DC BLOX : Starts Construction on Its Greenville Data Center

The new 1MW data center is set to be the first multi-tenant Tier III-designed facility in South Carolina, expanding DC BLOX’s footprint throughout the Southeastern US

DC BLOX, a provider of interconnected multi-tenant data centers that deliver the infrastructure and connectivity essential to power today’s digital business, announces it has initiated construction of its Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina data center. The data center, designed to Uptime Institute’s Tier III standards, will be the first-of-its-kind multi-tenant data center in South Carolina. The facility will be capable of protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), providing enterprises and government entities throughout South Carolina access to a highly efficient, secure and interconnected data center - for the first time in this market. With an initial capacity of 1MW of critical IT load, the first phase of DC BLOX’s new Greenville data center is set to be completed by the third quarter of 2021.

DC BLOX continues to respond to shifts taking shape in the technology landscape, enabling businesses to digitize and implement distributed IT infrastructure solutions in areas traditionally underserved. The DC BLOX Greenville-Spartanburg multi-tenant regional data center delivers on this promise in both design and connectivity capabilities. When complete, the Greenville data center will offer access to DC BLOX’s private and redundant carrier-grade mesh-network connectivity ecosystem interconnecting the company’s portfolio of data centers throughout the southeast including: Atlanta, GA; Birmingham, AL; Chattanooga, TN; and Huntsville, AL.

“With the first Tier III-designed data center now under construction in South Carolina, businesses adopting digital transformation strategies are set to have access to the most reliable and interconnected facility in the State,” comments Mark Masi, Chief Operating Officer of DC BLOX. “Whether it’s a prime location, cloud storage, disaster recovery, or an expanded data center footprint, we are proud to bring this state-of-the-art data center campus to South Carolina. Now, even more companies can leverage reliable and efficient data center services and private, high-speed, low latency network access to cloud providers and applications at scale.”

DC BLOX’s Greenville data center is set upon an 8.5-acre campus in the Global Business Park off of Interstate 85. Upon full build-out, the facility will feature six distinct data halls with 54,000 square feet of data center space with a full critical load capable of supporting 18MW of power. The data center will also feature approximately 7,000 square feet of secure storage and shared and dedicated office space.

The new data center will bring five high-paying new positions initially to the community – along with an expected investment of over $200 million combined between DC BLOX and their tenant customers over the next few years. The projected investment is the single largest amount reported by the Greenville Area Development Corporation in at least five years.

“DC BLOX brings good-paying jobs and significant capital investment to Greenville County, and we are excited to see their vision begin to take shape with this groundbreaking,” reiterates Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows. “This new data center will help Greenville County accelerate economic growth and build on our reputation as a world-class technology destination. DC BLOX is a welcome addition to our community.”

“We’re grateful to partner again with DC BLOX and CEO Jeff Uphues, who are making a vital investment in the Upstate. Brasfield & Gorrie brings significant mission-critical expertise to this project, having completed more than $2 billion in mission-critical projects company-wide," adds Brasfield & Gorrie Vice President and Division Manager Ben Barfield. "DC BLOX’s investment will have a significant impact in the Greenville community, where Brasfield & Gorrie has worked for more than 30 years.”

Bridging the needs of companies throughout South Carolina, the facility will serve as both a core and edge infrastructure site, offering connectivity, scalability and accessibility to cloud on-ramps and a broad set of network solutions. DC BLOX’s facility is positioned to vastly improve digital infrastructure capabilities for businesses throughout Greenville and Spartanburg counties, and the State of South Carolina.

To learn more about DC BLOX, please visit www.dcblox.com.

About DC BLOX

DC BLOX owns and operates interconnected multi-tenant data centers that deliver the infrastructure and connectivity essential to power today’s digital business. DC BLOX’s private network fabric and robust connectivity ecosystem enable access to built-in carriers, Internet exchanges, public cloud providers, and DC BLOX data centers to businesses across the Southeast. DC BLOX’s data centers are located in Atlanta, GA; Birmingham, AL; Huntsville, AL; Chattanooga, TN; and soon in Greenville, SC. For more information, please visit www.dcblox.com, call +1.877.590.1684, and connect with DC BLOX on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Brasfield & Gorrie

Founded in 1964, Brasfield & Gorrie is one of the nation’s largest privately held construction firms, providing general contracting, design-build, and construction management services for a wide variety of markets. We are skilled in construction best practices, including virtual design and construction, integrated project delivery, and Lean construction, but we are best known for our preconstruction and self-perform expertise and exceptional client service. Brasfield & Gorrie has 12 offices and more than 3,000 employees. Our 2020 revenues were $3.9 billion. Engineering News-Record ranks Brasfield & Gorrie 22nd among the nation’s “Top 400 Contractors” for 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005024/en/