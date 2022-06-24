DAX Ends the Week 0.06% Lower at 13118.13 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 8.13 points or 0.06% this week to 13118.13
--Down for four consecutive weeks
--Down 1344.06 points or 9.29% over the last four weeks
--Largest four week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 11, 2022
--Longest losing streak since the week ending May 6, 2022 when the market fell for five straight weeks
--Down 10 of the past 12 weeks
--Today it is up 205.54 points or 1.59%
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, May 27, 2022
--Snaps a two trading day losing streak
--Up four of the past six trading days
--Off 19.38% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year
--Off 19.38% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 2.23% from its 52-week low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Down 15.95% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 19.38% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022
--Up 2.23% from its 2022 closing low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 8.83%
--Year-to-date it is down 2766.73 points or 17.42%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-24-22 1249ET