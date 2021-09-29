DAX US : Partners with Breakbeat, a Podcast and Content Network Dedicated to the Global Hip-Hop Community

DAX US, the pioneering digital audio exchange, today announced an exclusive partnership with new podcast publisher Breakbeat Media, to be its exclusive advertising partner. The partnership will enable Breakbeat Media’s inventory to be packaged within DAX’s extensive digital audio network.

Breakbeat Media was founded by Dave Mays, creator of The Source Magazine, and Kendrick Ashton, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of The St. James. Breakbeat is a multi-media podcast network built to serve the interests and perspectives of the Hip-Hop audience and will deliver authentic, premium, and relevant audio and video content capturing the Hip-Hop community's distinct point-of-view.

Breakbeat, which officially launches today (29 September), will produce scripted, non-fiction narrative, news and discussion content, covering a wide range of subjects. It will be available on all major podcast suppliers including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Dave Mays said: “I’ve had a 40-year love affair with Hip-Hop, and over that time, it has grown into the most important cultural force in the world. Podcasting is a fast-growing and influential industry that provides Breakbeat with the opportunity to develop and showcase a collection of distinct voices, perspectives and stories from the Hip-Hop culture. Our vision for Breakbeat is for it to comprehensively serve the global Hip-Hop community with the love, respect and authenticity it so richly deserves. It’s great to be partnering with a powerhouse like DAX to help bring us to market.”

Breakbeat co-founder Kendrick Ashton added: “The compelling stories, nuanced and sophisticated perspectives and inspiring history of Hip-Hop need a platform that unapologetically embraces the beauty, power and importance of the culture. Breakbeat, which will be at the front of the culture, will be that platform."

Les Hollander, CEO of DAX US, said: "We are proud to bring Breakbeat Media, a premium and authentic Hip-Hop podcast network, to market. With our ability to connect audiences and brands at scale we are able to support Dave Mays and Kendrick Ashton in their vision to create a platform of authentic voices to serve the global Hip-Hop community.” It’s an exciting addition to the DAX podcast portfolio which already includes exclusives with Action Park Media, Evergreen and Sounder and strengthens DAX’s listener base with more diverse content.

DAX will exclusively represent Breakbeat’s content including “Culturati: Conversations with Kierna Mayo,” which explores cultural hot topics from the socio-political to the not-safe-for-work through engaging conversations with an array of important and fascinating thought-leaders, activists and celebrated artists, and the “Don’t Call me White Girl” show, whose host offers her unique brand of insight, advice, and commentary in a weekly audio-visual podcast, as well as “The Wrap It Up Show Starring Funny Marco,” with interviews and interactions with notable guests from the music and entertainment scene in Hip-Hop's capital city of Atlanta.

Breakbeat podcasts will be available wherever listeners get their podcasts, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts, as well as the Breakbeat YouTube channel.

About DAX

DAX is a pioneering digital audio advertising exchange connecting brands with audiences at scale across music, radio and podcasts. Advertisers on DAX can reach more than 110 million listeners through impactful formats, smart targeting, and award-winning effectiveness tools. Premium publisher brands on DAX include TuneIn, Audiomack, LiveXLive powered by Slacker Radio, AccuRadio, and Beasley. Global, the Media & Entertainment group launched DAX in the US in 2018.

