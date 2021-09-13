Log in
DCI lost 2.01 percent year to date

09/13/2021 | 04:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Indices

10-Sep-21

03-Sep-21

Wkly %

YTD %

DCI

6740.78

6741.71

-0.01

-2.01

FCI

1548.83

1548.83

0.00

0.10

Week ending:

10-Sep-21

12 months rolling

12 month range

Buy

S ell

Last

S ales

Vol

Net Div

DY

P/BV

PE

Mkt Cap

PAT

Iss'd Shares

High

Low

t

t

t

t

t

%

x

x

Pm

Pm

DOMESTIC

Commercial Banks

200

198

ABC

-

-

198

198

135 000

0

0.0

1.2

15.6

1 436

92.2

725 000 000

545

438

ABSA

-

545

445

445

183 704

24.5

5.5

1.6

12.8

3 792

296.7

852 161 252

235

213

FNBB

230

-

225

225

502 756

49.7

22.1

1.5

8.4

5 723

685.2

2 543 700 000

191

142

STANCHART

191

-

191

191

39 348

14.8

7.7

0.5

11.5

570

49.7

298 350 611

Financial Services

1 750

1 750

BIHL

1 750

-

1 750

1 750

42 701

65.0

3.7

1.6

10.4

4 941

474.6

282 370 652

110

64

LETSHEGO

111

-

110

108-110

2 709 530

14.2

13.0

0.5

3.4

2 358

700.0

2 144 045 175

Tourism/Hospitality

950

735

CHOBE

600

735

735

735

666

0.0

0.0

2.1

0.0

657

-67.9

89 439 642

134

125

CRESTA

105

110

125

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.4

0.0

231

-63.0

184 634 944

Agriculture

270

184

SEEDCO

-

-

270

-

0

9.4

3.5

1.1

8.5

1 030

121.4

381 452 827

Energy

1 036

1 013

ENGEN

-

1 013

1 013

1 013

10 071

95.1

9.4

2.8

16.5

1 618

98.0

159 722 220

Mining

80

80

MINERGY

-

-

80

-

0

0.0

0.0

-55.0

0.0

376

-57.3

469 975 134

Consumer Services

340

300

G4S BOTSWANA

250

275

300

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.1

23.0

240

10.4

80 000 000

Retail & Wholesale

61

60

CHOPPIES

-

60

60

60

32 143

0.0

0.0

-1.7

0.0

782

-193.7

1 303 628 341

945

929

SEFALANA

-

-

945

945

86 338

36.3

3.8

1.2

10.9

2 369

216.9

250 726 709

Property

240

229

LETLOLE

240

-

240

-

0

15.2

6.3

0.9

11.0

672

60.9

280 000 000

325

320

NAP

325

-

325

325

44 000

24.6

7.6

1.3

15.4

1 964

127.6

604 397 124

281

234

PRIMETIME

-

234

234

234

1 244

13.3

5.7

0.8

0.0

572

-43.4

244 650 684

223

210

RDCP

213

224

212

-

0

7.7

3.6

0.6

33.7

749

22.2

353 448 157

250

190

TURNSTAR

-

190

190

190-198

103 588

17.3

9.1

0.6

13.4

1 087

81.3

572 153 603

248

240

FPC

-

-

245

-

0

15.1

6.2

1.1

10.6

1 097

103.9

447 710 838

ICT

86

60

BTCL

-

73

73

73-74

43 868

7.7

10.5

0.3

5.7

767

135.3

1 050 000 000

Investment Holding

25

16

OLYMPIA

25

-

25

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.3

6.2

16

2.6

64 349 985

Beverages

2 155

1 625

SECHABA

-

1 660

1 660

1 660

77 784

23.1

1.4

2.5

11.8

1 836

155.1

110 616 859

Domestic sector totals and weighted averages

4 012 741

8.0

1.3

10.5

34 885

3 008.8

13 492 534 757

FOREIGN

Main board

Financial Services

-

-

INVESTEC

-

-

5 315

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.5

1.9

16 950

8 866.8

318 904 709

FMCG

375

365

CA SALES

-

-

365

365

74 550

7.2

2.0

1.3

7.7

1 667

215.7

456 831 459

Mining

-

-

ANGLO

-

-

21 800

-

0

1 019.8

4.7

0.8

8.1

297 160

36 692

1 363 118 080

90

90

SHUMBA

-

-

90

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.3

21.7

264

12.1

293 065 088

50

33

TLOU

50

-

50

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.7

0.0

300

-100.7

600 199 039

Venture capital

11

12

BOD

12

-

11

-

0

0.7

0.0

86

-6.0

781 721 902

725

510

LUCARA

610

610

610

610

317

19.1

3.1

0.9

18.9

2 422

128.5

397 025 340

Foreign Sector Totals

74 867

4.4

0.8

7.9

318 849

45 808.8

4 210 865 617

ETF

5933

4651

NEW FUNDS

5 843

5 961

5933

-

0

150

100 000

20630

17450

NEW GOLD

18 064

18 586

18 950

-

0

2 950 000

13200

9615

NEWPLAT

10 129

10 501

10 881

-

0

3 050 000

ETF Totals

0

Serala OTC Board

109

100

BBS

-

95

100

-

0

0.0

0

0.9

0.0

487

-14.7

487 452 548

ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES

4 087 608

4.7

0.9

8.1

354 221

48 802.9

18 196 952 922

UNLISTED

-

-

KYS

50

100

100

-

-

15.7

15.7

1.1

17.0

45

2.6

44 547 151

-

-

PANGAEA

-

-

135

-

-

0.0

0.0

7.04

0.0

93

-3.2

68 750 000

Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone

Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail: info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw

Key Rates

Interest Rates

10-Sep

03-Sep

Inflation

Jul

8.90%

Jun

8.20%

Bank Rate

3.75%

3.75%

Prime Rate

5.25%

5.25%

7dayBoBC**

1.06%

1.05%

03-

FX rates

10-Sep

Sep

change

US$

0.0914

0.0907

-0.77%

£ Stg

0.0660

0.0656

-0.61%

Rand

1.2966

1.3118

1.17%

Euro

0.0773

0.0764

-1.16%

Yen

10.0400

9.9800

-0.60%

CHN

0.5883

0.5852

-0.53%

AUD

0.1236

0.1228

-0.63%

SDR

0.0641

0.0636

-0.78%

DC Index (12 months)

7800

7600

7400

7200

7000

6800

6600

6400

S O N D J F M A M J J A S

  • These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction

MARKET COMMENTARY

The DCI went down by 0.01% to close the week at 6740.78 points. The FCI had a flat week, to close at 1548.83 points. Letshego (+3 thebe), was once again the week's biggest gainer this week closing at 110 thebe, while Turnstar (-10thebe), was the biggest loser for the week closing at 190 thebe.

Turnover for the week amounted to BWP8,893,183 as 4,087,608 shares exchanged hands. Letshego (33%), was the biggest contributor to the week's turnover.

CHANGES FOR THE WEEK

COUNTER

PRICE (THEBE)

CHANGE (t)

CHANGE (%)

03-Sep-21

10-Sep-21

Letshego

107

110

3

2.80%

Stanchart

190

191

1

0.53%

Chobe

740

735

-5

-0.68%

BTCL

74

73

-1

-1.35%

Turnstar

200

190

-10

-5.00%

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

2

COMPANY MEETINGS

Company

Meeting

Date and Time

Venue

BancABC

EGM

16.09.2021@0900hrs

Virtual

BTCL

AGM

28.09.2021@0900hrs

Microsoft Teams

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

Company

Date

Period

Dividend-

gross

Interest

gross

LDR

Payable

declared

(thebe)

(thebe)

NAP

27.07.2021

0.50

13.46

24.09.2021

06.10.2021

Letshego

12.08.2021

Interim

7.3

05.11.2021

16.11.2021

FNBB

13.08.2021

Final

49

28.09.2021

08.10.2021

COMPANY NEWS

FNBB Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2021

FNBB has released its full year results. The key highlights include a decrease of 13% in net interest income to BWP1.17 billion (FY 2020: BWP1.34 billion). Impairments reduced by 43% to BWP241.3 million (FY 2020: BWP421.4 million). Non-interest income had a marginal growth of 1% to BWP1.21 billion (FY 2020: BWP1.20 billion). Net profit decreased by 2% to BWP685.2 million (FY 2020: BWP695.8 million). Earnings per share were 26.94 thebe (FY 2020: 27.35 thebe). The balance sheet contracted by 6% to BWP28.35 billion (FY 2020: BWP30.18 billion). Advances to customers decreased by 7% to BWP13.64 billion (FY 2020: BWP14.69 billion). Deposits from customers decreased by 8% to BWP21.40 billion (FY 2020: BWP23.17 billion). Shareholders' equity increased by 9% to BWP3.93 billion (FY 2020: BWP3.60 billion). A final gross dividend of 9 thebe and a special dividend of 40 thebe per share has been declared.

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

3

https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/09/2021/2323.pdf[Source: Company Financials]

ABC Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2021

BancABC has released its interim results. The key highlights include a decrease of 15% in net interest income to BWP194.0 million (H1 2020: BWP229.4 million). Net fee & commission income increased by 54% to BWP50.9 million (H1 2020: BWP33.1 million). Net profit decreased by 2% to BWP51.4 million (H1 2020: BWP52.4 million). Basic and diluted earnings per share were 12.09 thebe (H1 2020: 12.09 thebe). Loans and advances to customers decreased by 1% to BWP6.09 billion (H1 2020: BWP6.16 billion). Deposits from customers increased by 9% to BWP6.51 billion (H1 2020: BWP9.97 billion). Shareholders' equity increased by 7% to BWP1.22 billion (H1 2020: BWP1.13 billion). https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/09/2021/2327.pdf

[Source: Company Financials]

RDCP Update Announcement in Respect of Bonus Issue

Reference is made to the announcement in respect of Bonus Issue Linked Units of 2 September 2021 The Company notified Unitholders that technical delays at Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE), have resulted in the Bonus Issue Linked Units not being credited to securities accounts of Unitholders timeously. The issue has now been resolved and the Bonus Issue Linked Units will be credited to and reflect in the securities accounts of Unitholders in the Central Securities Depository of Botswana system today Monday 6 September 2021 and such Linked Units are available for trade as of today Monday 6 September 2021. Queries may be addressed to the BSE telephone (267) 3674400 or email listings@bse.co.bw attention Mr. T. Mmolai.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

FPC Cautionary Announcement- Notice to Unitholders

The Board of Directors of The Far Property Company Limited ("the Company") has advised unitholders that the Group profit before tax for the 12 months ended 30 June 2021 will be between 10-12 % (approximately P

8.60 million to P 10.30 million) higher than those reported for the comparative period ended 30 June 2020 which amounted to P 86.48 million. The Far Property Company Limited will be publishing its Audited Consolidated financial result of the Group for the 12 months ended 30 June 2021 before end of September 2021. Accordingly, unitholders and investors have been advised to exercise caution when trading in the company's securities until the year end results are announced.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

RDCP Cautionary Announcement

Unitholders have been referred to the circular issued on 14 July 2021 and dispatched to Unitholders by the Company ("the Circular") and to the cautionary announcement issued by the Company on 24 August 2021. Unitholders have been advised that on 6 September 2021 the Company and Tower Property Fund Limited ("Tower") entered into an offer and implementation agreement (the "Implementation Agreement") setting forth the pre-conditions, terms of and timelines for the making of the Scheme Offer and Standby General Offer (collectively, the "Offers") as defined in the Circular. Tower has accordingly issued a cautionary announcement, in this regard, on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange news service. The process to implement, inter alia, the Rights Offer and Offers, continues to progress in line with the timetable detailed in the Circular. The Directors have advised Unitholders to continue to exercise caution in dealing in securities of the Company until such time as the outcome of the Offers is known.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Letlole Trading Update

Shareholders have been advised that Letlole La Rona Limited ('Company' / 'LLR') is currently finalising its audited results for the financial year ended 30 June 2021. The Company's Board of Directors has announced that the Company is expecting profit before tax (from continuing operations) for the year ended 30 June 2021

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

4

to be between 10% and 20% (P7.8 million and P15.6 million) below the prior year's profit of P78.2 million. Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the property market, the revaluation gains of investment property were moderate, amounting to P7.7 million when compared to the prior year figure of P33.9 million. Revenue and operating profit remain on an upward trajectory with an increase of 27% and 37% respectively, above the prior year. The Company's cash position remains strong as the decline in profit is due to lower revaluation gains which do not have an impact of the cash flow of the Company and, as a result, the Company has been able to successfully maintain its distribution to shareholders, with the distribution in the current year being 8% above the prior year distribution. The Company will be publishing its audited financial results for the year ended 30 June 2021 on or before 30 September 2021. Accordingly, shareholders and investors have been advised to exercise caution when trading in the Company's securities until the results are announced [Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Letlole Cautionary Announcement- Potential Transaction https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/09/2021/2305.pdf[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Sefalana Director's Dealing in Shares https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/09/2021/2309.pdf[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 08:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS