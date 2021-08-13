DAX Ends the Week 1.37% Higher at 15977.44 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 215.99 points or 1.37% this week to 15977.44

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 433.05 points or 2.79% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 9, 2021

--Up 12 of the past 15 weeks

--Today it is up 39.93 points or 0.25%

--A new record close

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 232.03 points or 1.47% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Monday, July 26, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, July 23, 2021 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Up 38.26% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 23.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 18.94% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.79%

--Year-to-date it is up 2258.66 points or 16.46%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

