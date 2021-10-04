DCI gained 0.31 percent year to date

COMPANY NEWS

Engen unaudited group results for the half year ended 30 June 2021

Engen has released its interim financial results. Among the key highlights is a 7% increase in revenue to BWP1.22 billion (HY 2020: BWP1.14 billion). Gross profit hiked by 215% to BWP226.2 million (HY 2020: BWP71.9 million). Operating profit increased by 528% to BWP174.9 million (HY 2020: BWP27.9 million). Net profit shot up by 729% to BWP132.2 million (HY 2020: BWP16.0 million). An interim gross dividend of 18 thebe per share and a special dividend of 40.7 thebe have been declared. https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/09/2021/2381.pdf

[Source: Company Financials]

G4S unaudited consolidated summarized financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2021

G4S has released its interim financial results. Key highlights include a 5% decrease in revenue to BWP95.2 million (HY 2020: BWP99.9 million). Gross profit decreased by 20% to BWP24.2 million (HY 2020: BWP30.3 million). Net profit for the period decreased by 49% to BWP9.7 million (HY 2020: BWP18.9 million). Basic and diluted earnings per share were 12.02 thebe (HY 2020: 28.21 thebe). Shareholders' equity was P108.2 million (HY 2020: BWP123.1 million).

https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/09/2021/2398.pdf[Source: Company Financials]

Minergy Condensed Group Audited Results for the year ended 30 June 2021

Minergy has released its full year results. Operating losses decreased by 15% to BWP85.5 million (FY 2020: BWP100.3 million). Net loss for the year was 16% higher to BWP106.9 million (FY 2020: BWP91.9 million). The loss per share was 22.75 thebe (FY 2020: 20.69 thebe). The balance sheet grew by 22% to BWP543.4 million (FY 2020: BWP252.7 million).

https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/09/2021/2374.pdf[Source: Company Financials]

Cresta unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 Cresta has released its interim results. Key highlights include a 4% increase in revenue to BWP96.5 million (HY 2020: BWP93.2 million). Gross profit increased by 49% to BWP18.9 million (HY 2020: BWP12.7 million). Net loss for the period was BWP34.1 million, (HY 2020: BWP33.8 million). Balance sheet contracted by 16% to BWP129.7 million (HY 2020: BWP191.6 million). Shareholder's equity declined by 32% to BWP129.7 million (HY 2020: BWP191.6 million).

https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/09/2021/2393.pdf[Source: Company Financials]

Letlole Audited Abridged Results for the year ended 30 June 2021

Letlole has released its year end results. Key highlights include a 26% increase in contractual revenue to BWP97.9 million (FY 2020: BWP77.5 million). Operating profit increased by 37% to BWP65.5 million (FY 2020: BWP47.9 million). Net profit decreased by 12% to BWP54.8 million (FY 2020: BWP62.3 million). Earnings per linked unit were 23.38 thebe (FY 2020: 25.79 thebe). The balance sheet expanded by 2% to BWP1.13 billion (FY 2020: BWP1.11 billion).

https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/09/2021/2377.pdf[Source: Company Financials]

Stanchart Unaudited Condensed Results for the half year ended 30 June 2021

Stanchart has released its interim results. The key highlights include a decrease of 14% in net interest income to BWP216.5 million (HY 2020: BWP250.8 million). Net fee and commision income increased by 9% to BWP146.0 million (HY 2020: BWP133.5 million). Net profit decreased by 35% to BWP58.7 million (HY 2020: BWP90.1 million). The balance sheet shrank by 2% to BWP14.75 billion (HY 2020: BWP14.98 billion). Loans and advances to customers increased 4% to BWP8.70 billion (HY 2020: BWP8.36 billion). Deposits from customers increased by 6% to BWP12.30 billion (HY 2020: BWP11.60 billion).