DAX Ends the Week Flat at 14460.09 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 2.10 points or 0.01% this week to 14460.09

--Down seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is down 25.08 points or 0.17%

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 11.13% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 11.13% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 12.69% from its 52-week low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 7.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.13% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 12.69% from its 2022 closing low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1424.77 points or 8.97%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-03-22 1237ET