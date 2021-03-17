Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DBRS Morningstar: Outlook for North American Financial Institutions Brightens

03/17/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DBRS, Inc. (DBRS Morningstar) published a commentary analyzing the 2021 outlook for North American Financial Institutions.

Key highlights include:

  • DBRS Morningstar expects North American Financial Institutions ratings to remain largely Stable in 2021, while we revert many of the Negative trends put on at the outset of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic back to Stable. There will be downgrades, but they will be limited.
  • The coronavirus pandemic did not result in a typical downturn. Indeed, despite a massive economic shock, the extent of which was unprecedented, stock markets are at all-time highs, and housing prices continue to move higher as well. In addition, the debt markets have been wide open across the risk spectrum resulting in record issuance and allowing even weaker companies to bolster liquidity.
  • Longer term, the material accumulation of debt at all levels (governments, corporations and consumers) has reduced financial flexibility to cope with the next economic shock, but most financial institutions should continue to have strong capital and liquidity buffers to manage through adverse economic cycles.

“Despite many positive factors, there is still considerable uncertainty with the outlook. With the markets at record highs, it may not take much bad news to spark a significant correction, pressuring wealth and confidence,” said Michael Driscoll, Managing Director – Head of North American FIG.

The full commentary is available at https://www.dbrsmorningstar.com/research/375391/dbrs-morningstar-outlook-for-north-american-financial-institutions-brightens.

For more information, visit www.dbrsmorningstar.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:56pCISCO  : The three C's approach to SASE
PU
12:56pBENETEAU  : 210317 BENETEAU Presentation 2019-20 Earnings_2021 Forecast
PU
12:56pBENETEAU  : 210317 BENETEAU 2019-20 Earnings_2021 Forecast
PU
12:56pHARDMAN & CO RESEARCH  : Hardman Talks: Yew Grove REIT discussion
DJ
12:55pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Files Class Action Suit Against BELLUS Health Inc.
BU
12:55pMERCK  : Invests EUR25 Million to Expand French Site
DJ
12:54pUber's UK driver benefits highlight broader gig-worker challenges
RE
12:53pUSANA HEALTH SCIENCES  : Applying New 3Rs Gets Workers through Pandemic, Global Author/CEO Says
AQ
12:52pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Boston Landing life science development site trades for $67M
PU
12:51pPicton Mahoney Asset Management Announces Monthly Distribution for Picton Mahoney Fortified Income Alternative Fund Exchange Traded Fund Units
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei CFO lawyers seek to add more evidence contesting U.S. extradition
2POWER PLAY: Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
3MORPHOSYS AG : MORPHOSYS : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
4DOW JONES 30 : Oil slips further on Europe demand concerns, U.S. stock build
5PLUG POWER INC. : PLUG POWER : RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Dea..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ