Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

DAX Ends the Week 1.09% Lower at 15609.81 -- Data Talk

09/10/2021 | 12:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The DAX is down 171.39 points or 1.09% this week to 15609.81

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 18, 2021

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 241.94 points or 1.53% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 18, 2021

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 13.34 points or 0.09%

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 2.30% from its record close of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Off 2.30% from its 52-week high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 35.07% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 18.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.30% from its 2021 closing high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 16.21% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 1.42%

--Year-to-date it is up 1891.03 points or 13.78%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-10-21 1238ET

Latest news "Markets"
12:40pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 0.75% Lower at 4170.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 1.39% Lower at 3563.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.39% Lower at 6663.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:39pDAX Ends the Week 1.09% Lower at 15609.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:39pFTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.53% Lower at 7029.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:39pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.19% Lower at 466.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:02pFTSE 100 Inches Higher on Rebound in Basic Resources, Industrials
DJ
11:02aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow fall after inflation data; Big Tech supports Nasdaq
RE
10:08aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Toyota, Affirm, JPMorgan Chase, Holcim, Apple...
09:32aFTSE Gains, Pound Expected to Fall Against Euro in 2022 on UK Rate Rise Delay, Brexit Risks
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
21847 Goedeker : Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominatio..
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Bank of England to raise rates in late 2022, possibly sooner - Reuters ..
5Inflation data pressures Wall Street shares, offsets U.S.-China optimis..

HOT NEWS