DAX Ends the Quarter 3.48% Higher at 15531.04 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 522.70 points or 3.48% this quarter to 15531.04
--Up for five consecutive quarters
--Up 5595.20 points or 56.31% over the last five quarters
--Largest five quarter percentage gain since the 2nd Qtr 2004
--Longest winning streak since the 4th Qtr 2017 when the market rose for six straight quarters
--Up nine of the past 10 quarters
--This month it is up 109.91 points or 0.71%
--Up for five consecutive months
--Up 2098.17 points or 15.62% over the last five months
--Largest five month point and percentage gain since March 2021
--Longest winning streak since Aug. 2020 when the market rose for five straight months
--Up seven of the past eight months
--Today it is down 159.55 points or 1.02%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, June 23, 2021
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Off 1.26% from its record close of 15729.52 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, June 23, 2021
--Off 1.26% from its 52-week high of 15729.52 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021
--Up 34.39% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 26.67% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.26% from its 2021 closing high of 15729.52 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021
--Up 15.62% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 1812.26 points or 13.21%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-30-21 1249ET