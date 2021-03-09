Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DC Green Bank : and Inclusive Prosperity Capital Announce New Financing Product for the District

03/09/2021 | 03:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DC Green Bank is excited to announce the launch of a pre-development loan in DC to support customized design of sustainable improvements for commercial buildings, community-based nonprofit organization buildings, and multifamily or mixed-use properties. The product was developed by and will be offered in partnership with Inclusive Prosperity Capital, a mission-driven nonprofit investment fund specializing in clean energy, energy efficiency, and resiliency.

The pre-development loan, named Navigator, can be used to fund costs required to design high quality energy savings projects, including energy audits and benchmarking, design, engineering, bidding work, and other sustainable design costs. Navigator loans will range from $10,000 - $250,000 or more on a case-by-case basis and fill a critical gap in the District’s sustainable funding landscape, particularly for affordable housing development.

“Through our engagement with District residents, contractors, developers, property owners, engineers and beyond, we have identified pre-development loans as a crucial missing piece in the city’s clean energy puzzle,” said DC Green Bank CEO Eli Hopson. “We’re excited to be partnering with Inclusive Prosperity Capital to fill this financing gap and make sure that DC has investment offerings at each stage of the renewable energy and energy efficiency project lifecycle.”

The Navigator product provides an on-ramp for District building owners as they consider financing options to upgrade their energy systems, decrease their environmental footprint, save money, and meet DC’s emerging Building Energy Performance Standards (BEPS). With 75% of the District’s emissions emanating from the building sector, these standards are designed to help the city bring emissions down by 50% by 2032 and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Navigator provides financial resources needed for building owners and operators, District contractors, and DC Green Bank to come together to think holistically about the evaluation and design phase of building projects.

“The Navigator loan allows building owners to access financing for early-stage audits, benchmarking, and design for clean energy projects, which can often be a challenge,” said Kerry O’Neill, CEO of Inclusive Prosperity Capital. “DC has a proven track record of leadership on climate and energy issues, and this collaboration with DC Green Bank has the potential to unlock millions of dollars to accelerate action and climate impact.”

The Navigator product is available now, and the DC Green Bank team is ready to initiate discussions to close the first round of deals. Additional information on the remainder of DC Green Bank’s loan and financing products can be found at https://dcgreenbank.com/products/.

_____________________________

About DC Green Bank

DC Green Bank was established by the District's Green Finance Authority Establishment Act of 2018. DC Green Bank develops innovative financial solutions to support District businesses, organizations, and residents in the journey to a cleaner future. DC Green Bank invests in solar energy systems, energy efficient buildings, green infrastructure, and transportation electrification in line with its values of Sustainability, Clean Economy, and Inclusive Prosperity.

About Inclusive Prosperity Capital (IPC)

Inclusive Prosperity Capital is a mission-drive nonprofit investment fund designed to deliver financing solutions to communities that need it most. IPC invests in clean energy and resilience in partnership with local initiatives and organizations to provide energy security, climate justice, and economic growth. Inclusive Prosperity Capital everyone should have access to the benefits of clean energy and resilience.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:53pGENERAL ELECTRIC  : GE Digital's FlightPulse® Mobile App Provides Airline Pilots Insight from Flight Prep to Flight Assessment
PU
08:53pFollowing Unprecedented Winter Storm in Texas and Protection Granted under the CCAA in Canada, Just Energy Receives Chapter 15 Bankruptcy Protection in U.S.
GL
08:51pSUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS  : IIROC Trading Halt - SUGR
AQ
08:51pMEDPACE  : Wearable Biosensors are Changing the Future of Clinical Trials
PU
08:51pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO SABESP  : 935th meeting
PU
08:50pDisney crosses streaming milestone, aims to open California parks in late April
RE
08:49pNEOENERGIA S A  : With the authorization, mobilization was initiated for the works of the project, which will im...
PU
08:47pREGENTATLANTIC  : 's Jane Newton Named to Crain's New York Business 2021 List of Notable Women on Wall Street
BU
08:45pRREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
08:45pBROMPTON LIFECO SPLIT  : Insights – Financials Rally as Bond Yields Rise
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop jumps more than 40%, other 'meme stocks' rally on stimulus hopes
2EXCLUSIVE: Chinese EV trio eye HK listings this year to raise combined $5 billion - sources
3DEOLEO, S.A. : DEOLEO S A : Bitcoin mania triggers fundraising rush by Chinese players
4Global stocks rally as yields ease
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ