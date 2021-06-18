DAX Ends the Week 1.56% Lower at 15448.04 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 245.23 points or 1.56% this week to 15448.04
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 29, 2021
--Snaps a six week winning streak
--Today it is down 279.63 points or 1.78%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 11, 2021
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Off 1.79% from its record close of 15729.52 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Monday, May 31, 2021
--Off 1.79% from its 52-week high of 15729.52 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021
--Up 33.67% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 25.28% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.79% from its 2021 closing high of 15729.52 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021
--Up 15.00% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 0.17%
--Year-to-date it is up 1729.26 points or 12.61%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-18-21 1300ET