DAX Ends the Week 1.58% Higher at 13015.23 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 202.20 points or 1.58% this week to 13015.23.

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 27, 2022

--Snaps a five week losing streak

--Today it is up 172.01 points or 1.34%

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 614.03 points or 4.95% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Off 20.01% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, June 28, 2022

--Off 20.01% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.95% from its 52-week low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 17.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.01% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 4.95% from its 2022 closing low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.81%

--Year-to-date it is down 2869.63 points or 18.07%

