DAX Ends the Week 0.33% Lower at 13981.91 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 46.02 points or 0.33% this week to 13981.91

--Down six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 99.61 points or 0.72%

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 14.07% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 14.07% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.97% from its 52-week low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 9.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.07% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.97% from its 2022 closing low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.82%

--Year-to-date it is down 1902.95 points or 11.98%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-22 1242ET