DAX Ends the Week 0.83% Higher at 15669.29 -- Data Talk

07/23/2021 | 12:39pm EDT
The DAX is up 128.98 points or 0.83% this week to 15669.29

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 25, 2021

--Up 10 of the past 12 weeks

--Today it is up 154.75 points or 1.00%

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 536.09 points or 3.54% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Monday, May 10, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, June 4, 2021 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Off 0.77% from its record close of 15790.51 hit Monday, July 12, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, July 14, 2021

--Off 0.77% from its 52-week high of 15790.51 hit Monday, July 12, 2021

--Up 35.59% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 22.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.77% from its 2021 closing high of 15790.51 hit Monday, July 12, 2021

--Up 16.65% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.89%

--Year-to-date it is up 1950.51 points or 14.22%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-23-21 1238ET

