the past eight months

--Today it is down 159.55 points or 1.02%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, June 23, 2021

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 1.26% from its record close of 15729.52 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, June 23, 2021

--Off 1.26% from its 52-week high of 15729.52 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Up 34.39% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 26.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.26% from its 2021 closing high of 15729.52 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Up 15.62% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 1812.26 points or 13.21%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

