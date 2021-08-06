DAX Ends the Week 1.40% Higher at 15761.45 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 217.06 points or 1.40% this week to 15761.45

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 7, 2021

--Up 11 of the past 14 weeks

--Today it is up 16.78 points or 0.11%

--Fourth highest close in history

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 206.37 points or 1.33% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, July 23, 2021

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 0.18% from its record close of 15790.51 hit Monday, July 12, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, July 14, 2021

--Off 0.18% from its 52-week high of 15790.51 hit Monday, July 12, 2021

--Up 36.39% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 24.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.18% from its 2021 closing high of 15790.51 hit Monday, July 12, 2021

--Up 17.33% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 2042.67 points or 14.89%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-06-21 1238ET