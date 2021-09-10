DAX Ends the Week 1.09% Lower at 15609.81 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 171.39 points or 1.09% this week to 15609.81

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 18, 2021

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 241.94 points or 1.53% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 18, 2021

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 13.34 points or 0.09%

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 2.30% from its record close of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Off 2.30% from its 52-week high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 35.07% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 18.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.30% from its 2021 closing high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 16.21% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 1.42%

--Year-to-date it is up 1891.03 points or 13.78%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-10-21 1238ET