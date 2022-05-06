DAX Ends the Week 3.00% Lower at 13674.29 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 423.59 points or 3.00% this week to 13674.29

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Down for five consecutive weeks

--Down 772.19 points or 5.35% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 18, 2022

--Longest losing streak since the week ending March 20, 2020 when the market fell for five straight weeks

--Down six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 228.23 points or 1.64%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, April 22, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 365.18 points or 2.60% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 26, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 15.96% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, March 11, 2022

--Off 15.96% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.57% from its 52-week low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 11.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.96% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.57% from its 2022 closing low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2210.57 points or 13.92%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

