Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

DAX Ends the Week 1.06% Lower at 15808.04 -- Data Talk

08/20/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The DAX is down 169.40 points or 1.06% this week to 15808.04

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 18, 2021

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is up 42.23 points or 0.27%

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 1.06% from its record close of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 1.06% from its 52-week high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 36.79% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 23.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.06% from its 2021 closing high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 17.68% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.70%

--Year-to-date it is up 2089.26 points or 15.23%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-20-21 1247ET

Latest news "Markets"
12:49pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 1.94% Lower at 4147.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:48pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 1.26% Lower at 3617.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:48pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 3.91% Lower at 6626.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:48pDAX Ends the Week 1.06% Lower at 15808.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:47pFTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.81% Lower at 7087.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:47pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.48% Lower at 468.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:24pEUROPE : European stocks end higher but log worst week in 6 months
RE
12:23pToronto Stocks Rise; HEXO Shares Fall on Public Offering
DJ
12:20pFTSE 100 Rises 0.4% as Retail Gains
DJ
12:00pRoss Stores Worst Performer in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOG : HK, China stocks drop on deepening fears of Beijing's regulations
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : For bank regulators, tech giants are now too big to fail
4CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE : EXCLUSIVE: China Evergrande in talks with Xiaomi consortium to sell EV ..
5The electric vehicle boom is pay-dirt for factory machinery makers

HOT NEWS