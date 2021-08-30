DCI lost 2.09 percent year to date

(approximately BWP258 million to BWP296 million) than what was reported for the period ended 30 June 2020, which amounted to BWP129 million. The full details will be provided to the shareholders at the announcement of the half year financial results due to be released on 16 September 2021. Accordingly, the shareholders of the Company and potential investors have been advised to exercise caution when trading in the Company's securities until the results are formally published.

BIHL Trading Statement

The Board of BIHL has announced that the Group's interim results (profit before tax) for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021 will be lower than those reported for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 by between 22% and 26%, this translates to a reduction of between P72 million and P85 million in the Profit Before Tax (PBT). PBT for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 was P321.8 million. The Group recorded an increase in claims of 44% during the six-month period to June 2021 due to excess mortality adversely impacting the life insurance business. The increase in mortality was driven by the COVID-19 pandemic as the country continues to battle with high infection rates experienced in the 3rd wave which have overwhelmed medical facilities. In the comparative period the number of claims were lower than expectation, largely assisted by the lockdowns and lower infection rates. The Group recorded a strong top-line performance during the period resulting from impressive volumes of new business underwritten. Capitalization levels continue to be significantly more than regulatory requirements and internally stipulated risk appetite. The Board is actively monitoring the risks brought about by excess mortality and has put measures in place to manage the impact. However, the trading environment remains volatile, and COVID-19 is expected to continue to pose challenges into the 2nd half of the year. The Group's results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021 are expected to be published on or around 2nd September 2021. Accordingly, the shareholders of BIHL and potential investors have been advised to exercise caution when trading in the Company's securities until a detailed announcement is made. The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed or reported on by BIHL's Independent Auditors.

Stanchart Cautionary Announcement

In line with the Listing Requirements of the Botswana Stock Exchange, the Board of Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited ("The Company") wishes to advise shareholders that the unaudited consolidated Profit Before Tax ("PBT") for the six months ended 30 June 2021 will be approximately between 26% to 31% (BWP28 million to BWP34 million) lower than the BWP109 million reported for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The results of the half year ended 30th June 2021 shall be published before the 30th September 2021 and full details will be provided thereupon. The actual results may differ from as disclosed herein. Accordingly, Shareholders and Investors have been advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a full announcement is made.

Cresta Trading Statement

Shareholders have been advised that the unaudited consolidated loss before tax of Cresta Marakanelo Limited ("the Company") for the six months ended 30 June 2021, is estimated to have reduced by between 15% to 25% (P6.6 million to P10.6 million) compared to the loss before tax of P42.5 million reported for the six months ended 30 June 2020. This improvement in performance in the current year is mainly due to uninterrupted trading throughout the period, whereas during the prior year, the Company's results were impacted by the closure of the hotels for normal operations from 2 April 2020 to 4 June 2020, during the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The unaudited interim financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2021 will be released by 30 September 2021. Accordingly, Shareholders have been advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a full announcement is made. The information in this announcement has not been reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.

