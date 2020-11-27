DB MANIFOLDS WITH FLOW-RATE DYNAMIC BALANCING: TOP-LEVEL ENERGY EFFICIENCY

The study by the Energy Department of the Politecnico of Turin confirms savings up to 25%

The use of distribution manifolds, with Giacomini's cutting-edge flow-rate dynamic balancing, in radiant air conditioning systems offers potential energy savings up to 25%. This is what resulted from the study by researchers of the Energy Department of the Politecnico of Turin, led by Prof. Corgnati*, Vice Chancellor for Research of the University.

DB manifolds with dynamic balancing, presented as concept at the last edition of the International Exhibition of Frankfurt, are now ready for the market. Right before their official launch, scheduled for the next few days, Giacomini has asked the Politecnico of Turin to establish the energy efficiency rate based on the exact thermal loads of the environment to reassure our clients on the technical choices implemented.

The scientific study approach provided for design and development of an analytical-numerical model applied to two sample cases referred to as 'individual' and 'collective' model. The 'individual' case reviews the typical situation of the actual effects occurring inside an individual housing unit, which may be a single-family home or an apartment with an independent heating system. Conversely, the 'collective' case reviews the typical situation of collective/multi-family residential buildings (condos, for example) with a centralized heating system where energy savings are linked to the energy consumption dynamics and behavior of the individual units.

The results are quite reassuring: the 'individual' case, typical of housing units with an independent system, showed energy savings up to 12%, while the 'collective' providing an example of energy savings for multi-family buildings with a centralized heating system, showed energy savings up to 25%.

Such numbers, significant also for radiant air conditioning which is already outstanding per se in terms of energy savings, confirms Giacomini's belief to invest in energy-efficiency solutions, sustainable development, and indoor comfort.

Last but not least, it is worth reminding that this type of manifold, a key component in radiant systems, is perfectly in line with the energy upgrade of existing buildings interested by the 110% Superbonus tax benefits.

(*) Professor Stefano Paolo Corgnati, mechanical engineer and energy research scientist, Environmental Technical Physics PhD at the Energy Department of the Politecnico of Turin, is Vice Chancellor for Research. Author of more than 400 scientific and technical publications dedicated to energy-saving construction, environmental wellness, and system technologies for air conditioning of buildings, with a specialization in heating and cooling radiant systems. For this sector, he worked as Sub-Task Leader of the 'Low Temperature Heating and High Temperature Cooling Systems' project studying calculation models and methods for 'moderated temperature' systems within the activities of the International Energy Agency. He held office first as Vice President and then as President of the Federation of European Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Associations (REHVA).