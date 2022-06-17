DAX Ends the Week 4.62% Lower at 13126.26 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 635.57 points or 4.62% this week to 13126.26

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 1335.93 points or 9.24% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 11, 2022

--Down nine of the past 11 weeks

--Today it is up 87.77 points or 0.67%

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 19.33% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 19.33% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.30% from its 52-week low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 15.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.33% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.30% from its 2022 closing low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.77%

--Year-to-date it is down 2758.60 points or 17.37%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

