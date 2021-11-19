Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

DAX Ends the Week 0.41% Higher at 16159.97 -- Data Talk

11/19/2021 | 12:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The DAX is up 65.90 points or 0.41% this week to 16159.97

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 616.99 points or 3.97% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 5, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending June 11, 2021 when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 61.76 points or 0.38%

--Fourth highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 91.16 points or 0.56% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Off 0.56% from its record close of 16251.13 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.56% from its 52-week high of 16251.13 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 23.22% from its 52-week low of 13114.30 hit Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

--Rose 23.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.56% from its 2021 closing high of 16251.13 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 20.30% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.00%

--Year-to-date it is up 2441.19 points or 17.79%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-19-21 1240ET

Latest news "Markets"
12:41pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.14% Lower at 486.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:41pFTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.69% Lower at 7223.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:41pDAX Ends the Week 0.41% Higher at 16159.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.29% Higher at 7112.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 0.16% Higher at 3772.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 0.32% Lower at 4356.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:13pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : COVID fears weigh on Dow, S&P 500; Nasdaq hits record high
RE
12:04pFTSE 100 Closes Down on Friday Capping a Dismal Weak for Equities
DJ
11:57aEUROPE : European stocks slammed by lockdown fears, end six-week rally
RE
10:35aTSX hits one-week low as oil slides on European lockdown fears
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba slashes sales outlook as competition bites, demand slows
2U.S. discussing joint reserves release with China, taking aim at OPEC+
3THYSSENKRUPP : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
4FlatexDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by..
5Aker Carbon Capture ready to start CCUS project at Twence's waste-to-en..

HOT NEWS