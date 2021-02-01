DCI lost 0.26 percent year to date

Log in
Indices

29-Jan-21

22-Jan-21

Wkly %

YTD %

DCI

6861.74

6883.39

-0.31

-0.26

FCI

1548.15

1547.29

0.06

0.06

Week ending:

29-Jan-21

12 months rolling

12 month range

Buy

S ell

Last

S ales

Vol

Net Div

DY

P/BV

PE

Mkt Cap

PAT

Iss'd Shares

High

Low

t

t

t

t

t

%

x

x

Pm

Pm

DOMESTIC

Commercial Banks

202

198

ABC

100

-

198

-

0

0

0.0

1.3

11.4

1 436

126.2

725 000 000

551

537

ABSA

-

530

530

-

4 025

23.1

4.4

2.1

14.5

4 516

312.5

852 161 252

295

219

FNBB

220

-

220

220

444 507

13.9

6.3

1.6

8.0

5 596

695.8

2 543 700 000

167

138

STANCHART

146

-

145

-

0

17.0

11.7

0.4

3.7

433

117.9

298 350 611

Financial Services

1 750

1 750

BIHL

-

1 750

1 750

1 750

1 005

127.0

7.3

1.7

9.4

4 941

527.2

282 370 652

92

60

LETSHEGO

75

-

75

75

102 305

10.7

14.3

0.4

2.7

1 608

605.9

2 144 045 175

Tourism/Hospitality

1 150

943

CHOBE

-

943

943

943

1 279

0.0

0.0

2.5

0.0

843

-15.1

89 439 642

135

130

CRESTA

-

-

130

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.3

0.0

240

-19.8

184 634 944

Agriculture

290

184

SEEDCO

203

-

200

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.0

6.4

763

119.8

381 452 827

Energy

1 037

1 025

ENGEN

-

1 025

1 025

1 025

46

103.6

10.1

3.1

19.5

1 637

83.9

159 722 220

Mining

110

80

MINERGY

-

80

80

80

16 464

0.0

0.0

8.7

0.0

376

-91.9

469 975 134

Consumer Services

350

340

G4S BOTSWANA

-

340

340

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.2

13.0

272

20.9

80 000 000

Retail & Wholesale

69

60

CHOPPIES

60

-

60

60

417

0.0

0.0

-1.7

0.0

782

-370.6

1 303 628 341

935

902

SEFALANA

934

-

934

934

24 048

9.3

1.0

1.3

10.4

2 342

224.2

250 726 709

Property

235

226

LETLOLE

-

-

229

229

18 393

14.5

6.3

0.8

10.3

641

62.4

280 000 000

325

320

NAP

-

321

321

321

3 000

23.0

7.2

1.4

13.0

1 940

149.3

604 397 124

293

273

PRIMETIME

150

273

273

273

713

13.4

4.9

0.9

0.0

668

-14.1

244 650 684

225

215

RDCP

-

215

215

215

5 000

7.7

3.6

0.7

7.3

760

104.1

353 448 157

281

220

TURNSTAR

140

249

250

-

0

9.1

3.6

0.8

15.9

1 430

90.0

572 153 603

248

240

FPC

-

245

245

-

0

15.1

6.2

1.2

11.3

1 097

97.0

447 710 838

ICT

93

60

BTCL

-

70

70

70-75

94 708

2.9

4.1

0.3

7.4

735

99.6

1 050 000 000

Investment Holding

24

16

OLYMPIA

26

-

24

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.2

3.6

7

1.9

28 600 000

Beverages

2 210

2 065

SECHABA

-

-

2 065

-

0

51.8

2.5

3.8

17.6

2 284

130.0

110 616 859

Venture Capital

99

89

AFINITAS

15

89

89

-

0

-

-

3.9

0.0

190

-13.5

213 946 250

Domestic sector totals and weighted averages

715 910

5.1

1.6

10.2

35 539

3 043.4

13 670 731 022

FOREIGN

Main board

Financial Services

-

-

INVESTEC

-

-

5 315

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.5

1.9

16 950

8 733.7

318 904 709

FMCG

377

374

CA SALES

-

374

374

-

0

6.4

1.7

1.5

13.5

1 691

124.9

452 206 869

Mining

-

-

ANGLO

-

-

21 800

-

0

759.9

3.5

0.9

8.3

297 149

35 849

1 363 067 592

95

95

SHUMBA

-

95

95

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.3

9.4

278

29.6

292 795 093

80

32

TLOU

-

33

33

33

1 842

0.0

0.4

0.0

169

-109.7

513 277 061

Venture capital

-

-

A-CAP RESOURCES

-

-

39

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.9

0.0

340

-246.0

871 884 866

13

12

BOD

-

12

12

-

0

0.7

0.0

87

-11.7

721 221 902

669

510

LUCARA

561

740

561

-

2 623

19.1

3.4

0.8

17.4

2 227

127.6

396 896 733

Foreign Sector Totals

4 465

3.3

0.9

8.0

318 890

44 497.5

4 930 254 825

ETF

5240

4481

NEW FUNDS

5 156

5 270

5010

-

0

164

100 000

21800

15650

NEW GOLD

18 840

19 380

19 450

19 450

15

2 950 000

11875

9040

NEWPLAT

11 470

11 790

11 875

-

0

3 050 000

ETF Totals

15

Serala OTC Board

109

109

BBS

-

108

109

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.0

0.0

531

-35.8

487 452 548

ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES

720 390

3.4

1.0

8.2

354 960

47 505.2

19 094 538 395

UNLISTED

100

100

KYS

100

115

100

-

-

15.7

15.7

1.1

17.0

45

2.6

44 547 151

-

-

PANGAEA

-

-

135

-

-

0.0

0.0

7.04

0.0

93

-3.2

68 750 000

Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone

Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail: info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw

Key Rates

Interest Rates

29-Jan

22-Jan

Inflation

Dec

2.20%

Nov

2.20%

Bank Rate

3.75%

3.75%

Prime Rate

5.25%

5.25%

7dayBoBC**

1.02%

1.02%

FX rates

29-Jan22-Jan change

US$

0.0905

0.0913

0.88%

£ Stg

0.0661

0.0666

0.76%

Rand

1.3797

1.3720

-0.56%

Euro

0.0748

0.0750

0.27%

Yen

9.4600

9.4600

0.00%

CHN

0.5863

0.5912

0.84%

AUD

0.1181

0.1173

-0.66%

SDR

0.0629

0.0633

0.64%

DC Index (12 months)

7800

7600

7400

7200

7000

6800

J F M A M J J A S O N D

  • These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction

MARKET COMMENTARY

The DCI shed off 0.31% to close the week at 6861.74 points. In contrast, the FCI had a slight uptick of 0.06 to close the week at 1548.15 points. Lucara (+ 51 thebe) was the biggest gainer for week, closing at 561 thebe, followed by Tlou Energy (+ 1 thebe) which closed the week at 33 thebe. BTCL (-5thebe), and ABSA (-7thebe) were the only losers for week, closing at 70 thebe and 530 thebe, respectively.

Trading activity led to a turnover amounting to BWP1,493,609 as 720,390 securities exchanged hands. FNBB (65%) was the chief contributor to the week's turnover.

CHANGES FOR THE WEEK

COUNTER

PRICE (THEBE)

CHANGE (t)

CHANGE (%)

22-Jan-21

29-Jan-21

Lucara

510

561

51

10.00%

Tlou

32

33

1

3.13%

New Gold

19 170

19450

280

1.46%

ABSA

537

530

-7

-1.30%

BTCL

75

70

-5

-6.67%

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

2

COMPANY MEETINGS

Company

Meeting

Date and Time

Venue

Minergy

EGM

18.02.2021@1000a.m

Via Microsoft Teams

webinar

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

Company

Date

Period

Dividend- gross

Interest

gross

LDR

Payable

declared

(thebe)

(thebe)

BTCL

15.12.2020

Interim

3.13

03.02.2021

15.02.2021

Primetime

08.12.2020

Final

3.14

17.03.2021

29.03.2021

RDCP

30.12.2020

Interim

0.075

3.745

16.04.2021

28.04.2021

Sefalana

20.01.2021

Interim

10

12.02.2021

24.02.2021

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

3

COMPANY NEWS

Sefalana- Unaudited Group Financial for The Six Months Ended 31 October 2021

Sefalana has released its interim results. Among the key highlights is a 2% increase in revenue to BWP2.9 billion (HY 2019: BWP2.85 billion). Gross profit went up by 17% to BWP215.1 million (HY 2019: BWP183.3 million). Net profit for the period increased by 31% to BWP113.2 million (HY 2019: BWP86.7 million). Balance sheet expanded by 3% to BWP3.02 billion (HY 2019: BWP2.93 billion). Shareholders equity increased by 5% to BWP1.87 billion (HY 2019: BWP1.77 billion). An interim dividend of 10 thebe per ordinary share was declared.

[Source: Company Financials]

SeedCo- Acquisition of a Control Block in SeedCo Limited by SeedCo International Limited

The Boards of Seed Co International Limited ("SCIL") and Seed Co Limited ("SCL") advised their shareholders and the investing public that SCIL has secured 35% of the issued shares in SCL in acceptances of its Primary Offer ("control block"). The control block was secured through acceptances pursuant to the Primary Offer, based on a share-swap of 1 (one) SCIL share for every 0.98 (zero comma nine eight) shares held in SCL, published in a Circular to SCL shareholders dated 13 January 2021 ("the Circular") in terms of the Companies and Other Business Entities Act of Zimbabwe [Chapter 24:31] ("COBE") and the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange ("ZSE") Listings Requirements. In accordance with the COBE and the ZSE Listings Requirements, SCIL hereby notifies the remaining shareholders in SCL of its intention to acquire their shares ('the remaining shares"). The acquisition of the remaining shares shall be done through a Secondary Offer on the same terms as those by which the control block was secured. The information on SCIL and the full details of the terms of the Secondary Offer are outlined in the same Circular dated 13 January 2021. The Secondary Offer will close on Tuesday 2 March 2021. Other important dates regarding the Secondary Offer are indicated in the table below.

Event

Date

Offer opens at 0900 hours

Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Last date to trade in SCL shares

Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Offer closes at 1600 hours

Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Last day to receive Postal Forms of Acceptance

Friday, 5 March 2021

Offer results released

Friday, 12 March 2021

Offer consideration granted to Offer participants

Friday, 19 March 2021

Termination of listing of SCL shares on the ZSE

By Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Shareholders and the investing public are advised that SCIL plans to delist and achieve full consolidation of Seed Co Limited on successful completion of the acquisition transaction. Accordingly, pending completion of the Secondary Offer and obtaining of all regulatory approvals, Shareholders and the investing public are advised to continue exercising caution when dealing in the securities of both SCIL and SCL.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Stanchart- Appointment of An Independent Non-Executive Director

The Board of Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited has announced the appointment of Ms Rapelang Rabana as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the bank. Ms Rabana is a seasoned entrepreneur and a leader with over 15 years' experience. Her core areas of expertise include digital transformation, innovation, strategy and product development, operations and process engineering, communications and brand development. She has received numerous awards as recognition for her skills, experience and expertise such as the 15 Women Changing the World by the World Economic Forum in 2015, Entrepreneur for the World by the World Entrepreneurship Forum in 2014. She holds a Bachelor of Business Science (Computer Science Honours), a Master's of Science (Property Studies) from the University of Cape Town (UCT), South Africa, a FAIS Regulatory Exams RE1 (Key Individuals), RE3 (Key Individuals), RE5 (Representatives), and a Venture Capital Intensive Course from Venture University in San Francisco, USA.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 08:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
