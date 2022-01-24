DCG Acquisitions, a Dave Cantin Group (DCG) Company, Closes on Sale of Delray Auto Group to SuperStore Auto Group

DCG Acquisitions, a Dave Cantin Group (DCG) company, today announced the successful completion of an acquisition by SuperStore Auto Group of Delray Auto Group’s three dealerships Delray Hyundai, Delray Genesis, and Delray Acura.

“This is the 7th transaction Dave Cantin has facilitated for us, and this one was no exception. Not only was this handled seamlessly, but Dave ensured every detail was accounted for,” said John Staluppi Jr. CEO SuperStore Auto Group.

This transaction establishes Delray Hyundai, Genesis, and Acura with the SuperStore Auto Group’s Essential Ford of Stuart FL, Henderson Nissan, Planet Nissan, and Infiniti of Las Vegas.

“With every transaction, we strive to be in perfect alignment with our clients’ business growth goals or we cannot win for them,” said Dave Cantin, DCG Founder and CEO. “This was a smart, highly beneficial win for John and his enterprise, more strongly positioning SuperStore Auto Group to capture additional market share in the highly competitive Southeast market.”

About Dave Cantin Group:

Dave Cantin Group (DCG) is a nationwide firm headquartered in the heart of New York at Rockefeller Center and maintains satellite offices nationwide. DCG is a holding company comprised of three structured entities all designed to support the firm’s mission to build, grow, enhance, and secure clients’ legacies in the automotive industry. DCG Acquisitions is the Mergers & Acquisitions arm of the firm specializing in automotive buy/sell transactions. DCG Capital provides capital-focused services for automotive dealers. DCG Media curates automotive-specific intelligence and data and disseminates information through various channels to the automotive industry.

DCG Acquisitions is one of the industry’s largest automotive dealership M&A firms, collectively closing billions in dealership automotive mergers and acquisitions. DCG Capital assists automotive owners, executives, and authorities with capital-based services such as growth recapitalizations, lending assistance, CFO services, GM Acceleration programs, etc.

DCG Media is focused on cultivating, curating, and disseminating high-level automotive information and data. The flagship brand is Dealer News Today (DNT), the pre-eminent automotive podcast station listened to in all 7 continents and thousands of cities and territories across the globe. Podcast channels include a partnership with Cox Automotive, an Automotive Authority show featuring interviews on the highest level of the industry, and an M&A-focused show featuring Dave Cantin. To learn more, visit www.davecantingroup.com

