DAX Ends the Week 0.41% Higher at 16159.97 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 65.90 points or 0.41% this week to 16159.97
--Up for four consecutive weeks
--Up 616.99 points or 3.97% over the last four weeks
--Largest four week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 5, 2021
--Longest winning streak since the week ending June 11, 2021 when the market rose for six straight weeks
--Up six of the past seven weeks
--Today it is down 61.76 points or 0.38%
--Fourth highest close in history
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 18, 2021
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 91.16 points or 0.56% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 4, 2021
--Off 0.56% from its record close of 16251.13 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year
--Off 0.56% from its 52-week high of 16251.13 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
--Up 23.22% from its 52-week low of 13114.30 hit Friday, Dec. 11, 2020
--Rose 23.01% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.56% from its 2021 closing high of 16251.13 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
--Up 20.30% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 3.00%
--Year-to-date it is up 2441.19 points or 17.79%
