DCI gained 1.89 percent year to date

COMPANY MEETINGS

Company Meeting Date and Time Venue NAP AGM 28.01.2022@0800hrs Nafprop offices, Cash Bazaar Holdings, Plot 20573/4, Gaborone. DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT Company Date Period Dividend- Interest LDR Payable declared gross (thebe) gross (thebe) BTCL 15.12.2021 Interim 3.67 28.01.2022 09.02.2022

COMPANY NEWS

RDC Revised Announcement- Rights Offer Additional Listing

This announcement is a correction of the one published on 17 December 2021 regarding the additional listing of RDCP Rights offer linked units. Unitholders were advised that 316,422,928 Rights Offer Linked Units were listed for trade on the Botswana Stock Exchange on Friday 17th December 2021. The Issuer offered 341,121,495 Rights Offer Linked Unit to unitholders for subscription. 316,422,928 Rights Offer Linked Units were subscribed for. With this listing, the total number of units in issue increased to 758,232,937.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

RDC Withdrawal of Cautionary

Unitholders of RDC Properties Limited ("the Company") have been referred to the cautionary announcement issued by the Company on 19 November 2021. Unitholders were advised that all of the material terms of the acquisition by the Company of the relevant controlling interests in the David Livingstone Safari Lodge and Spa in Zambia, consisting of a 77-bedroom hotel, a conference centre and a 200-seater river cruiser ("the Acquisition"), have been agreed as between the Development Bank of Southern Africa and the Company ("the Agreement"). Final written agreements giving effect to the Agreement for the Acquisition are currently being finalised. Execution of the written agreements for the Acquisition is anticipated to occur before the end of January 2022 and the conditions precedent applicable to the Acquisition are expected to be satisfied by the end of February 2022. As a consequence of the material terms of the Acquisition having been agreed, the Directors advised Unitholders that they no longer need to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

CA Sales Additional Listing of Shares

Shareholders have been referred to the various announcements released on the Botswana Stock Exchange X- News and the Cape Town Stock Exchange website, advising that the Company had concluded an asset-for- share agreement ("Transaction Agreement") with Lee Darran Taman ("Taman") and Anthony John Geldard ("Geldard") (together the "Sellers"), in terms of which the Sellers will, between them, sell an aggregate of