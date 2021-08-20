DAX Ends the Week 1.06% Lower at 15808.04 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 169.40 points or 1.06% this week to 15808.04
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 18, 2021
--Snaps a two week winning streak
--Today it is up 42.23 points or 0.27%
--Up two of the past three trading days
--Off 1.06% from its record close of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year
--Off 1.06% from its 52-week high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 36.79% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 23.84% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.06% from its 2021 closing high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 17.68% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 1.70%
--Year-to-date it is up 2089.26 points or 15.23%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-20-21 1247ET