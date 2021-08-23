DCI lost 2.23 percent year to date

Turnover for the week amounted to BWP12,363,531 as 3,412,025 securities exchanged hands. Chobe (34%), was the biggest contributor to the week's turnover.

The DCI ticked up by 0.22% to close the week at 6726.07 points. The FCI slightly tanked by 0.01%, to close at 1551.12 points. ETF NewGold (+425 thebe), was the biggest gainer for the week closing at 18525 thebe, while ETF NewPlat (-1870thebe), was the biggest loser for the week closing at 10880 thebe.

These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction

ECONOMIC NEWS

Inflation rose to 8.9 percent in July 2021- Headline inflation rose from 8.2 percent in June to 8.9 percent in July 2021, remaining above the upper bound of the Bank's medium-term objective range of 3 - 6 percent, and significantly higher than the 0.9 percent in July 2020. The rise in inflation between June and July 2021 is mainly due to the upward adjustment in domestic fuel prices in July 2021, with the annual price change for Transport increasing from 17.4 percent to 20.19 percent. Annual price changes also increased with respect to: Furnishing, Household Equipment and Routine Maintenance (from 3.7 to 4.3 percent); Miscellaneous Goods and Services (from 6 to 6.6 percent): and Communication (from 1.6 to 1.7 percent). However, the upward pressure on inflation was partially offset by inflation falling with respect to: Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco (from 9.3 to

percent); Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages (from 6.8 to 6.5 percent): Clothing and Footwear (from 3.7 to

percent); Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels (from 8.6 to 8.4 percent): Health (from 2.9 to

percent); Restaurants and Hotels (from 3.5 to 3.3 percent); Recreation and Culture (from 4.5 to 4.4 percent). Inflation remained unchanged for and Education (1.8 percent). The 16 percent trimmed mean inflation and inflation excluding administered prices increased from 7.9 percent and 6.8 percent to 8.4 percent and 7 percent, respectively, in the same period.

COMPANY NEWS

Chobe Notice of Change of Company Secretary

The Board of Directors of Cresta Marakanelo Limited have announced the appointment of Wise Leadership (Proprietary) Limited ("Wise Leadership") as Company Secretary with effect from 19 August 2021. Wise Leadership is a 100% citizen owned company, which has been providing Corporate Secretarial and Corporate Governance Consultancy services in Botswana for over 10 years. Wise Leadership's clients are from diverse industries and include public and private companies, non-profit organisa0ons, and state-owned entities.

SeedCo Third Notice- Reissued to Correct Exchange Rate Denomination Dividend Currency Exchange Rate for Botswana Register Shareholders

Further to the 1st Notice issued on 30 June and the 2nd notice in the form of a Circular issued on 22 July 2021, regarding the dividend with a scrip and cash option with a Dividend Record Date of 17 August 2021 and Settlement Date of 26 August 2021, the Company has advised as follows:

Shareholders on the Botswana Share Register will be paid in USD if they have provided their USD bank account details to the Company, care of the Botswana Transfer Secretaries, the Central Securities

Depository Botswana ("CSDB"), by the Record Date. Shareholders on the Botswana Share Register who do not have USD bank accounts or who have not provided their USD bank account details to the Company by the Record Date will be paid the cash dividend in Botswana Pula based on the prevailing mid exchange rate on the Record Date, as determined by reference to Seed Co International Limited's bank, Stanbic Bank of Botswana Limited, being

BWP10.80 to USD1.00. Accordingly, the gross dividend will be 10.48 thebe per share. A net cash dividend payment will be made after the deduction of applicable withholding taxes imposed in

accordance with Botswana taxation laws

