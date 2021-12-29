|
DCI gained 1.89 percent year to date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indices
|
24-Dec-21
|
17-Dec-21
|
Wkly %
|
YTD %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DCI
|
7009.61
|
|
7006.54
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
1.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FCI
|
1549.65
|
|
1549.65
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
|
|
Week ending:
|
|
|
24-Dec-21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12 months rolling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12 month range
|
|
Buy
|
S ell
|
Last
|
S ales
|
Vol
|
Net Div
|
DY
|
P/BV
|
PE
|
|
Mkt Cap
|
PAT
|
Iss'd Shares
|
High
|
Low
|
|
t
|
t
|
t
|
t
|
|
t
|
%
|
x
|
x
|
|
Pm
|
Pm
|
|
|
|
|
DOMESTIC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
198
|
198
|
ACCESS
|
-
|
-
|
198
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
1.2
|
15.6
|
|
1,436
|
|
92.2
|
725,000,000
|
538
|
438
|
ABSA
|
-
|
-
|
464
|
464
|
13,898
|
33.3
|
7.2
|
1.7
|
9.4
|
|
3,954
|
|
419.0
|
852,161,252
|
250
|
213
|
FNBB
|
-
|
250
|
250
|
250
|
190,388
|
49.7
|
19.9
|
1.6
|
9.3
|
|
6,359
|
|
685.2
|
2,543,700,000
|
196
|
145
|
STANCHART
|
196
|
-
|
196
|
196
|
10,044
|
14.8
|
7.6
|
0.6
|
31.9
|
|
585
|
|
18.4
|
298,350,611
|
|
|
Financial Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,750
|
1,750
|
BIHL
|
-
|
1,750
|
1,750
|
1,750
|
3,100
|
65.0
|
3.7
|
1.6
|
10.4
|
|
4,941
|
|
474.6
|
282,370,652
|
140
|
68
|
LETSHEGO
|
140
|
-
|
140
|
140
|
30,726
|
14.2
|
10.2
|
0.6
|
4.3
|
|
3,002
|
|
700.0
|
2,144,045,175
|
|
|
Tourism/Hospitality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
943
|
700
|
CHOBE
|
730
|
-
|
730
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2.3
|
0.0
|
|
653
|
|
-55.1
|
89,439,642
|
130
|
107
|
CRESTA
|
-
|
106
|
107
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
1.5
|
0.0
|
|
198
|
|
-63.3
|
184,634,944
|
|
|
Agriculture
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
270
|
185
|
SEEDCO
|
-
|
-
|
270
|
-
|
0
|
9.4
|
3.5
|
1.1
|
8.2
|
|
1,063
|
|
129.4
|
393,647,830
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,036
|
1,013
|
ENGEN
|
-
|
-
|
1,035
|
-
|
0
|
102.2
|
9.9
|
2.6
|
7.7
|
|
1,653
|
|
214.3
|
159,722,220
|
|
|
Mining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
49
|
MINERGY
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-4.2
|
0.0
|
|
235
|
|
-106.9
|
469,975,134
|
|
|
Consumer Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
299
|
G4S BOTSWANA
|
-
|
-
|
299
|
-
|
0
|
17.7
|
5.9
|
2.2
|
194.0
|
|
239
|
|
1.2
|
80,000,000
|
|
|
Retail & Wholesale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
60
|
CHOPPIES
|
-
|
60
|
60
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-1.7
|
13.1
|
|
782
|
|
59.6
|
1,303,628,341
|
945
|
934
|
SEFALANA
|
-
|
-
|
945
|
945
|
50,598
|
36.3
|
3.8
|
1.2
|
10.9
|
|
2,369
|
|
216.9
|
250,726,709
|
|
|
Property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
255
|
229
|
LETLOLE
|
253
|
255
|
255
|
255
|
2,205
|
15.6
|
6.1
|
0.9
|
13.1
|
|
714
|
|
54.6
|
280,000,000
|
326
|
321
|
NAP
|
-
|
-
|
326
|
-
|
0
|
24.6
|
7.6
|
1.4
|
12.2
|
|
1,970
|
|
161.5
|
604,397,124
|
275
|
210
|
PRIMETIME
|
-
|
-
|
210
|
-
|
0
|
13.3
|
6.3
|
0.7
|
35.0
|
|
514
|
|
14.7
|
244,650,684
|
215
|
210
|
RDCP
|
-
|
-
|
215
|
-
|
0
|
5.9
|
2.7
|
1.4
|
61.4
|
|
1,630
|
|
26.6
|
758,233,124
|
250
|
180
|
TURNSTAR
|
-
|
-
|
198
|
198
|
27,942
|
16.3
|
8.2
|
0.7
|
11.5
|
|
1,133
|
|
98.2
|
572,153,603
|
247
|
245
|
FPC
|
-
|
-
|
245
|
-
|
0
|
16.0
|
6.5
|
1.2
|
11.5
|
|
1,128
|
|
98.1
|
460,336,206
|
|
|
ICT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
83
|
68
|
BTCL
|
-
|
-
|
75
|
73-75
|
73,631
|
8.1
|
10.8
|
0.3
|
5.1
|
|
788
|
|
155.2
|
1,050,000,000
|
|
|
Investment Holding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
24
|
OLYMPIA
|
-
|
-
|
26
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
5.9
|
|
17
|
|
2.9
|
64,349,985
|
|
|
Beverages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,065
|
1,625
|
SECHABA
|
-
|
-
|
1,670
|
1,670
|
1,456
|
37.5
|
2.2
|
2.4
|
9.5
|
|
1,847
|
|
194.6
|
110,616,859
|
Domestic sector totals and weighted averages
|
|
|
|
|
403,988
|
|
7.9
|
1.4
|
13.6
|
|
37,209
|
|
3,591.6
|
13,922,140,095
|
|
|
FOREIGN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Main board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
- INVESTEC
|
-
|
-
|
5,315
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
1.9
|
|
16,950
|
|
9,088.5
|
318,904,709
|
|
|
FMCG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
374
|
365
|
CA SALES
|
-
|
-
|
365
|
-
|
0
|
7.0
|
1.9
|
1.3
|
8.1
|
|
1,684
|
|
208.5
|
461,432,502
|
|
|
Mining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
ANGLO
|
-
|
-
|
21,800
|
-
|
0
|
1,084.4
|
5.0
|
0.8
|
7.5
|
|
294,363
|
|
39,015
|
1,350,288,751
|
90
|
90
|
SHUMBA
|
-
|
-
|
90
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2.2
|
20.5
|
|
264
|
|
12.9
|
293,841,364
|
50
|
33
|
TLOU
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
0.0
|
|
300
|
|
-105.6
|
600,199,039
|
|
|
Venture capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
11
|
BOD
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
-
|
0
|
|
|
0.8
|
0.0
|
|
94
|
|
-6.1
|
783,405,235
|
725
|
561
|
LUCARA
|
-
|
650
|
650
|
-
|
0
|
19.1
|
2.9
|
1.0
|
21.6
|
|
2,945
|
|
136.6
|
453,034,981
|
Foreign Sector Totals
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
4.7
|
0.8
|
7.4
|
|
316,600
|
|
48,350.1
|
4,261,106,581
|
|
|
ETF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5933
|
5010
|
NEW FUNDS
|
5,894
|
6,031
|
5898
|
-
|
0
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100,000
|
20100
|
17450
|
NEW GOLD
|
19,529
|
20,079
|
20,000
|
20,000
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,950,000
|
13200
|
10300
|
NEWPLAT
|
10,674
|
11,092
|
11,175
|
11,175
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,050,000
|
-
|
-
|
NEWPALL*
|
21,116
|
21,757
|
0
|
-
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100,000
|
645
|
570
|
BAMIB50
|
-
|
-
|
633
|
633
|
116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,000,000
|
7970
|
7970
|
BASBI
|
-
|
-
|
7,970
|
-
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,000,000
|
ETF Totals
|
|
|
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Serala OTC Board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
79
|
BBS
|
-
|
79
|
79
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0.7
|
|
0.0
|
385
|
|
-14.7
|
487,452,548
|
ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES
|
|
|
|
404,106
|
|
5.0
|
0.8
|
8.0
|
|
354,195
|
|
51,927.0
|
18,688,799,224
|
|
|
UNLISTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
KYS
|
50
|
100
|
100
|
-
|
-
|
15.7
|
15.7
|
1.1
|
17.0
|
|
45
|
|
2.6
|
44,547,151
|
-
|
-
|
PANGAEA
|
-
|
-
|
135
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
7.04
|
0.0
|
|
93
|
|
-3.2
|
68,750,000
Key Rates
|
Interest Rates
|
24-Dec
|
17-Dec
|
Inflation
|
Nov
|
8.60%
|
|
Oct
|
8.80%
|
Bank Rate
|
3.75%
|
3.75%
|
Prime Rate
|
5.25%
|
5.25%
|
7dayBoBC**
|
1.10%
|
1.09%
|
|
|
|
FX rates
|
24-Dec17-Dec change
|
US$
|
0.0858
|
0.0853
|
-0.58%
|
£ Stg
|
0.0641
|
0.0640
|
-0.16%
|
Rand
|
1.3430
|
1.3569
|
1.03%
|
Euro
|
0.0758
|
0.0752
|
-0.79%
|
Yen
|
9.8200
|
9.6800
|
-1.43%
|
CHN
|
0.5473
|
0.5437
|
-0.66%
|
AUD
|
0.1179
|
0.1190
|
0.93%
|
SDR
|
0.0614
|
0.0609
|
-0.81%
|
DC Index (12 months)
|
7800
|
7600
|
7400
|
7200
|
7000
|
6800
|
6600
|
6400
-
These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction
|
D J F M A M J J A S O N D
MARKET COMMENTARY
The DCI ticked up by 0.04% to close the week at 7009.61 points. Activity remains subdued in the FCI as it
closed at 1549.65 points. ETF BAMIB50 (+63 thebe), was the biggest gainer for the week closing at 633
thebe, while Turnstar (-1thebe), was the biggest loser for the week, closing at 198 thebe.
Turnover for the week amounted to BWP1,276,645 as 404,106 securities exchanged hands. Sefalana (37%), and FNBB (37%) were the biggest contributors to the week's turnover.
CHANGES FOR THE WEEK
|
COUNTER
|
PRICE (THEBE)
|
|
CHANGE (t)
|
CHANGE (%)
|
|
|
17-Dec-21
|
24-Dec-21
|
|
|
|
BAMIB50
|
570
|
633
|
63
|
11.05%
|
|
New Plat
|
10700
|
11175
|
475
|
4.44%
|
|
BTCL
|
74
|
75
|
1
|
1.35%
|
|
Letlole
|
253
|
255
|
2
|
0.79%
|
|
New Gold
|
19,930
|
20,000
|
70
|
0.35%
|
|
Turnstar
|
199
|
198
|
-1
|
-0.50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
|
|
Page
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
COMPANY MEETINGS
|
Company
|
|
|
Meeting
|
|
Date and Time
|
|
Venue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAP
|
|
|
AGM
|
|
28.01.2022@0800hrs
|
|
Nafprop
|
offices,
|
Cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bazaar
|
Holdings,
|
Plot
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20573/4, Gaborone.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
Date
|
|
Period
|
Dividend-
|
Interest
|
LDR
|
|
Payable
|
|
|
declared
|
|
|
gross (thebe)
|
gross (thebe)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BTCL
|
15.12.2021
|
|
Interim
|
3.67
|
|
|
28.01.2022
|
|
09.02.2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMPANY NEWS
RDC Revised Announcement- Rights Offer Additional Listing
This announcement is a correction of the one published on 17 December 2021 regarding the additional listing of RDCP Rights offer linked units. Unitholders were advised that 316,422,928 Rights Offer Linked Units were listed for trade on the Botswana Stock Exchange on Friday 17th December 2021. The Issuer offered 341,121,495 Rights Offer Linked Unit to unitholders for subscription. 316,422,928 Rights Offer Linked Units were subscribed for. With this listing, the total number of units in issue increased to 758,232,937.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
RDC Withdrawal of Cautionary
Unitholders of RDC Properties Limited ("the Company") have been referred to the cautionary announcement issued by the Company on 19 November 2021. Unitholders were advised that all of the material terms of the acquisition by the Company of the relevant controlling interests in the David Livingstone Safari Lodge and Spa in Zambia, consisting of a 77-bedroom hotel, a conference centre and a 200-seater river cruiser ("the Acquisition"), have been agreed as between the Development Bank of Southern Africa and the Company ("the Agreement"). Final written agreements giving effect to the Agreement for the Acquisition are currently being finalised. Execution of the written agreements for the Acquisition is anticipated to occur before the end of January 2022 and the conditions precedent applicable to the Acquisition are expected to be satisfied by the end of February 2022. As a consequence of the material terms of the Acquisition having been agreed, the Directors advised Unitholders that they no longer need to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
CA Sales Additional Listing of Shares
Shareholders have been referred to the various announcements released on the Botswana Stock Exchange X- News and the Cape Town Stock Exchange website, advising that the Company had concluded an asset-for- share agreement ("Transaction Agreement") with Lee Darran Taman ("Taman") and Anthony John Geldard ("Geldard") (together the "Sellers"), in terms of which the Sellers will, between them, sell an aggregate of
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
20,000 ordinary shares held by them in the Company's subsidiary, Logico Unlimited Proprietary Limited ("Logico"), comprising 20% of the issued shares in Logico ("Logico Shares"), to CA&S, the aggregate purchase consideration of which will be settled by the Company through the payment to the Sellers of a cash consideration and by issuing ordinary shares to the Sellers ("Transaction)", such purchase consideration being capped at a maximum of ZAR 99 000 000. Shareholders are hereby advised that the first tranche of the Transaction has been concluded whereby CA&S will acquire 10% of Logico from the Sellers for an amount of ZAR44 836 883.24. It will be settled by CA&S issuing 4 584 548 ordinary shares in aggregate to the Sellers, comprising approximately 1% of the total issued share capital in CA&S, on 20 December 2021. The total issued ordinary shares after the Transaction will be 461 432 502.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
Engen Notice of Change of Company Secretary
The Board of Directors of Engen Botswana Limited (Engen) has notified shareholders and other stakeholders that it has appointed Grant Thornton Business Services (Pty) Ltd as company secretary effective 01 December 2021. The change was as a result of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the new external auditor for the year ending 31 December 2022. PricewaterhouseCoopers (Pty) Ltd was the outgoing company secretary.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
Engen Notice of Appointment of Director
The Board of Directors of Engen Botswana Limited (Engen) has notified shareholders and other stakeholders that it has appointed Mr Brian Farayi Sameke as an executive director effective 01 November 2021. Mr Sameke is currently the Finance Manager of Engen. He is a qualified chartered accountant and a holder of a Master of Business Administration degree obtained through Heriot-Watt University - Scotland.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
Letshego Notice To All Shareholders- Relocation of Gaborone Offices And Branches https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/12/2021/2643.pdf
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
RDC Applicable Pricing Supplement https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/12/2021/2648.pdf[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
GAINERS AND LOSERS: YEAR TO DATE
|
|
PRICE (THEBE)
|
|
|
|
COUNTER
|
31-Dec-20
|
24-Dec-21
|
CHANGE (t)
|
CHANGE (%)
|
|
Letshego
|
72
|
140
|
68
|
94.44%
|
|
|
|
Tlou
|
32
|
50
|
18
|
56.25%
|
|
Seedco
|
185
|
270
|
85
|
45.95%
|
|
|
|
Stanchart
|
145
|
196
|
51
|
35.17%
|
|
|
|
Lucara
|
510
|
650
|
140
|
27.45%
|
|
|
|
New Plat
|
9,635
|
11175
|
1,540
|
15.98%
|
|
|
|
FNBB
|
220
|
250
|
30
|
13.64%
|
|
|
|
NewFunds
|
5,234
|
5,898
|
664
|
12.69%
|
|
|
|
Letlole
|
229
|
255
|
26
|
11.35%
|
|
|
|
Olympia
|
24
|
26
|
2
|
8.33%
|
|
|
|
New Gold
|
19,180
|
20,000
|
820
|
4.28%
|
|
|
|
NAP
|
321
|
325
|
4
|
1.25%
|
|
|
|
Sefalana
|
934
|
945
|
11
|
1.18%
|
|
|
|
Engen
|
1028
|
1035
|
7
|
0.68%
|
|
Choppies
|
60
|
60
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
ACCESS
|
198
|
198
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
BIHL
|
1,750
|
1,750
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
BOD
|
12
|
12
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
FPC
|
247
|
245
|
-2
|
-0.81%
|
|
RDCP
|
220
|
215
|
-5
|
-2.27%
|
|
|
|
CA Sales
|
374
|
365
|
-9
|
-2.41%
|
|
Shumba
|
95
|
90
|
-5
|
-5.26%
|
|
BTCL
|
82
|
75
|
-7
|
-8.54%
|
|
|
|
G4S
|
340
|
299
|
-41
|
-12.06%
|
|
ABSA
|
538
|
464
|
-74
|
-13.75%
|
|
Cresta
|
130
|
107
|
-23
|
-17.69%
|
|
|
|
Sechaba
|
2,065
|
1670
|
-395
|
-19.13%
|
|
|
|
Turnstar
|
250
|
198
|
-52
|
-20.80%
|
|
|
|
Chobe
|
943
|
730
|
-213
|
-22.59%
|
|
|
|
Primetime
|
275
|
210
|
-65
|
-23.64%
|
|
|
|
BBS
|
109
|
79
|
-30
|
-27.52%
|
|
|
|
Minergy
|
80
|
50
|
-30
|
-37.50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
|
|
Page
|
