DCI gained 0.31 percent year to date

10/04/2021 | 09:54am EDT
Indices

29-Sep-21

24-Sep-21

Wkly %

YTD %

DCI

6900.67

6887.14

0.20

0.31

FCI

1548.83

1548.83

0.00

0.10

Week ending:

29-Sep-21

12 months rolling

12 month range

Buy

S ell

Last

S ales

Vol

Net Div

DY

P/BV

PE

Mkt Cap

PAT

Iss'd Shares

High

Low

t

t

t

t

t

%

x

x

Pm

Pm

DOMESTIC

Commercial Banks

199

198

ABC

-

-

198

-

0

0

0.0

1.2

15.6

1,436

92.2

725,000,000

545

438

ABSA

455

455

455

455

6,596

33.3

7.3

1.6

9.3

3,877

419.0

852,161,252

249

213

FNBB

-

249

249

249

16,469

54.6

21.9

1.6

9.2

6,334

685.2

2,543,700,000

191

142

STANCHART

-

191

191

191

6,047

14.8

7.7

0.5

31.0

570

18.4

298,350,611

Financial Services

1,750

1,750

BIHL

1,750

-

1,750

1,750

5,890

65.0

3.7

1.6

10.4

4,941

474.6

282,370,652

118

65

LETSHEGO

118

-

118

118

11,531

14.2

12.1

0.5

3.6

2,530

700.0

2,144,045,175

Tourism/Hospitality

950

734

CHOBE

600

-

735

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.1

0.0

657

-67.9

89,439,642

132

125

CRESTA

100

105

125

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.8

0.0

231

-63.3

184,634,944

Agriculture

270

184

SEEDCO

-

-

270

-

0

9.4

3.5

1.1

8.5

1,063

125.4

393,647,830

Energy

1,036

1,013

ENGEN

1,013

-

1,030

1013-1030

22,183

102.2

9.9

2.6

7.7

1,645

214.3

159,722,220

Mining

80

80

MINERGY

-

-

80

-

0

0.0

0.0

-6.7

0.0

376

-106.9

469,975,134

Consumer Services

340

300

G4S BOTSWANA

-

275

300

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.2

194.6

240

1.2

80,000,000

Retail & Wholesale

61

60

CHOPPIES

60

65

60

60

544

0.0

0.0

-1.7

13.1

782

59.6

1,303,628,341

945

929

SEFALANA

-

-

945

945

189,009

36.3

3.8

1.2

10.9

2,369

216.9

250,726,709

Property

240

229

LETLOLE

-

-

240

-

0

15.6

6.5

0.9

12.3

672

54.6

280,000,000

325

320

NAP

325

-

325

325

3,094

24.6

7.6

1.3

15.4

1,964

127.6

604,397,124

279

230

PRIMETIME

-

230

230

-

0

13.3

5.8

0.8

0.0

563

-43.4

244,650,684

220

210

RDCP

-

215

212

212

1,573

2.4

1.2

0.8

35.3

937

26.6

441,810,196

250

190

TURNSTAR

190

0

190

190

590,465

17.3

9.1

0.6

13.4

1,087

81.3

572,153,603

248

245

FPC

-

245

245

-

0

16.0

6.5

1.1

11.2

1,097

98.1

447,710,838

ICT

86

60

BTCL

68

-

68

68-69

673,669

7.7

11.3

0.3

5.3

714

135.3

1,050,000,000

Investment Holding

26

16

OLYMPIA

-

26

26

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.3

5.9

17

2.9

64,349,985

Beverages

2,140

1,625

SECHABA

-

1,660

1,660

-

0

37.5

2.3

2.4

9.4

1,836

194.6

110,616,859

Domestic sector totals and weighted averages

1,527,070

8.4

1.4

11.7

35,938

3,446.1

13,593,091,799

FOREIGN

Main board

Financial Services

-

- INVESTEC

-

-

5,315

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.4

1.9

16,950

8,934.9

318,904,709

FMCG

375

365

CA SALES

-

365

365

-

0

7.2

2.0

1.3

7.8

1,667

213.9

456,831,459

Mining

-

- ANGLO

-

-

21,800

-

0

1,034.7

4.7

0.8

8.0

296,531

37,226

1,360,236,031

90

90

SHUMBA

-

-

90

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.3

0.0

264

-7.7

293,841,364

50

33

TLOU

-

-

50

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.7

0.0

300

-101.0

600,199,039

Venture capital

12

11

BOD

11

-

11

-

0

0.7

0.0

86

-6.0

781,721,902

725

510

LUCARA

600

650

610

610

3,427

19.1

3.1

1.0

21.2

2,764

130.3

453,034,981

Foreign Sector Totals

3,427

4.5

0.8

7.7

318,563

46,390.4

4,264,769,485

ETF

5933

4651

NEW FUNDS

5,714

5,824

5933

-

0

149

100,000

20540

17450

NEW GOLD

18,204

18,708

18,170

18,170

26

2,950,000

13200

9615

NEWPLAT

10,307

10,762

10,300

-

0

3,050,000

-

-

BAMIB50

577

601

0

-

0

9,000,000

-

-

BASBI

7,374

7,382

0

-

0

3,000,000

ETF Totals

26

Serala OTC Board

109

100

BBS

-

85

100

-

0

0.0

0

0.9

0.0

487

-14.7

487,452,548

ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES

1,530,523

4.9

0.9

8.1

354,988

49,821.8

18,363,413,832

UNLISTED

-

-

KYS

50

100

100

-

-

15.7

15.7

1.1

17.0

45

2.6

44,547,151

-

-

PANGAEA

-

-

135

-

-

0.0

0.0

7.04

0.0

93

-3.2

68,750,000

Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone

Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail: info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw

Key Rates

Interest Rates

29-Sep

24-Sep

Inflation

Aug

8.80%

Jul

8.90%

Bank Rate

3.75%

3.75%

Prime Rate

5.25%

5.25%

7dayBoBC**

1.09%

1.09%

FX rates

29-Sep24-Sep change

US$

0.0885

0.0894

1.02%

£ Stg

0.0653

0.0651

-0.31%

Rand

1.3316

1.3225

-0.68%

Euro

0.0758

0.0761

0.40%

Yen

9.8600

9.8700

0.10%

CHN

0.5725

0.5773

0.84%

AUD

0.1232

0.1232

0.00%

SDR

0.0626

0.0629

0.48%

DC Index (12 months)

7800

7600

7400

7200

7000

6800

6600

6400

S O N D J F M A M J J A

  • These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction

MARKET COMMENTARY

The DCI ticked up by 0.20% to close the week at 6900.67 points. The FCI had a flat week, to close at 1548.83 points. Letshego (+3 thebe), and Engen (+17 thebe), were the week's only gainers closing at 118 thebe and 1030 thebe, respectively. ETF NewGold (-780thebe), and BTCL (-2thebe) were the only losers

for the week closing at 18170 thebe and 68 thebe, respectively.

Turnover for the short trading week amounted to BWP3,837,774 as 1,530,523 securities exchanged hands. Sefalana (47%), was the biggest contributor to the week's turnover.

CHANGES FOR THE WEEK

COUNTER

PRICE (THEBE)

CHANGE (t)

CHANGE (%)

24-Sep-21

29-Sep-21

Letshego

115

118

3

2.61%

Engen

1013

1030

17

1.68%

BTCL

70

68

-2

-2.86%

New Gold

18,950

18,170

-780

-4.12%

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

2

COMPANY MEETINGS

Company

Meeting

Date and Time

Venue

BTCL

AGM

28.09.2021@0900hrs

Microsoft Teams

Sefalana

AGM

29.10.2021@1600hrs

Microsoft Teams

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

Company

Date

Period

Dividend-

gross

Interest

gross

LDR

Payable

declared

(thebe)

(thebe)

NAP

27.07.2021

0.50

13.46

24.09.2021

06.10.2021

Letshego

12.08.2021

Interim

7.3

05.11.2021

16.11.2021

FNBB

13.08.2021

Final

49

28.09.2021

08.10.2021

RDC

14.09.2021

Interim

0.347

2.370

24.09.2021

06.10.2021

ABSA

30.08.2021

Interim

9.74

13.10.2021

20.10.2021

Engen

21.09.2021

Interim

58.7

15.10.2021

27.10.2021

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

3

COMPANY NEWS

Engen unaudited group results for the half year ended 30 June 2021

Engen has released its interim financial results. Among the key highlights is a 7% increase in revenue to BWP1.22 billion (HY 2020: BWP1.14 billion). Gross profit hiked by 215% to BWP226.2 million (HY 2020: BWP71.9 million). Operating profit increased by 528% to BWP174.9 million (HY 2020: BWP27.9 million). Net profit shot up by 729% to BWP132.2 million (HY 2020: BWP16.0 million). An interim gross dividend of 18 thebe per share and a special dividend of 40.7 thebe have been declared. https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/09/2021/2381.pdf

[Source: Company Financials]

G4S unaudited consolidated summarized financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2021

G4S has released its interim financial results. Key highlights include a 5% decrease in revenue to BWP95.2 million (HY 2020: BWP99.9 million). Gross profit decreased by 20% to BWP24.2 million (HY 2020: BWP30.3 million). Net profit for the period decreased by 49% to BWP9.7 million (HY 2020: BWP18.9 million). Basic and diluted earnings per share were 12.02 thebe (HY 2020: 28.21 thebe). Shareholders' equity was P108.2 million (HY 2020: BWP123.1 million).

https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/09/2021/2398.pdf[Source: Company Financials]

Minergy Condensed Group Audited Results for the year ended 30 June 2021

Minergy has released its full year results. Operating losses decreased by 15% to BWP85.5 million (FY 2020: BWP100.3 million). Net loss for the year was 16% higher to BWP106.9 million (FY 2020: BWP91.9 million). The loss per share was 22.75 thebe (FY 2020: 20.69 thebe). The balance sheet grew by 22% to BWP543.4 million (FY 2020: BWP252.7 million).

https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/09/2021/2374.pdf[Source: Company Financials]

Cresta unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 Cresta has released its interim results. Key highlights include a 4% increase in revenue to BWP96.5 million (HY 2020: BWP93.2 million). Gross profit increased by 49% to BWP18.9 million (HY 2020: BWP12.7 million). Net loss for the period was BWP34.1 million, (HY 2020: BWP33.8 million). Balance sheet contracted by 16% to BWP129.7 million (HY 2020: BWP191.6 million). Shareholder's equity declined by 32% to BWP129.7 million (HY 2020: BWP191.6 million).

https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/09/2021/2393.pdf[Source: Company Financials]

Letlole Audited Abridged Results for the year ended 30 June 2021

Letlole has released its year end results. Key highlights include a 26% increase in contractual revenue to BWP97.9 million (FY 2020: BWP77.5 million). Operating profit increased by 37% to BWP65.5 million (FY 2020: BWP47.9 million). Net profit decreased by 12% to BWP54.8 million (FY 2020: BWP62.3 million). Earnings per linked unit were 23.38 thebe (FY 2020: 25.79 thebe). The balance sheet expanded by 2% to BWP1.13 billion (FY 2020: BWP1.11 billion).

https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/09/2021/2377.pdf[Source: Company Financials]

Stanchart Unaudited Condensed Results for the half year ended 30 June 2021

Stanchart has released its interim results. The key highlights include a decrease of 14% in net interest income to BWP216.5 million (HY 2020: BWP250.8 million). Net fee and commision income increased by 9% to BWP146.0 million (HY 2020: BWP133.5 million). Net profit decreased by 35% to BWP58.7 million (HY 2020: BWP90.1 million). The balance sheet shrank by 2% to BWP14.75 billion (HY 2020: BWP14.98 billion). Loans and advances to customers increased 4% to BWP8.70 billion (HY 2020: BWP8.36 billion). Deposits from customers increased by 6% to BWP12.30 billion (HY 2020: BWP11.60 billion).

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

4

https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/09/2021/2382.pdf[Source: Company Financials]

BTCL Dealing in Securities By A Director https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/09/2021/2396.pdf[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

FPC First Notice Scrip Dividend Election https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/09/2021/2397.pdf[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 13:51:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
