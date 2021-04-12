DBRS Morningstar : Launches New Esoteric Finance Team

DBRS Morningstar launched a new dedicated Esoteric Finance Team. With a global and cross-sector mandate, the team will focus on esoteric and innovative finance transactions in evolving asset classes, industries and risk areas that haven’t been the focus of credit ratings before. The credit rating agency’s approach is unique by assembling a cross-franchise team with known specialists from its well-established corporate credit, non-bank financial, legal, and credit policy units as well as highly experienced analysts from various structured finance asset classes in one dedicated team.

DBRS Morningstar’s new initiative is overseen by Chuck Weilamann, Chief Credit Officer, and is consistent with the company’s mission, to bring more analytical transparency, diversity of opinion and investor-oriented responsiveness to the marketplace.

“Credit analysis of innovative finance transactions is a unique challenge that requires a nimble mindset, a comprehensive set of skills and the combination of wide-ranging expertise,” said Detlef Scholz, President of DBRS Morningstar. “Our newly established team comprises some of our most experienced analytical professionals at DBRS Morningstar who will serve as ‘first responders’ when calls or innovative concepts raise analytical questions that may need further assessment before we can commence our credit work.”

Working across all asset classes and geographies and in tandem with all other analytical teams, the Esoteric Finance effort will assess the company’s capacity, available information, and applicable methodologies to provide timely and reliable feedback on DBRS Morningstar’s ability to assign a credit rating or other credit opinion. The team will also collaborate in the development of rating approaches, which support the expansion of the existing credit risk footprint.

ABOUT DBRS MORNINGSTAR

DBRS Morningstar is a global credit ratings business with approximately 700 employees in eight offices globally. We provide investors with an enhanced platform featuring thought leadership, analysis, and research. DBRS Morningstar is committed to empowering investor success, serving the market through leading-edge technology, and raising the bar for the industry. DBRS Morningstar is the world’s fourth-largest credit ratings agency and a market leader in Canada, the U.S., and Europe in multiple asset classes. We rate more than 3,000 issuers and 60,000 securities worldwide and are driven to bring more clarity, diversity, and responsiveness to the ratings process. Our approach and size provide the agility to respond to customers’ needs, while being large enough to provide the necessary expertise and resources. Learn more at: https://www.dbrsmorningstar.com/learn/dbrsmorningstar.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210412005660/en/