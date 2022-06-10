DAX Ends the Week 4.83% Lower at 13761.83 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 698.26 points or 4.83% this week to 13761.83

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 700.36 points or 4.84% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 11, 2022

--Down eight of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is down 436.97 points or 3.08%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 891.98 points or 6.09% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, May 9, 2022 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 15.43% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 15.43% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.25% from its 52-week low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 12.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.43% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.25% from its 2022 closing low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.35%

--Year-to-date it is down 2123.03 points or 13.37%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1233ET