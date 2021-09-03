DAX Ends the Week 0.45% Lower at 15781.20 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 70.55 points or 0.45% this week to 15781.20

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 59.39 points or 0.37%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 1.23% from its record close of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Off 1.23% from its 52-week high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 36.56% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 22.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.23% from its 2021 closing high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 17.48% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 2062.42 points or 15.03%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

