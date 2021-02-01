DCI lost 0.26 percent year to date

COMPANY NEWS

Sefalana- Unaudited Group Financial for The Six Months Ended 31 October 2021

Sefalana has released its interim results. Among the key highlights is a 2% increase in revenue to BWP2.9 billion (HY 2019: BWP2.85 billion). Gross profit went up by 17% to BWP215.1 million (HY 2019: BWP183.3 million). Net profit for the period increased by 31% to BWP113.2 million (HY 2019: BWP86.7 million). Balance sheet expanded by 3% to BWP3.02 billion (HY 2019: BWP2.93 billion). Shareholders equity increased by 5% to BWP1.87 billion (HY 2019: BWP1.77 billion). An interim dividend of 10 thebe per ordinary share was declared.

[Source: Company Financials]

SeedCo- Acquisition of a Control Block in SeedCo Limited by SeedCo International Limited

The Boards of Seed Co International Limited ("SCIL") and Seed Co Limited ("SCL") advised their shareholders and the investing public that SCIL has secured 35% of the issued shares in SCL in acceptances of its Primary Offer ("control block"). The control block was secured through acceptances pursuant to the Primary Offer, based on a share-swap of 1 (one) SCIL share for every 0.98 (zero comma nine eight) shares held in SCL, published in a Circular to SCL shareholders dated 13 January 2021 ("the Circular") in terms of the Companies and Other Business Entities Act of Zimbabwe [Chapter 24:31] ("COBE") and the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange ("ZSE") Listings Requirements. In accordance with the COBE and the ZSE Listings Requirements, SCIL hereby notifies the remaining shareholders in SCL of its intention to acquire their shares ('the remaining shares"). The acquisition of the remaining shares shall be done through a Secondary Offer on the same terms as those by which the control block was secured. The information on SCIL and the full details of the terms of the Secondary Offer are outlined in the same Circular dated 13 January 2021. The Secondary Offer will close on Tuesday 2 March 2021. Other important dates regarding the Secondary Offer are indicated in the table below.

Event Date Offer opens at 0900 hours Wednesday, 27 January 2021 Last date to trade in SCL shares Tuesday, 23 February 2021 Offer closes at 1600 hours Tuesday, 2 March 2021 Last day to receive Postal Forms of Acceptance Friday, 5 March 2021 Offer results released Friday, 12 March 2021 Offer consideration granted to Offer participants Friday, 19 March 2021 Termination of listing of SCL shares on the ZSE By Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Shareholders and the investing public are advised that SCIL plans to delist and achieve full consolidation of Seed Co Limited on successful completion of the acquisition transaction. Accordingly, pending completion of the Secondary Offer and obtaining of all regulatory approvals, Shareholders and the investing public are advised to continue exercising caution when dealing in the securities of both SCIL and SCL.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Stanchart- Appointment of An Independent Non-Executive Director

The Board of Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited has announced the appointment of Ms Rapelang Rabana as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the bank. Ms Rabana is a seasoned entrepreneur and a leader with over 15 years' experience. Her core areas of expertise include digital transformation, innovation, strategy and product development, operations and process engineering, communications and brand development. She has received numerous awards as recognition for her skills, experience and expertise such as the 15 Women Changing the World by the World Economic Forum in 2015, Entrepreneur for the World by the World Entrepreneurship Forum in 2014. She holds a Bachelor of Business Science (Computer Science Honours), a Master's of Science (Property Studies) from the University of Cape Town (UCT), South Africa, a FAIS Regulatory Exams RE1 (Key Individuals), RE3 (Key Individuals), RE5 (Representatives), and a Venture Capital Intensive Course from Venture University in San Francisco, USA.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]