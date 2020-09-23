DC Secretary Announces Proposed Amendments to DC Rules

DC Administration Services, Inc., in its capacity as DC Secretary, has today published to the DC website proposed amendments to the Deliverable Obligation and External Review provisions of the DC Rules. Any Eligible Market Participant may provide comments on the proposed amendments to the DC Rules until 5:00pm EDT Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

The proposed amendments to the DC Rules, together with additional information about the Determinations Committees and what they do can be found at the Determinations Committees website: https://www.cdsdeterminationscommittees.org/.

Other inquires may be directed to Mark Ferraris at mark.ferraris@citadelspv.com

