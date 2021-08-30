Log in
DCI lost 2.09 percent year to date

08/30/2021 | 04:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Indices

27-Aug-21

20-Aug-21

Wkly %

YTD %

DCI

6735.63

6726.07

0.14

-2.09

FCI

1548.83

1551.12

-0.15

0.10

Week ending:

27-Aug-21

12 months rolling

12 month range

Buy

S ell

Last

S ales

Vol

Net Div

DY

P/BV

PE

Mkt Cap

PAT

Iss'd Shares

High

Low

t

t

t

t

t

%

x

x

Pm

Pm

DOMESTIC

Commercial Banks

200

198

ABC

-

198

198

-

0

0

0.0

1.2

15.4

1 436

93.1

725 000 000

545

438

ABSA

-

545

445

442-445

709 167

24.5

5.5

1.6

12.8

3 792

296.7

852 161 252

235

213

FNBB

225

-

225

225

947 580

13.0

5.8

1.5

9.6

5 723

597.6

2 543 700 000

190

139

STANCHART

190

-

190

188-190

12 249

14.8

7.8

0.5

11.4

567

49.7

298 350 611

Financial Services

1 750

1 750

BIHL

-

-

1 750

1 750

165 508

122.0

7.0

1.6

9.2

4 941

537.5

282 370 652

105

63

LETSHEGO

105

-

105

105

1 913 859

11.3

10.7

0.5

3.6

2 251

630.9

2 144 045 175

Tourism/Hospitality

950

750

CHOBE

600

750

750

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.2

0.0

671

-67.9

89 439 642

135

125

CRESTA

90

110

125

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.4

0.0

231

-63.0

184 634 944

Agriculture

270

184

SEEDCO

-

270

270

270

20 159

9.4

3.5

1.1

8.3

1 030

124.3

381 452 827

Energy

1 037

1 013

ENGEN

1 013

-

1 013

1 013

27 459

95.1

9.4

2.8

16.5

1 618

98.0

159 722 220

Mining

85

80

MINERGY

-

-

80

-

0

0.0

0.0

-55.0

0.0

376

-57.3

469 975 134

Consumer Services

340

300

G4S BOTSWANA

-

275

300

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.1

23.0

240

10.4

80 000 000

Retail & Wholesale

61

60

CHOPPIES

-

60

60

60

197

0.0

0.0

-1.7

0.0

782

-193.7

1 303 628 341

945

929

SEFALANA

-

945

945

945

47 467

36.3

3.8

1.2

10.9

2 369

216.9

250 726 709

Property

235

229

LETLOLE

-

-

240

235-240

459 888

15.2

6.3

0.9

11.0

672

60.9

280 000 000

325

320

NAP

325

-

325

325

31 000

24.6

7.6

1.3

15.4

1 964

127.6

604 397 124

285

235

PRIMETIME

235

236

235

235

40 000

13.3

5.6

0.8

0.0

575

-43.4

244 650 684

223

210

RDCP

212

224

212

-

0

7.7

3.6

0.6

33.7

749

22.2

353 448 157

250

198

TURNSTAR

200

-

200

200

3 786

17.3

8.6

0.7

14.1

1 144

81.3

572 153 603

248

240

FPC

-

-

245

-

0

15.1

6.2

1.1

10.6

1 097

103.9

447 710 838

ICT

86

60

BTCL

-

74

74

74-75

258 471

7.7

10.4

0.3

5.7

777

135.3

1 050 000 000

Investment Holding

25

16

OLYMPIA

25

-

25

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.3

6.2

16

2.6

64 349 985

Beverages

2 155

1 625

SECHABA

-

1 700

1 660

1 660

4 130

23.1

1.4

2.5

11.8

1 836

155.1

110 616 859

Domestic sector totals and weighted averages

4 640 920

5.7

1.4

10.6

34 859

2 918.9

13 492 534 757

FOREIGN

Main board

Financial Services

-

-

INVESTEC

-

-

5 315

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.4

1.9

16 950

8 976.3

318 904 709

FMCG

375

365

CA SALES

-

-

365

-

0

7.0

1.9

1.4

10.8

1 667

154.3

456 831 459

Mining

-

-

ANGLO

-

-

21 800

-

0

1 047.6

4.8

0.8

7.9

297 160

37 690

1 363 118 080

90

90

SHUMBA

-

-

90

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.3

21.2

264

12.5

293 065 088

50

33

TLOU

50

-

50

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.7

0.0

300

-101.3

600 199 039

Venture capital

11

12

BOD

11

13

11

11

3 868

0.7

0.0

86

-6.0

781 721 902

725

510

LUCARA

-

610

610

598-725

55 163

19.1

3.1

0.9

18.4

2 422

132.0

397 025 340

Foreign Sector Totals

59 031

4.5

0.8

7.7

318 849

46 857.3

4 210 865 617

ETF

5906

4651

NEW FUNDS

5 700

5 799

5906

-

0

146

100 000

21170

17450

NEW GOLD

18 508

19 005

19 005

18 480

400

2 950 000

13200

9615

NEWPLAT

10 640

11 001

10 880

-

0

3 050 000

ETF Totals

400

Serala OTC Board

109

100

BBS

-

95

100

100

1 500

0.0

0

0.9

0.0

487

-14.7

487 452 548

ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES

4 701 851

4.6

0.8

7.9

354 195

49 761.5

18 196 952 922

UNLISTED

-

-

KYS

50

100

100

-

-

15.7

15.7

1.1

17.0

45

2.6

44 547 151

-

-

PANGAEA

-

-

135

-

-

0.0

0.0

7.04

0.0

93

-3.2

68 750 000

Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone

Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail: info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw

Key Rates

Interest Rates

27-Aug

20-Aug

Inflation

Jul

8.90%

Jun

8.20%

Bank Rate

3.75%

3.75%

Prime Rate

5.25%

5.25%

7dayBoBC**

1.05%

1.04%

FX rates

27-Aug20-Aug change

US$

0.0893

0.0883

-1.12%

£ Stg

0.0652

0.0648

-0.61%

Rand

1.3307

1.3463

1.17%

Euro

0.0759

0.0756

-0.40%

Yen

9.8300

9.6900

-1.42%

CHN

0.5792

0.5746

-0.79%

AUD

0.1228

0.1261

2.63%

SDR

0.0629

0.0624

-0.79%

DC Index (12 months)

7800

7600

7400

7200

7000

6800

6600

6400

  • These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction

A S O N D J F M A M J J A

MARKET COMMENTARY

The DCI ticked up by 0.14% to close the week at 6735.63 points. The FCI tanked by 0.15%, to close at 1548.83

points. ETF NewGold (+480 thebe), was the biggest gainer for the week closing at 19005 thebe, while Lucara

(-115thebe), was the biggest loser for the week closing at 610 thebe.

Turnover for the week amounted to BWP12,974,125 as 4,701,851 securities exchanged hands. Absa (24%), and BIHL (22%), the biggest contributors to the week's turnover.

CHANGES FOR THE WEEK

COUNTER

PRICE (THEBE)

CHANGE (t)

CHANGE (%)

20-Aug-21

27-Aug-21

New Gold

18525

19005

480

2.59%

Letlole

235

240

5

2.13%

Stanchart

187

190

3

1.60%

Turnstar

198

200

2

1.01%

ABSA

442

445

3

0.68%

BTCL

75

74

-1

-1.33%

BOD

12

11

-1

-8.33%

Lucara

725

610

-115

-15.86%

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

2

COMPANY MEETINGS

Company

Meeting

Date and Time

Venue

Seed Co

AGM

25.08.21@0900hrs

Virtual via Escrow Group

BancABC

EGM

16.09.21@0900hrs

Virtual

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

Company

Date

Period

Dividend-

gross

Interest

gross

LDR

Payable

declared

(thebe)

(thebe)

Seedco

30.06.2021

Final

10.48

17.08.2021

26.08.2021

BTCL

Final

5.31

18.08.2021

27.08.2021

Sefalana

26.07.2021

Final

30

17.08.2021

25.08.2021

NAP

27.07.2021

0.50

13.46

24.09.2021

06.10.2021

Primetime

03.08.2021

Interim

6.35

19.08.2021

31.08.2021

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

3

COMPANY NEWS

Chobe Dealing in Securities by Directors

Chobe Holdings Limited ("Chobe") announced the sale of its Ordinary Shares by a Director. The relevant notifications are set out below:

Name of Director

Adams Tuomey Chilisa Dambe

Date of Transaction

18 August 2021

Number of Securities

131,831

Class of Securities

Ordinary Shares

Price per Share

P 7.50

Total Value/deemed value of the transaction

P 988,732.50

Nature of Transaction

On-market Sale of Ordinary Shares

Nature of Interest

Direct, beneficial

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

RDC Cautionary Announcement

Further to the cautionary announcement dated 23 July 2021, Unitholders of RDC Properties Limited ("the Company") have been advised that the proposed transaction as set out therein for the potential acquisition and subsequent delisting of Tower Property Fund Limited in South Africa is still in progress and which, if successfully concluded, may have an impact on the value and number of the Company's Linked Units. The aforementioned acquisition is intended to enhance the existing portfolio and is a continuation of the Company's strategy of portfolio and geographic diversification. The Directors have advised Unitholders to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until such time as the results of the negotiations are known.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

RDC Cautionary Announcement

Further to the cautionary announcement dated 23 July 2021, Unitholders of RDC Properties Limited ("the Company") have been advised that negotiations are still in progress for a cross-border acquisition in Zambia which, if successfully concluded, may have an impact on the value of the Company's Linked Units. The aforementioned acquisition is intended to enhance the existing portfolio and is a continuation of the Company's strategy of portfolio and geographic diversification. The Directors have advised Unitholders to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until such time as the results of the negotiations are known.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Absa Notice to Valued Shareholders

The Board of Directors of the Company ("the Board"), have advised its shareholders that the Company's consolidated interim profit before tax for the period ended 30 June 2021, will be 100 - 130 percent higher

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

4

(approximately BWP258 million to BWP296 million) than what was reported for the period ended 30 June 2020, which amounted to BWP129 million. The full details will be provided to the shareholders at the announcement of the half year financial results due to be released on 16 September 2021. Accordingly, the shareholders of the Company and potential investors have been advised to exercise caution when trading in the Company's securities until the results are formally published.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

BIHL Trading Statement

The Board of BIHL has announced that the Group's interim results (profit before tax) for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021 will be lower than those reported for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 by between 22% and 26%, this translates to a reduction of between P72 million and P85 million in the Profit Before Tax (PBT). PBT for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 was P321.8 million. The Group recorded an increase in claims of 44% during the six-month period to June 2021 due to excess mortality adversely impacting the life insurance business. The increase in mortality was driven by the COVID-19 pandemic as the country continues to battle with high infection rates experienced in the 3rd wave which have overwhelmed medical facilities. In the comparative period the number of claims were lower than expectation, largely assisted by the lockdowns and lower infection rates. The Group recorded a strong top-line performance during the period resulting from impressive volumes of new business underwritten. Capitalization levels continue to be significantly more than regulatory requirements and internally stipulated risk appetite. The Board is actively monitoring the risks brought about by excess mortality and has put measures in place to manage the impact. However, the trading environment remains volatile, and COVID-19 is expected to continue to pose challenges into the 2nd half of the year. The Group's results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021 are expected to be published on or around 2nd September 2021. Accordingly, the shareholders of BIHL and potential investors have been advised to exercise caution when trading in the Company's securities until a detailed announcement is made. The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed or reported on by BIHL's Independent Auditors.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Stanchart Cautionary Announcement

In line with the Listing Requirements of the Botswana Stock Exchange, the Board of Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited ("The Company") wishes to advise shareholders that the unaudited consolidated Profit Before Tax ("PBT") for the six months ended 30 June 2021 will be approximately between 26% to 31% (BWP28 million to BWP34 million) lower than the BWP109 million reported for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The results of the half year ended 30th June 2021 shall be published before the 30th September 2021 and full details will be provided thereupon. The actual results may differ from as disclosed herein. Accordingly, Shareholders and Investors have been advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a full announcement is made.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Cresta Trading Statement

Shareholders have been advised that the unaudited consolidated loss before tax of Cresta Marakanelo Limited ("the Company") for the six months ended 30 June 2021, is estimated to have reduced by between 15% to 25% (P6.6 million to P10.6 million) compared to the loss before tax of P42.5 million reported for the six months ended 30 June 2020. This improvement in performance in the current year is mainly due to uninterrupted trading throughout the period, whereas during the prior year, the Company's results were impacted by the closure of the hotels for normal operations from 2 April 2020 to 4 June 2020, during the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The unaudited interim financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2021 will be released by 30 September 2021. Accordingly, Shareholders have been advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a full announcement is made. The information in this announcement has not been reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 08:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS