DBAY makes $1.1 billion proposal to buy Britain's CareTech

04/04/2022 | 05:20am EDT
(Reuters) -Global asset management firm DBAY Advisors on Monday proposed to buy British social care services company CareTech Holdings for 850 million pounds ($1.12 billion), higher than a proposal by private family office Sheikh Holding Group.

DBAY's 750 pence-per-share proposal made on April 1 represents a premium of 5.5% to CareTech's close on Friday and tops a 725 pence-per-share bid made by the UK-based private family office last month.

Shares of the company were up as much as 5.2%, hitting a record high of 748 pence by 0915 GMT.

CareTech confirmed that it received a possible offer from DBAY Advisors and added that the discussions between the parties were at early stage.

CareTech is the latest British firm to receive takeover interest from DBAY following its acquisition of Telit Communications last year and an unsuccessful bid for credit hire and legal services group Anexo.

The proposal, DBAY said, also includes a partial non-voting share alternative limited to a 30% stake in CareTech to allow shareholders to roll over some of their investments and retain an interest in CareTech if they opt for it.

The asset manager also said funds related to it have already bought about 1.8% stake in CareTech in the open market at a highest-paid price of 710 pence per share.

Hertfordshire, England-headquartered CareTech - which offers housing and care services to adults with learning impairments and physical disabilities - reported a 75% surge in profit before tax for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2021, helped by acquisitions.

($1 = 0.7621 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS