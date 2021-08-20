DAX Ends the Week 1.06% Lower at 15808.04 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 169.40 points or 1.06% this week to 15808.04

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 18, 2021

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is up 42.23 points or 0.27%

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 1.06% from its record close of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 1.06% from its 52-week high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 36.79% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 23.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.06% from its 2021 closing high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 17.68% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.70%

--Year-to-date it is up 2089.26 points or 15.23%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

