DCI lost 2.01 percent year to date

https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/09/2021/2323.pdf[Source: Company Financials]

ABC Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2021

BancABC has released its interim results. The key highlights include a decrease of 15% in net interest income to BWP194.0 million (H1 2020: BWP229.4 million). Net fee & commission income increased by 54% to BWP50.9 million (H1 2020: BWP33.1 million). Net profit decreased by 2% to BWP51.4 million (H1 2020: BWP52.4 million). Basic and diluted earnings per share were 12.09 thebe (H1 2020: 12.09 thebe). Loans and advances to customers decreased by 1% to BWP6.09 billion (H1 2020: BWP6.16 billion). Deposits from customers increased by 9% to BWP6.51 billion (H1 2020: BWP9.97 billion). Shareholders' equity increased by 7% to BWP1.22 billion (H1 2020: BWP1.13 billion). https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/09/2021/2327.pdf

RDCP Update Announcement in Respect of Bonus Issue

Reference is made to the announcement in respect of Bonus Issue Linked Units of 2 September 2021 The Company notified Unitholders that technical delays at Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE), have resulted in the Bonus Issue Linked Units not being credited to securities accounts of Unitholders timeously. The issue has now been resolved and the Bonus Issue Linked Units will be credited to and reflect in the securities accounts of Unitholders in the Central Securities Depository of Botswana system today Monday 6 September 2021 and such Linked Units are available for trade as of today Monday 6 September 2021. Queries may be addressed to the BSE telephone (267) 3674400 or email listings@bse.co.bw attention Mr. T. Mmolai.

FPC Cautionary Announcement- Notice to Unitholders

The Board of Directors of The Far Property Company Limited ("the Company") has advised unitholders that the Group profit before tax for the 12 months ended 30 June 2021 will be between 10-12 % (approximately P

8.60 million to P 10.30 million) higher than those reported for the comparative period ended 30 June 2020 which amounted to P 86.48 million. The Far Property Company Limited will be publishing its Audited Consolidated financial result of the Group for the 12 months ended 30 June 2021 before end of September 2021. Accordingly, unitholders and investors have been advised to exercise caution when trading in the company's securities until the year end results are announced.

RDCP Cautionary Announcement

Unitholders have been referred to the circular issued on 14 July 2021 and dispatched to Unitholders by the Company ("the Circular") and to the cautionary announcement issued by the Company on 24 August 2021. Unitholders have been advised that on 6 September 2021 the Company and Tower Property Fund Limited ("Tower") entered into an offer and implementation agreement (the "Implementation Agreement") setting forth the pre-conditions, terms of and timelines for the making of the Scheme Offer and Standby General Offer (collectively, the "Offers") as defined in the Circular. Tower has accordingly issued a cautionary announcement, in this regard, on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange news service. The process to implement, inter alia, the Rights Offer and Offers, continues to progress in line with the timetable detailed in the Circular. The Directors have advised Unitholders to continue to exercise caution in dealing in securities of the Company until such time as the outcome of the Offers is known.

Letlole Trading Update

Shareholders have been advised that Letlole La Rona Limited ('Company' / 'LLR') is currently finalising its audited results for the financial year ended 30 June 2021. The Company's Board of Directors has announced that the Company is expecting profit before tax (from continuing operations) for the year ended 30 June 2021