|
DCI gained 0.31 percent year to date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indices
|
29-Sep-21
|
24-Sep-21
|
Wkly %
|
YTD %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DCI
|
6900.67
|
|
6887.14
|
|
|
0.20
|
|
0.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FCI
|
1548.83
|
|
1548.83
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
Week ending:
|
|
|
29-Sep-21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12 months rolling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12 month range
|
Buy
|
S ell
|
Last
|
S ales
|
Vol
|
Net Div
|
DY
|
P/BV
|
PE
|
|
Mkt Cap
|
PAT
|
Iss'd Shares
|
|
High
|
Low
|
t
|
t
|
t
|
t
|
|
t
|
%
|
x
|
x
|
|
Pm
|
Pm
|
|
|
|
|
|
DOMESTIC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
199
|
198
|
ABC
|
-
|
-
|
198
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
1.2
|
15.6
|
|
1,436
|
|
92.2
|
725,000,000
|
|
545
|
438
|
ABSA
|
455
|
455
|
455
|
455
|
6,596
|
33.3
|
7.3
|
1.6
|
9.3
|
|
3,877
|
|
419.0
|
852,161,252
|
|
249
|
213
|
FNBB
|
-
|
249
|
249
|
249
|
16,469
|
54.6
|
21.9
|
1.6
|
9.2
|
|
6,334
|
|
685.2
|
2,543,700,000
|
|
191
|
142
|
STANCHART
|
-
|
191
|
191
|
191
|
6,047
|
14.8
|
7.7
|
0.5
|
31.0
|
|
570
|
|
18.4
|
298,350,611
|
|
|
|
Financial Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,750
|
1,750
|
BIHL
|
1,750
|
-
|
1,750
|
1,750
|
5,890
|
65.0
|
3.7
|
1.6
|
10.4
|
|
4,941
|
|
474.6
|
282,370,652
|
|
118
|
65
|
LETSHEGO
|
118
|
-
|
118
|
118
|
11,531
|
14.2
|
12.1
|
0.5
|
3.6
|
|
2,530
|
|
700.0
|
2,144,045,175
|
|
|
|
Tourism/Hospitality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
950
|
734
|
CHOBE
|
600
|
-
|
735
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2.1
|
0.0
|
|
657
|
|
-67.9
|
89,439,642
|
|
132
|
125
|
CRESTA
|
100
|
105
|
125
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
1.8
|
0.0
|
|
231
|
|
-63.3
|
184,634,944
|
|
|
|
Agriculture
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
270
|
184
|
SEEDCO
|
-
|
-
|
270
|
-
|
0
|
9.4
|
3.5
|
1.1
|
8.5
|
|
1,063
|
|
125.4
|
393,647,830
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,036
|
1,013
|
ENGEN
|
1,013
|
-
|
1,030
|
1013-1030
|
22,183
|
102.2
|
9.9
|
2.6
|
7.7
|
|
1,645
|
|
214.3
|
159,722,220
|
|
|
|
Mining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
80
|
MINERGY
|
-
|
-
|
80
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-6.7
|
0.0
|
|
376
|
|
-106.9
|
469,975,134
|
|
|
|
Consumer Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
340
|
300
|
G4S BOTSWANA
|
-
|
275
|
300
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2.2
|
194.6
|
|
240
|
|
1.2
|
80,000,000
|
|
|
|
Retail & Wholesale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
60
|
CHOPPIES
|
60
|
65
|
60
|
60
|
544
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-1.7
|
13.1
|
|
782
|
|
59.6
|
1,303,628,341
|
|
945
|
929
|
SEFALANA
|
-
|
-
|
945
|
945
|
189,009
|
36.3
|
3.8
|
1.2
|
10.9
|
|
2,369
|
|
216.9
|
250,726,709
|
|
|
|
Property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
240
|
229
|
LETLOLE
|
-
|
-
|
240
|
-
|
0
|
15.6
|
6.5
|
0.9
|
12.3
|
|
672
|
|
54.6
|
280,000,000
|
|
325
|
320
|
NAP
|
325
|
-
|
325
|
325
|
3,094
|
24.6
|
7.6
|
1.3
|
15.4
|
|
1,964
|
|
127.6
|
604,397,124
|
|
279
|
230
|
PRIMETIME
|
-
|
230
|
230
|
-
|
0
|
13.3
|
5.8
|
0.8
|
0.0
|
|
563
|
|
-43.4
|
244,650,684
|
|
220
|
210
|
RDCP
|
-
|
215
|
212
|
212
|
1,573
|
2.4
|
1.2
|
0.8
|
35.3
|
|
937
|
|
26.6
|
441,810,196
|
|
250
|
190
|
TURNSTAR
|
190
|
0
|
190
|
190
|
590,465
|
17.3
|
9.1
|
0.6
|
13.4
|
|
1,087
|
|
81.3
|
572,153,603
|
|
248
|
245
|
FPC
|
-
|
245
|
245
|
-
|
0
|
16.0
|
6.5
|
1.1
|
11.2
|
|
1,097
|
|
98.1
|
447,710,838
|
|
|
|
ICT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
60
|
BTCL
|
68
|
-
|
68
|
68-69
|
673,669
|
7.7
|
11.3
|
0.3
|
5.3
|
|
714
|
|
135.3
|
1,050,000,000
|
|
|
|
Investment Holding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
16
|
OLYMPIA
|
-
|
26
|
26
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
5.9
|
|
17
|
|
2.9
|
64,349,985
|
|
|
|
Beverages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,140
|
1,625
|
SECHABA
|
-
|
1,660
|
1,660
|
-
|
0
|
37.5
|
2.3
|
2.4
|
9.4
|
|
1,836
|
|
194.6
|
110,616,859
|
Domestic sector totals and weighted averages
|
|
|
|
|
1,527,070
|
|
8.4
|
1.4
|
11.7
|
|
35,938
|
|
3,446.1
|
13,593,091,799
|
|
|
|
FOREIGN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Main board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
- INVESTEC
|
-
|
-
|
5,315
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
1.9
|
|
16,950
|
|
8,934.9
|
318,904,709
|
|
|
|
FMCG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
375
|
365
|
CA SALES
|
-
|
365
|
365
|
-
|
0
|
7.2
|
2.0
|
1.3
|
7.8
|
|
1,667
|
|
213.9
|
456,831,459
|
|
|
|
Mining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
- ANGLO
|
-
|
-
|
21,800
|
-
|
0
|
1,034.7
|
4.7
|
0.8
|
8.0
|
|
296,531
|
|
37,226
|
1,360,236,031
|
|
90
|
90
|
SHUMBA
|
-
|
-
|
90
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2.3
|
0.0
|
|
264
|
|
-7.7
|
293,841,364
|
|
50
|
33
|
TLOU
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
0.0
|
|
300
|
|
-101.0
|
600,199,039
|
|
|
|
Venture capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
11
|
BOD
|
11
|
-
|
11
|
-
|
0
|
|
|
0.7
|
0.0
|
|
86
|
|
-6.0
|
781,721,902
|
|
725
|
510
|
LUCARA
|
600
|
650
|
610
|
610
|
3,427
|
19.1
|
3.1
|
1.0
|
21.2
|
|
2,764
|
|
130.3
|
453,034,981
|
Foreign Sector Totals
|
|
|
|
|
3,427
|
|
4.5
|
0.8
|
7.7
|
|
318,563
|
|
46,390.4
|
4,264,769,485
|
|
|
|
ETF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5933
|
4651
|
NEW FUNDS
|
5,714
|
5,824
|
5933
|
-
|
0
|
149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100,000
|
|
20540
|
17450
|
NEW GOLD
|
18,204
|
18,708
|
18,170
|
18,170
|
26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,950,000
|
|
13200
|
9615
|
NEWPLAT
|
10,307
|
10,762
|
10,300
|
-
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,050,000
|
-
|
-
|
|
BAMIB50
|
577
|
601
|
0
|
-
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,000,000
|
-
|
-
|
|
BASBI
|
7,374
|
7,382
|
0
|
-
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,000,000
|
ETF Totals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Serala OTC Board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
100
|
BBS
|
-
|
85
|
100
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0.9
|
|
0.0
|
487
|
|
-14.7
|
487,452,548
|
ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES
|
|
|
|
1,530,523
|
|
4.9
|
0.9
|
8.1
|
|
354,988
|
|
49,821.8
|
18,363,413,832
|
|
|
|
UNLISTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
KYS
|
50
|
100
|
100
|
-
|
-
|
15.7
|
15.7
|
1.1
|
17.0
|
|
45
|
|
2.6
|
44,547,151
|
|
-
|
-
|
PANGAEA
|
-
|
-
|
135
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
7.04
|
0.0
|
|
93
|
|
-3.2
|
68,750,000
Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone
Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail: info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw
Key Rates
|
Interest Rates
|
29-Sep
|
24-Sep
|
Inflation
|
Aug
|
8.80%
|
|
Jul
|
8.90%
|
Bank Rate
|
3.75%
|
3.75%
|
Prime Rate
|
5.25%
|
5.25%
|
7dayBoBC**
|
1.09%
|
1.09%
|
|
|
|
FX rates
|
29-Sep24-Sep change
|
US$
|
0.0885
|
0.0894
|
1.02%
|
£ Stg
|
0.0653
|
0.0651
|
-0.31%
|
Rand
|
1.3316
|
1.3225
|
-0.68%
|
Euro
|
0.0758
|
0.0761
|
0.40%
|
Yen
|
9.8600
|
9.8700
|
0.10%
|
CHN
|
0.5725
|
0.5773
|
0.84%
|
AUD
|
0.1232
|
0.1232
|
0.00%
|
SDR
|
0.0626
|
0.0629
|
0.48%
|
DC Index (12 months)
|
7800
|
7600
|
7400
|
7200
|
7000
|
6800
|
6600
|
6400
|
S O N D J F M A M J J A
-
These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction
MARKET COMMENTARY
The DCI ticked up by 0.20% to close the week at 6900.67 points. The FCI had a flat week, to close at 1548.83 points. Letshego (+3 thebe), and Engen (+17 thebe), were the week's only gainers closing at 118 thebe and 1030 thebe, respectively. ETF NewGold (-780thebe), and BTCL (-2thebe) were the only losers
for the week closing at 18170 thebe and 68 thebe, respectively.
Turnover for the short trading week amounted to BWP3,837,774 as 1,530,523 securities exchanged hands. Sefalana (47%), was the biggest contributor to the week's turnover.
CHANGES FOR THE WEEK
|
COUNTER
|
PRICE (THEBE)
|
|
CHANGE (t)
|
CHANGE (%)
|
|
|
24-Sep-21
|
29-Sep-21
|
|
|
|
Letshego
|
115
|
118
|
3
|
2.61%
|
|
Engen
|
1013
|
1030
|
17
|
1.68%
|
|
BTCL
|
70
|
68
|
-2
|
-2.86%
|
|
New Gold
|
18,950
|
18,170
|
-780
|
-4.12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
|
|
Page
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
COMPANY MEETINGS
|
|
|
Company
|
|
Meeting
|
|
Date and Time
|
|
|
Venue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BTCL
|
|
AGM
|
|
28.09.2021@0900hrs
|
|
Microsoft Teams
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sefalana
|
|
AGM
|
|
29.10.2021@1600hrs
|
|
Microsoft Teams
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
Date
|
|
Period
|
Dividend-
|
gross
|
Interest
|
gross
|
LDR
|
Payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
declared
|
|
|
(thebe)
|
|
(thebe)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAP
|
27.07.2021
|
|
|
0.50
|
|
|
13.46
|
24.09.2021
|
06.10.2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Letshego
|
12.08.2021
|
|
Interim
|
7.3
|
|
|
|
05.11.2021
|
16.11.2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FNBB
|
13.08.2021
|
|
Final
|
49
|
|
|
|
28.09.2021
|
08.10.2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RDC
|
14.09.2021
|
|
Interim
|
0.347
|
|
|
2.370
|
24.09.2021
|
06.10.2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ABSA
|
30.08.2021
|
|
Interim
|
9.74
|
|
|
|
13.10.2021
|
20.10.2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Engen
|
21.09.2021
|
|
Interim
|
58.7
|
|
|
|
15.10.2021
|
27.10.2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Page
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
COMPANY NEWS
Engen unaudited group results for the half year ended 30 June 2021
Engen has released its interim financial results. Among the key highlights is a 7% increase in revenue to BWP1.22 billion (HY 2020: BWP1.14 billion). Gross profit hiked by 215% to BWP226.2 million (HY 2020: BWP71.9 million). Operating profit increased by 528% to BWP174.9 million (HY 2020: BWP27.9 million). Net profit shot up by 729% to BWP132.2 million (HY 2020: BWP16.0 million). An interim gross dividend of 18 thebe per share and a special dividend of 40.7 thebe have been declared. https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/09/2021/2381.pdf
[Source: Company Financials]
G4S unaudited consolidated summarized financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2021
G4S has released its interim financial results. Key highlights include a 5% decrease in revenue to BWP95.2 million (HY 2020: BWP99.9 million). Gross profit decreased by 20% to BWP24.2 million (HY 2020: BWP30.3 million). Net profit for the period decreased by 49% to BWP9.7 million (HY 2020: BWP18.9 million). Basic and diluted earnings per share were 12.02 thebe (HY 2020: 28.21 thebe). Shareholders' equity was P108.2 million (HY 2020: BWP123.1 million).
https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/09/2021/2398.pdf[Source: Company Financials]
Minergy Condensed Group Audited Results for the year ended 30 June 2021
Minergy has released its full year results. Operating losses decreased by 15% to BWP85.5 million (FY 2020: BWP100.3 million). Net loss for the year was 16% higher to BWP106.9 million (FY 2020: BWP91.9 million). The loss per share was 22.75 thebe (FY 2020: 20.69 thebe). The balance sheet grew by 22% to BWP543.4 million (FY 2020: BWP252.7 million).
https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/09/2021/2374.pdf[Source: Company Financials]
Cresta unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 Cresta has released its interim results. Key highlights include a 4% increase in revenue to BWP96.5 million (HY 2020: BWP93.2 million). Gross profit increased by 49% to BWP18.9 million (HY 2020: BWP12.7 million). Net loss for the period was BWP34.1 million, (HY 2020: BWP33.8 million). Balance sheet contracted by 16% to BWP129.7 million (HY 2020: BWP191.6 million). Shareholder's equity declined by 32% to BWP129.7 million (HY 2020: BWP191.6 million).
https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/09/2021/2393.pdf[Source: Company Financials]
Letlole Audited Abridged Results for the year ended 30 June 2021
Letlole has released its year end results. Key highlights include a 26% increase in contractual revenue to BWP97.9 million (FY 2020: BWP77.5 million). Operating profit increased by 37% to BWP65.5 million (FY 2020: BWP47.9 million). Net profit decreased by 12% to BWP54.8 million (FY 2020: BWP62.3 million). Earnings per linked unit were 23.38 thebe (FY 2020: 25.79 thebe). The balance sheet expanded by 2% to BWP1.13 billion (FY 2020: BWP1.11 billion).
https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/09/2021/2377.pdf[Source: Company Financials]
Stanchart Unaudited Condensed Results for the half year ended 30 June 2021
Stanchart has released its interim results. The key highlights include a decrease of 14% in net interest income to BWP216.5 million (HY 2020: BWP250.8 million). Net fee and commision income increased by 9% to BWP146.0 million (HY 2020: BWP133.5 million). Net profit decreased by 35% to BWP58.7 million (HY 2020: BWP90.1 million). The balance sheet shrank by 2% to BWP14.75 billion (HY 2020: BWP14.98 billion). Loans and advances to customers increased 4% to BWP8.70 billion (HY 2020: BWP8.36 billion). Deposits from customers increased by 6% to BWP12.30 billion (HY 2020: BWP11.60 billion).
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Bank of Botswana published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 13:51:45 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|