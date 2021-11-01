DBRS Morningstar - Outlook for Sovereign Ratings in the Wake of COVID-19

Governments and monetary authorities reacted quickly to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) health crisis with massive fiscal and monetary support. As economies re-open, DBRS Morningstar expects some credit challenges to emerge from the corporate and household sectors - potentially leading to noisy data and market volatility - but ultimately the world economy will make a full recovery. In this environment, some fiscal rebalancing will occur, but public debt will in many cases remain well above pre-crisis levels through this decade. We expect continued divergence between some economies that have developed strong reputations for fiscal prudence, and several other major economies that will likely prioritize higher public spending.

In this commentary we explore factors that could affect our sovereign ratings outlook, which remains mixed. Some sovereigns are in an advanced stage of economic recovery and are already beginning the process of balance sheet repair. In such cases, upward pressures on ratings are likely. In other cases, policy responses have exacerbated existing fiscal challenges, and could ultimately weigh on credit ratings. In less developed economies, a more tepid policy response combined with limited access to vaccines may delay recoveries. Countries with unaddressed macroeconomic or fiscal imbalances may see additional downward pressures on ratings.

Key highlights:

1. The global recovery faces some headwinds, including continued supply and demand disruptions from COVID-19 and emerging price pressures. While sustained and high inflation would clearly be detrimental, a short-lived burst of somewhat higher inflation could benefit the more indebted advanced economies.

2. Adverse geopolitical developments, changing energy policies, or shifting attitudes toward globalization could complicate the outlook for growth and inflation.

3. Advanced economy debt burdens are likely to remain highly affordable as more expensive debt is refinanced, but in several cases medium-term fiscal adjustments are likely to be needed.

“The quality of public spending matters, and running fiscal deficits to fund infrastructure improvements would likely bring considerable benefits over the medium-term,” comments Nichola James, Co-Head of Sovereign Ratings at DBRS Morningstar. “Nonetheless, slower fiscal adjusters may ultimately face some ratings pressures - whether due to a subsequent crisis or downturn, or due to a more gradual deterioration in public financial strength”.

“The financial flexibility of advanced economies has allowed them to engage in a massive fiscal response while lowering debt service costs,” adds Thomas Torgerson, Co-Head of Sovereign Ratings at DBRS Morningstar. “In contrast, emerging markets undertook more limited fiscal responses, yet most are expected to see debt service costs rise further in the next few years,” says Thomas Torgerson, Co-head of Global Sovereign Ratings.

To view the full report, click here: https://www.dbrsmorningstar.com/research/387057/outlook-for-sovereign-ratings-in-the-wake-of-covid-19

The DBRS Morningstar group of companies consists of DBRS, Inc. (Delaware, U.S.)(NRSRO, DRO affiliate); DBRS Limited (Ontario, Canada)(DRO, NRSRO affiliate); DBRS Ratings GmbH (Frankfurt, Germany)(EU CRA, NRSRO affiliate, DRO affiliate); and DBRS Ratings Limited (England and Wales)(UK CRA, NRSRO affiliate, DRO affiliate). For more information on regulatory registrations, recognitions and approvals of the DBRS Morningstar group of companies, please see: https://www.dbrsmorningstar.com/research/225752/highlights.pdf. The DBRS Morningstar group of companies are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. © 2021 DBRS Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information upon which DBRS Morningstar ratings and other types of credit opinions and reports are based is obtained by DBRS Morningstar from sources DBRS Morningstar believes to be reliable. DBRS Morningstar does not audit the information it receives in connection with the analytical process, and it does not and cannot independently verify that information in every instance. The extent of any factual investigation or independent verification depends on facts and circumstances. DBRS Morningstar ratings, other types of credit opinions, reports and any other information provided by DBRS Morningstar are provided “as is” and without representation or warranty of any kind. DBRS Morningstar hereby disclaims any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability, fitness for any particular purpose or non-infringement of any of such information. In no event shall DBRS Morningstar or its directors, officers, employees, independent contractors, agents and representatives (collectively, DBRS Morningstar Representatives) be liable (1) for any inaccuracy, delay, loss of data, interruption in service, error or omission or for any damages resulting therefrom, or (2) for any direct, indirect, incidental, special, compensatory or consequential damages arising from any use of ratings and rating reports or arising from any error (negligent or otherwise) or other circumstance or contingency within or outside the control of DBRS Morningstar or any DBRS Morningstar Representative, in connection with or related to obtaining, collecting, compiling, analyzing, interpreting, communicating, publishing or delivering any such information. No DBRS Morningstar entity is an investment advisor. DBRS Morningstar does not provide investment, financial or other advice. Ratings, other types of credit opinions, other analysis and research issued or published by DBRS Morningstar are, and must be construed solely as, statements of opinion and not statements of fact as to credit worthiness, investment, financial or other advice or recommendations to purchase, sell or hold any securities. A report with respect to a DBRS Morningstar rating or other credit opinion is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. DBRS Morningstar may receive compensation for its ratings and other credit opinions from, among others, issuers, insurers, guarantors and/or underwriters of debt securities. DBRS Morningstar is not responsible for the content or operation of third party websites accessed through hypertext or other computer links and DBRS Morningstar shall have no liability to any person or entity for the use of such third party websites. This publication may not be reproduced, retransmitted or distributed in any form without the prior written consent of DBRS Morningstar. ALL DBRS MORNINGSTAR RATINGS AND OTHER TYPES OF CREDIT OPINIONS ARE SUBJECT TO DISCLAIMERS AND CERTAIN LIMITATIONS. PLEASE READ THESE DISCLAIMERS AND LIMITATIONS AT https://www.dbrsmorningstar.com/about/disclaimer. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REGARDING DBRS MORNINGSTAR RATINGS AND OTHER TYPES OF CREDIT OPINIONS, INCLUDING DEFINITIONS, POLICIES AND METHODOLOGIES, ARE AVAILABLE ON https://www.dbrsmorningstar.com.

The English version of this press release prevails.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211101005480/en/