DCI lost 2.09 percent year to date

Indices
27-Aug-21
20-Aug-21
Wkly %
YTD %
DCI
6735.63
6726.07
0.14
-2.09
FCI
1548.83
1551.12
-0.15
0.10
Week ending:
27-Aug-21
12 months rolling
Buy
S ell
Last
S ales
Vol
Net Div
DY
P/BV
PE
Mkt Cap
PAT
Iss'd Shares
High
Low
DOMESTIC
Commercial Banks
200
198
ABC
198
198
0
0
0.0
1.2
15.4
1 436
93.1
725 000 000
545
438
ABSA
545
445
442-445
709 167
24.5
5.5
1.6
12.8
3 792
296.7
852 161 252
213
FNBB
225
225
225
947 580
13.0
5.8
1.5
9.6
5 723
597.6
2 543 700 000
139
STANCHART
190
190
188-190
12 249
14.8
7.8
0.5
11.4
567
49.7
298 350 611
1 750
BIHL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 941
537.5
282 370 652
63
LETSHEGO
105
105
105
1 913 859
11.3
10.7
0.5
3.6
2 251
630.9
2 144 045 175
950
CHOBE
600
750
0
0.0
0.0
2.2
671
-67.9
89 439 642
125
CRESTA
90
125
0
0.0
0.0
1.4
231
-63.0
184 634 944
270
SEEDCO
270
270
270
20 159
9.4
3.5
1.1
1 030
124.3
381 452 827
|
ENGEN
1 013
1 013
1 013
27 459
95.1
9.4
2.8
1 618
98.0
159 722 220
|
MINERGY
|
|
|
|
|
|
376
-57.3
469 975 134
|
G4S BOTSWANA
-
300
0
0.0
0.0
2.1
240
10.4
80 000 000
|
CHOPPIES
60
60
60
197
0.0
0.0
-1.7
782
-193.7
1 303 628 341
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 369
216.9
250 726 709
|
LETLOLE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
672
60.9
280 000 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 964
127.6
604 397 124
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
575
-43.4
244 650 684
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
749
22.2
353 448 157
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 144
81.3
572 153 603
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 097
103.9
447 710 838
86
BTCL
74
74
74-75
258 471
7.7
10.4
0.3
777
135.3
1 050 000 000
|
OLYMPIA
25
25
0
0.0
0.0
0.3
16
2.6
64 349 985
|
SECHABA
1 700
1 660
1 660
4 130
23.1
1.4
2.5
1 836
155.1
110 616 859
Domestic sector totals and weighted averages
4 640 920
5.7
1.4
34 859
2 918.9
13 492 534 757
|
|
-
INVESTEC
|
|
|
|
|
|
16 950
8 976.3
318 904 709
375
CA SALES
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 667
154.3
456 831 459
|
ANGLO
|
|
|
|
|
|
297 160
37 690
1 363 118 080
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
264
12.5
293 065 088
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
-101.3
600 199 039
11
BOD
11
13
11
11
3 868
0.7
86
-6.0
781 721 902
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 422
132.0
397 025 340
Foreign Sector Totals
59 031
4.5
0.8
318 849
46 857.3
4 210 865 617
5906
NEW FUNDS
5 700
5 799
5906
|
|
NEW GOLD
18 508
19 005
19 005
18 480
|
NEWPLAT
10 640
11 001
10 880
|
|
|
109
BBS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES
4 701 851
4.6
0.8
354 195
49 761.5
18 196 952 922
-
KYS
50
100
100
|
|
|
|
45
2.6
44 547 151
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
93
-3.2
68 750 000
Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone
Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail: info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw
Key Rates
Interest Rates
27-Aug
20-Aug
Inflation
Jul
8.90%
Jun
8.20%
Bank Rate
3.75%
3.75%
Prime Rate
5.25%
5.25%
7dayBoBC**
1.05%
1.04%
FX rates
27-Aug20-Aug change
US$
0.0893
0.0883
-1.12%
£ Stg
0.0652
0.0648
-0.61%
Rand
1.3307
1.3463
1.17%
Euro
0.0759
0.0756
-0.40%
Yen
9.8300
9.6900
-1.42%
CHN
0.5792
0.5746
-0.79%
AUD
0.1228
0.1261
2.63%
SDR
0.0629
0.0624
-0.79%
DC Index (12 months)
A S O N D J F M A M J J A
MARKET COMMENTARY
The DCI ticked up by 0.14% to close the week at 6735.63 points. The FCI tanked by 0.15%, to close at 1548.83
points. ETF NewGold (+480 thebe), was the biggest gainer for the week closing at 19005 thebe, while Lucara
(-115thebe), was the biggest loser for the week closing at 610 thebe.
Turnover for the week amounted to BWP12,974,125 as 4,701,851 securities exchanged hands. Absa (24%), and BIHL (22%), the biggest contributors to the week's turnover.
CHANGES FOR THE WEEK
COUNTER
PRICE (THEBE)
CHANGE (t)
CHANGE (%)
20-Aug-21
27-Aug-21
New Gold
18525
19005
480
|
2.59%
|
Letlole
|
235
|
240
|
5
|
2.13%
|
Stanchart
|
187
|
190
|
3
|
1.60%
|
Turnstar
|
198
|
200
|
2
|
1.01%
|
ABSA
|
442
|
445
|
3
|
0.68%
|
BTCL
|
75
|
74
|
-1
|
-1.33%
|
BOD
|
12
|
11
|
-1
|
-8.33%
|
Lucara
|
725
|
610
|
-115
|
-15.86%
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
|
|
2
COMPANY MEETINGS
|
|
|
Company
|
|
Meeting
|
|
|
Date and Time
|
|
|
Venue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Seed Co
|
|
AGM
|
|
|
25.08.21@0900hrs
|
|
|
Virtual via Escrow Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BancABC
|
|
EGM
|
|
|
16.09.21@0900hrs
|
|
|
Virtual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
Date
|
|
Period
|
Dividend-
|
gross
|
Interest
|
gross
|
LDR
|
Payable
|
|
|
|
declared
|
|
|
(thebe)
|
|
(thebe)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Seedco
|
30.06.2021
|
|
Final
|
10.48
|
|
|
|
|
17.08.2021
|
26.08.2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BTCL
|
|
|
Final
|
5.31
|
|
|
|
|
18.08.2021
|
27.08.2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sefalana
|
26.07.2021
|
|
Final
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
17.08.2021
|
25.08.2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAP
|
27.07.2021
|
|
|
0.50
|
|
|
|
13.46
|
24.09.2021
|
06.10.2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primetime
|
03.08.2021
|
|
Interim
|
|
|
|
|
6.35
|
19.08.2021
|
31.08.2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Page
COMPANY NEWS
Chobe Dealing in Securities by Directors
Chobe Holdings Limited ("Chobe") announced the sale of its Ordinary Shares by a Director. The relevant notifications are set out below:
|
Name of Director
|
Adams Tuomey Chilisa Dambe
|
Date of Transaction
|
18 August 2021
|
Number of Securities
|
131,831
|
Class of Securities
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Price per Share
|
P 7.50
|
Total Value/deemed value of the transaction
|
P 988,732.50
|
Nature of Transaction
|
On-market Sale of Ordinary Shares
|
Nature of Interest
|
Direct, beneficial
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
Chobe Dealing in Securities by Directors
Chobe Holdings Limited ("Chobe") announced the sale of its Ordinary Shares by a Director. The relevant notifications are set out below:
|
Name of Director
|
Adams Tuomey Chilisa Dambe
|
Date of Transaction
|
20 August 2021
|
Number of Securities
|
415,242
|
Class of Securities
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Price per Share
|
P 7.50
|
Total Value/deemed value of the transaction
|
P 3,114,315
|
Nature of Transaction
|
On-market Sale of Ordinary Shares
|
Nature of Interest
|
Direct, beneficial
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
RDC Cautionary Announcement
Further to the cautionary announcement dated 23 July 2021, Unitholders of RDC Properties Limited ("the Company") have been advised that the proposed transaction as set out therein for the potential acquisition and subsequent delisting of Tower Property Fund Limited in South Africa is still in progress and which, if successfully concluded, may have an impact on the value and number of the Company's Linked Units. The aforementioned acquisition is intended to enhance the existing portfolio and is a continuation of the Company's strategy of portfolio and geographic diversification. The Directors have advised Unitholders to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until such time as the results of the negotiations are known.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
RDC Cautionary Announcement
Further to the cautionary announcement dated 23 July 2021, Unitholders of RDC Properties Limited ("the Company") have been advised that negotiations are still in progress for a cross-border acquisition in Zambia which, if successfully concluded, may have an impact on the value of the Company's Linked Units. The aforementioned acquisition is intended to enhance the existing portfolio and is a continuation of the Company's strategy of portfolio and geographic diversification. The Directors have advised Unitholders to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until such time as the results of the negotiations are known.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
Absa Notice to Valued Shareholders
The Board of Directors of the Company ("the Board"), have advised its shareholders that the Company's consolidated interim profit before tax for the period ended 30 June 2021, will be 100 - 130 percent higher
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
(approximately BWP258 million to BWP296 million) than what was reported for the period ended 30 June 2020, which amounted to BWP129 million. The full details will be provided to the shareholders at the announcement of the half year financial results due to be released on 16 September 2021. Accordingly, the shareholders of the Company and potential investors have been advised to exercise caution when trading in the Company's securities until the results are formally published.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
BIHL Trading Statement
The Board of BIHL has announced that the Group's interim results (profit before tax) for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021 will be lower than those reported for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 by between 22% and 26%, this translates to a reduction of between P72 million and P85 million in the Profit Before Tax (PBT). PBT for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 was P321.8 million. The Group recorded an increase in claims of 44% during the six-month period to June 2021 due to excess mortality adversely impacting the life insurance business. The increase in mortality was driven by the COVID-19 pandemic as the country continues to battle with high infection rates experienced in the 3rd wave which have overwhelmed medical facilities. In the comparative period the number of claims were lower than expectation, largely assisted by the lockdowns and lower infection rates. The Group recorded a strong top-line performance during the period resulting from impressive volumes of new business underwritten. Capitalization levels continue to be significantly more than regulatory requirements and internally stipulated risk appetite. The Board is actively monitoring the risks brought about by excess mortality and has put measures in place to manage the impact. However, the trading environment remains volatile, and COVID-19 is expected to continue to pose challenges into the 2nd half of the year. The Group's results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021 are expected to be published on or around 2nd September 2021. Accordingly, the shareholders of BIHL and potential investors have been advised to exercise caution when trading in the Company's securities until a detailed announcement is made. The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed or reported on by BIHL's Independent Auditors.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
Stanchart Cautionary Announcement
In line with the Listing Requirements of the Botswana Stock Exchange, the Board of Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited ("The Company") wishes to advise shareholders that the unaudited consolidated Profit Before Tax ("PBT") for the six months ended 30 June 2021 will be approximately between 26% to 31% (BWP28 million to BWP34 million) lower than the BWP109 million reported for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The results of the half year ended 30th June 2021 shall be published before the 30th September 2021 and full details will be provided thereupon. The actual results may differ from as disclosed herein. Accordingly, Shareholders and Investors have been advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a full announcement is made.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
Cresta Trading Statement
Shareholders have been advised that the unaudited consolidated loss before tax of Cresta Marakanelo Limited ("the Company") for the six months ended 30 June 2021, is estimated to have reduced by between 15% to 25% (P6.6 million to P10.6 million) compared to the loss before tax of P42.5 million reported for the six months ended 30 June 2020. This improvement in performance in the current year is mainly due to uninterrupted trading throughout the period, whereas during the prior year, the Company's results were impacted by the closure of the hotels for normal operations from 2 April 2020 to 4 June 2020, during the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The unaudited interim financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2021 will be released by 30 September 2021. Accordingly, Shareholders have been advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a full announcement is made. The information in this announcement has not been reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Bank of Botswana published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 08:21:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|