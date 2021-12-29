Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DCI gained 1.89 percent year to date

12/29/2021 | 02:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Indices

24-Dec-21

17-Dec-21

Wkly %

YTD %

DCI

7009.61

7006.54

0.04

1.89

FCI

1549.65

1549.65

0.00

0.15

Week ending:

24-Dec-21

12 months rolling

12 month range

Buy

S ell

Last

S ales

Vol

Net Div

DY

P/BV

PE

Mkt Cap

PAT

Iss'd Shares

High

Low

t

t

t

t

t

%

x

x

Pm

Pm

DOMESTIC

Commercial Banks

198

198

ACCESS

-

-

198

-

0

0

0.0

1.2

15.6

1,436

92.2

725,000,000

538

438

ABSA

-

-

464

464

13,898

33.3

7.2

1.7

9.4

3,954

419.0

852,161,252

250

213

FNBB

-

250

250

250

190,388

49.7

19.9

1.6

9.3

6,359

685.2

2,543,700,000

196

145

STANCHART

196

-

196

196

10,044

14.8

7.6

0.6

31.9

585

18.4

298,350,611

Financial Services

1,750

1,750

BIHL

-

1,750

1,750

1,750

3,100

65.0

3.7

1.6

10.4

4,941

474.6

282,370,652

140

68

LETSHEGO

140

-

140

140

30,726

14.2

10.2

0.6

4.3

3,002

700.0

2,144,045,175

Tourism/Hospitality

943

700

CHOBE

730

-

730

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.3

0.0

653

-55.1

89,439,642

130

107

CRESTA

-

106

107

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.5

0.0

198

-63.3

184,634,944

Agriculture

270

185

SEEDCO

-

-

270

-

0

9.4

3.5

1.1

8.2

1,063

129.4

393,647,830

Energy

1,036

1,013

ENGEN

-

-

1,035

-

0

102.2

9.9

2.6

7.7

1,653

214.3

159,722,220

Mining

80

49

MINERGY

-

-

50

-

0

0.0

0.0

-4.2

0.0

235

-106.9

469,975,134

Consumer Services

300

299

G4S BOTSWANA

-

-

299

-

0

17.7

5.9

2.2

194.0

239

1.2

80,000,000

Retail & Wholesale

61

60

CHOPPIES

-

60

60

-

0

0.0

0.0

-1.7

13.1

782

59.6

1,303,628,341

945

934

SEFALANA

-

-

945

945

50,598

36.3

3.8

1.2

10.9

2,369

216.9

250,726,709

Property

255

229

LETLOLE

253

255

255

255

2,205

15.6

6.1

0.9

13.1

714

54.6

280,000,000

326

321

NAP

-

-

326

-

0

24.6

7.6

1.4

12.2

1,970

161.5

604,397,124

275

210

PRIMETIME

-

-

210

-

0

13.3

6.3

0.7

35.0

514

14.7

244,650,684

215

210

RDCP

-

-

215

-

0

5.9

2.7

1.4

61.4

1,630

26.6

758,233,124

250

180

TURNSTAR

-

-

198

198

27,942

16.3

8.2

0.7

11.5

1,133

98.2

572,153,603

247

245

FPC

-

-

245

-

0

16.0

6.5

1.2

11.5

1,128

98.1

460,336,206

ICT

83

68

BTCL

-

-

75

73-75

73,631

8.1

10.8

0.3

5.1

788

155.2

1,050,000,000

Investment Holding

26

24

OLYMPIA

-

-

26

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.3

5.9

17

2.9

64,349,985

Beverages

2,065

1,625

SECHABA

-

-

1,670

1,670

1,456

37.5

2.2

2.4

9.5

1,847

194.6

110,616,859

Domestic sector totals and weighted averages

403,988

7.9

1.4

13.6

37,209

3,591.6

13,922,140,095

FOREIGN

Main board

Financial Services

-

- INVESTEC

-

-

5,315

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.4

1.9

16,950

9,088.5

318,904,709

FMCG

374

365

CA SALES

-

-

365

-

0

7.0

1.9

1.3

8.1

1,684

208.5

461,432,502

Mining

-

-

ANGLO

-

-

21,800

-

0

1,084.4

5.0

0.8

7.5

294,363

39,015

1,350,288,751

90

90

SHUMBA

-

-

90

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.2

20.5

264

12.9

293,841,364

50

33

TLOU

-

-

50

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.7

0.0

300

-105.6

600,199,039

Venture capital

12

11

BOD

-

-

12

-

0

0.8

0.0

94

-6.1

783,405,235

725

561

LUCARA

-

650

650

-

0

19.1

2.9

1.0

21.6

2,945

136.6

453,034,981

Foreign Sector Totals

0

4.7

0.8

7.4

316,600

48,350.1

4,261,106,581

ETF

5933

5010

NEW FUNDS

5,894

6,031

5898

-

0

150

100,000

20100

17450

NEW GOLD

19,529

20,079

20,000

20,000

1

2,950,000

13200

10300

NEWPLAT

10,674

11,092

11,175

11,175

1

3,050,000

-

-

NEWPALL*

21,116

21,757

0

-

0

100,000

645

570

BAMIB50

-

-

633

633

116

9,000,000

7970

7970

BASBI

-

-

7,970

-

0

3,000,000

ETF Totals

118

Serala OTC Board

108

79

BBS

-

79

79

-

0

0.0

0

0.7

0.0

385

-14.7

487,452,548

ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES

404,106

5.0

0.8

8.0

354,195

51,927.0

18,688,799,224

UNLISTED

-

-

KYS

50

100

100

-

-

15.7

15.7

1.1

17.0

45

2.6

44,547,151

-

-

PANGAEA

-

-

135

-

-

0.0

0.0

7.04

0.0

93

-3.2

68,750,000

Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone

Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail: info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw

Key Rates

Interest Rates

24-Dec

17-Dec

Inflation

Nov

8.60%

Oct

8.80%

Bank Rate

3.75%

3.75%

Prime Rate

5.25%

5.25%

7dayBoBC**

1.10%

1.09%

FX rates

24-Dec17-Dec change

US$

0.0858

0.0853

-0.58%

£ Stg

0.0641

0.0640

-0.16%

Rand

1.3430

1.3569

1.03%

Euro

0.0758

0.0752

-0.79%

Yen

9.8200

9.6800

-1.43%

CHN

0.5473

0.5437

-0.66%

AUD

0.1179

0.1190

0.93%

SDR

0.0614

0.0609

-0.81%

DC Index (12 months)

7800

7600

7400

7200

7000

6800

6600

6400

  • These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction

D J F M A M J J A S O N D

MARKET COMMENTARY

The DCI ticked up by 0.04% to close the week at 7009.61 points. Activity remains subdued in the FCI as it

closed at 1549.65 points. ETF BAMIB50 (+63 thebe), was the biggest gainer for the week closing at 633

thebe, while Turnstar (-1thebe), was the biggest loser for the week, closing at 198 thebe.

Turnover for the week amounted to BWP1,276,645 as 404,106 securities exchanged hands. Sefalana (37%), and FNBB (37%) were the biggest contributors to the week's turnover.

CHANGES FOR THE WEEK

COUNTER

PRICE (THEBE)

CHANGE (t)

CHANGE (%)

17-Dec-21

24-Dec-21

BAMIB50

570

633

63

11.05%

New Plat

10700

11175

475

4.44%

BTCL

74

75

1

1.35%

Letlole

253

255

2

0.79%

New Gold

19,930

20,000

70

0.35%

Turnstar

199

198

-1

-0.50%

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

2

COMPANY MEETINGS

Company

Meeting

Date and Time

Venue

NAP

AGM

28.01.2022@0800hrs

Nafprop

offices,

Cash

Bazaar

Holdings,

Plot

20573/4, Gaborone.

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Company

Date

Period

Dividend-

Interest

LDR

Payable

declared

gross (thebe)

gross (thebe)

BTCL

15.12.2021

Interim

3.67

28.01.2022

09.02.2022

COMPANY NEWS

RDC Revised Announcement- Rights Offer Additional Listing

This announcement is a correction of the one published on 17 December 2021 regarding the additional listing of RDCP Rights offer linked units. Unitholders were advised that 316,422,928 Rights Offer Linked Units were listed for trade on the Botswana Stock Exchange on Friday 17th December 2021. The Issuer offered 341,121,495 Rights Offer Linked Unit to unitholders for subscription. 316,422,928 Rights Offer Linked Units were subscribed for. With this listing, the total number of units in issue increased to 758,232,937.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

RDC Withdrawal of Cautionary

Unitholders of RDC Properties Limited ("the Company") have been referred to the cautionary announcement issued by the Company on 19 November 2021. Unitholders were advised that all of the material terms of the acquisition by the Company of the relevant controlling interests in the David Livingstone Safari Lodge and Spa in Zambia, consisting of a 77-bedroom hotel, a conference centre and a 200-seater river cruiser ("the Acquisition"), have been agreed as between the Development Bank of Southern Africa and the Company ("the Agreement"). Final written agreements giving effect to the Agreement for the Acquisition are currently being finalised. Execution of the written agreements for the Acquisition is anticipated to occur before the end of January 2022 and the conditions precedent applicable to the Acquisition are expected to be satisfied by the end of February 2022. As a consequence of the material terms of the Acquisition having been agreed, the Directors advised Unitholders that they no longer need to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

CA Sales Additional Listing of Shares

Shareholders have been referred to the various announcements released on the Botswana Stock Exchange X- News and the Cape Town Stock Exchange website, advising that the Company had concluded an asset-for- share agreement ("Transaction Agreement") with Lee Darran Taman ("Taman") and Anthony John Geldard ("Geldard") (together the "Sellers"), in terms of which the Sellers will, between them, sell an aggregate of

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

3

20,000 ordinary shares held by them in the Company's subsidiary, Logico Unlimited Proprietary Limited ("Logico"), comprising 20% of the issued shares in Logico ("Logico Shares"), to CA&S, the aggregate purchase consideration of which will be settled by the Company through the payment to the Sellers of a cash consideration and by issuing ordinary shares to the Sellers ("Transaction)", such purchase consideration being capped at a maximum of ZAR 99 000 000. Shareholders are hereby advised that the first tranche of the Transaction has been concluded whereby CA&S will acquire 10% of Logico from the Sellers for an amount of ZAR44 836 883.24. It will be settled by CA&S issuing 4 584 548 ordinary shares in aggregate to the Sellers, comprising approximately 1% of the total issued share capital in CA&S, on 20 December 2021. The total issued ordinary shares after the Transaction will be 461 432 502.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Engen Notice of Change of Company Secretary

The Board of Directors of Engen Botswana Limited (Engen) has notified shareholders and other stakeholders that it has appointed Grant Thornton Business Services (Pty) Ltd as company secretary effective 01 December 2021. The change was as a result of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the new external auditor for the year ending 31 December 2022. PricewaterhouseCoopers (Pty) Ltd was the outgoing company secretary.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Engen Notice of Appointment of Director

The Board of Directors of Engen Botswana Limited (Engen) has notified shareholders and other stakeholders that it has appointed Mr Brian Farayi Sameke as an executive director effective 01 November 2021. Mr Sameke is currently the Finance Manager of Engen. He is a qualified chartered accountant and a holder of a Master of Business Administration degree obtained through Heriot-Watt University - Scotland.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Letshego Notice To All Shareholders- Relocation of Gaborone Offices And Branches https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/12/2021/2643.pdf

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

RDC Applicable Pricing Supplement https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/12/2021/2648.pdf[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

4

GAINERS AND LOSERS: YEAR TO DATE

PRICE (THEBE)

COUNTER

31-Dec-20

24-Dec-21

CHANGE (t)

CHANGE (%)

Letshego

72

140

68

94.44%

Tlou

32

50

18

56.25%

Seedco

185

270

85

45.95%

Stanchart

145

196

51

35.17%

Lucara

510

650

140

27.45%

New Plat

9,635

11175

1,540

15.98%

FNBB

220

250

30

13.64%

NewFunds

5,234

5,898

664

12.69%

Letlole

229

255

26

11.35%

Olympia

24

26

2

8.33%

New Gold

19,180

20,000

820

4.28%

NAP

321

325

4

1.25%

Sefalana

934

945

11

1.18%

Engen

1028

1035

7

0.68%

Choppies

60

60

0

0.00%

ACCESS

198

198

0

0.00%

BIHL

1,750

1,750

0

0.00%

BOD

12

12

0

0.00%

FPC

247

245

-2

-0.81%

RDCP

220

215

-5

-2.27%

CA Sales

374

365

-9

-2.41%

Shumba

95

90

-5

-5.26%

BTCL

82

75

-7

-8.54%

G4S

340

299

-41

-12.06%

ABSA

538

464

-74

-13.75%

Cresta

130

107

-23

-17.69%

Sechaba

2,065

1670

-395

-19.13%

Turnstar

250

198

-52

-20.80%

Chobe

943

730

-213

-22.59%

Primetime

275

210

-65

-23.64%

BBS

109

79

-30

-27.52%

Minergy

80

50

-30

-37.50%

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 07:36:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:17aFSS Daily Market Summary - December 28, 2021
PU
03:17aBAE : set to hire almost 1,700 apprentices and graduates
PU
03:17aFIRST BROTHERS : Notice Regarding Application for Selection of Prime Market in TSE New Market Segments and Submission of Plan to Meet the Continued Listing Re
PU
03:17aNEOEN : Bulgana Green Power Hub begins full-scale commercial operation in Victoria, Australia 0.17 Mo
PU
03:17aBASE : Materials for Growth Opportunities and Strategies
PU
03:17aOUTSOURCING : Corporate Governance Report
PU
03:17aMONEX : Announcement of Changes in Management
PU
03:17aLAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
03:17aREGULATED INFORMATION : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 17/6/2020)
PU
03:10aGerman finance watchdog fines Deutsche Bank for EURIBOR controls
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares slip as investors ready for end of 2021
2S&P 500 ends lower after four-day rally to record high
3China outlines vision for four mega data center clusters
4Oil settles higher despite Omicron concerns
5Tesla's Musk exercises all of his stock options expiring next year

HOT NEWS