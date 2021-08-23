Log in
DCI lost 2.23 percent year to date

08/23/2021 | 06:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Indices

20-Aug-21

13-Aug-21

Wkly %

YTD %

DCI

6726.07

6711.32

0.22

-2.23

FCI

1551.12

1551.22

-0.01

0.25

Week ending:

20-Aug-21

12 months rolling

12 month range

Buy

S ell

Last

S ales

Vol

Net Div

DY

P/BV

PE

Mkt Cap

PAT

Iss'd Shares

High

Low

t

t

t

t

t

%

x

x

Pm

Pm

DOMESTIC

Commercial Banks

200

198

ABC

-

-

198

198

99 000

0

0.0

1.2

15.4

1 436

93.1

725 000 000

545

438

ABSA

-

442

442

442

1 255

24.5

5.5

1.6

12.7

3 767

296.7

852 161 252

235

213

FNBB

225

-

225

222-225

1 258 769

13.0

5.8

1.5

9.6

5 723

597.6

2 543 700 000

187

139

STANCHART

190

-

187

-

0

14.8

7.9

0.5

11.2

558

49.7

298 350 611

Financial Services

1 750

1 750

BIHL

1 750

-

1 750

1 750

835

122.0

7.0

1.6

9.2

4 941

537.5

282 370 652

105

63

LETSHEGO

105

-

105

105

298 287

11.3

10.7

0.5

3.6

2 251

630.9

2 144 045 175

Tourism/Hospitality

950

750

CHOBE

-

750

750

750

553 186

0.0

0.0

2.2

0.0

671

-67.9

89 439 642

135

125

CRESTA

90

110

125

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.4

0.0

231

-63.0

184 634 944

Agriculture

270

184

SEEDCO

270

-

270

-

0

9.4

3.5

1.1

8.2

1 030

125.7

381 452 827

Energy

1 037

1 013

ENGEN

-

-

1 013

1 013

14 321

95.1

9.4

2.8

16.5

1 618

98.0

159 722 220

Mining

85

80

MINERGY

-

-

80

-

0

0.0

0.0

-55.0

0.0

376

-57.3

469 975 134

Consumer Services

340

300

G4S BOTSWANA

-

275

300

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.1

23.0

240

10.4

80 000 000

Retail & Wholesale

69

60

CHOPPIES

-

60

60

60

416 000

0.0

0.0

-1.7

0.0

782

-193.7

1 303 628 341

945

929

SEFALANA

-

945

945

945

26 727

36.3

3.8

1.2

10.9

2 369

216.9

250 726 709

Property

235

229

LETLOLE

235

-

235

-

0

15.2

6.4

0.8

10.8

658

60.9

280 000 000

325

320

NAP

325

-

325

-

0

24.6

7.6

1.3

15.4

1 964

127.6

604 397 124

290

235

PRIMETIME

235

-

235

235

228

13.3

5.6

0.8

0.0

575

-43.4

244 650 684

223

210

RDCP

212

-

212

212

59 223

7.7

3.6

0.6

33.7

749

22.2

353 448 157

250

198

TURNSTAR

198

-

198

-

0

17.3

8.7

0.7

13.9

1 133

81.3

572 153 603

248

240

FPC

-

-

245

-

0

15.1

6.2

1.1

10.6

1 097

103.9

447 710 838

ICT

86

60

BTCL

-

75

75

75

440 210

7.7

10.2

0.3

5.8

788

135.3

1 050 000 000

Investment Holding

25

16

OLYMPIA

25

-

25

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.3

6.2

16

2.6

64 349 985

Beverages

2 155

1 625

SECHABA

-

-

1 660

1 660

171 368

23.1

1.4

2.5

11.8

1 836

155.1

110 616 859

Domestic sector totals and weighted averages

3 339 409

5.7

1.4

10.6

34 809

2 920.3

13 492 534 757

FOREIGN

Main board

Financial Services

-

-

INVESTEC

-

-

5 315

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.4

1.9

16 950

8 948.7

318 904 709

FMCG

375

365

CA SALES

-

-

365

365

66 848

7.1

2.0

1.4

10.7

1 667

156.4

456 831 459

Mining

-

-

ANGLO

-

-

21 800

-

0

1 032.4

4.7

0.8

8.0

297 160

37 143

1 363 118 080

90

90

SHUMBA

90

-

90

90

400

0.0

0.0

2.3

21.5

264

12.3

293 065 088

50

33

TLOU

50

-

50

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.7

0.0

300

-98.7

600 199 039

Venture capital

12

12

BOD

-

12

12

-

0

0.8

0.0

94

-6.0

781 721 902

725

510

LUCARA

725

-

725

-

0

19.1

2.6

1.1

22.1

2 878

130.0

397 025 340

Foreign Sector Totals

67 248

4.4

0.8

7.8

319 313

46 285.5

4 210 865 617

ETF

5906

4651

NEW FUNDS

5 650

5 765

5906

-

0

148

100 000

21440

17450

NEW GOLD

18 740

19 218

18 525

18 525

1 000

2 950 000

13200

9615

NEWPLAT

10 667

11 050

10 880

10 880

4 368

3 050 000

ETF Totals

5 368

Serala OTC Board

109

100

BBS

-

95

100

-

0

0.0

0

0.9

0.0

487

-14.7

487 452 548

ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES

3 412 025

4.6

0.9

8.1

354 610

49 191.2

18 196 952 922

UNLISTED

-

-

KYS

50

100

100

-

-

15.7

15.7

1.1

17.0

45

2.6

44 547 151

-

-

PANGAEA

-

-

135

-

-

0.0

0.0

7.04

0.0

93

-3.2

68 750 000

Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone

Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail: info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw

Key Rates

Interest Rates

20-Aug

13-Aug

Inflation

Jul

8.90%

Jun

8.20%

Bank Rate

3.75%

3.75%

Prime Rate

5.25%

5.25%

7dayBoBC**

1.04%

1.04%

FX rates

20-Aug13-Aug change

US$

0.0883

0.0896

1.47%

£ Stg

0.0648

0.0650

0.31%

Rand

1.3463

1.3278

-1.37%

Euro

0.0756

0.0764

1.06%

Yen

9.6900

9.8900

2.06%

CHN

0.5746

0.5808

1.08%

AUD

0.1261

0.1222

-3.10%

SDR

0.0624

0.0631

1.12%

DC Index (12 months)

7800

7600

7400

7200

7000

6800

6600

6400

  • These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction

A S O N D J F M A M J J A

MARKET COMMENTARY

The DCI ticked up by 0.22% to close the week at 6726.07 points. The FCI slightly tanked by 0.01%, to close at 1551.12 points. ETF NewGold (+425 thebe), was the biggest gainer for the week closing at 18525 thebe, while ETF NewPlat (-1870thebe), was the biggest loser for the week closing at 10880 thebe.

Turnover for the week amounted to BWP12,363,531 as 3,412,025 securities exchanged hands. Chobe (34%), was the biggest contributor to the week's turnover.

CHANGES FOR THE WEEK

COUNTER

PRICE (THEBE)

CHANGE (t)

CHANGE (%)

13-Aug-21

20-Aug-21

New Gold

18100

18525

425

2.35%

Sechaba

1630

1660

30

1.84%

FNBB

222

225

3

1.35%

RDCP

210

212

2

0.95%

CA Sales

370

365

-5

-1.35%

Chobe

795

750

-45

-5.66%

New Plat

12750

10880

-1 870

-14.67%

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

2

COMPANY MEETINGS

Company

Meeting

Date and Time

Venue

Seed Co

AGM

25.08.21@0900hrs

Virtual via Escrow Group

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

Company

Date

Period

Dividend- gross

Interest

gross

LDR

Payable

declared

(thebe)

(thebe)

Seedco

30.06.2021

Final

10.48

17.08.2021

26.08.2021

BTCL

Final

5.31

18.08.2021

27.08.2021

Sefalana

26.07.2021

Final

30

17.08.2021

25.08.2021

NAP

27.07.2021

0.50

13.46

24.09.2021

06.10.2021

Primetime

03.08.2021

Interim

6.35

19.08.2021

31.08.2021

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

3

ECONOMIC NEWS

Inflation rose to 8.9 percent in July 2021- Headline inflation rose from 8.2 percent in June to 8.9 percent in July 2021, remaining above the upper bound of the Bank's medium-term objective range of 3 - 6 percent, and significantly higher than the 0.9 percent in July 2020. The rise in inflation between June and July 2021 is mainly due to the upward adjustment in domestic fuel prices in July 2021, with the annual price change for Transport increasing from 17.4 percent to 20.19 percent. Annual price changes also increased with respect to: Furnishing, Household Equipment and Routine Maintenance (from 3.7 to 4.3 percent); Miscellaneous Goods and Services (from 6 to 6.6 percent): and Communication (from 1.6 to 1.7 percent). However, the upward pressure on inflation was partially offset by inflation falling with respect to: Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco (from 9.3 to

  1. percent); Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages (from 6.8 to 6.5 percent): Clothing and Footwear (from 3.7 to
  1. percent); Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels (from 8.6 to 8.4 percent): Health (from 2.9 to
  1. percent); Restaurants and Hotels (from 3.5 to 3.3 percent); Recreation and Culture (from 4.5 to 4.4 percent). Inflation remained unchanged for and Education (1.8 percent). The 16 percent trimmed mean inflation and inflation excluding administered prices increased from 7.9 percent and 6.8 percent to 8.4 percent and 7 percent, respectively, in the same period.
    [Source: Bank of Botswana]

COMPANY NEWS

Chobe Notice of Change of Company Secretary

The Board of Directors of Cresta Marakanelo Limited have announced the appointment of Wise Leadership (Proprietary) Limited ("Wise Leadership") as Company Secretary with effect from 19 August 2021. Wise Leadership is a 100% citizen owned company, which has been providing Corporate Secretarial and Corporate Governance Consultancy services in Botswana for over 10 years. Wise Leadership's clients are from diverse industries and include public and private companies, non-profit organisa0ons, and state-owned entities.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

SeedCo Third Notice- Reissued to Correct Exchange Rate Denomination Dividend Currency Exchange Rate for Botswana Register Shareholders

Further to the 1st Notice issued on 30 June and the 2nd notice in the form of a Circular issued on 22 July 2021, regarding the dividend with a scrip and cash option with a Dividend Record Date of 17 August 2021 and Settlement Date of 26 August 2021, the Company has advised as follows:

  1. Shareholders on the Botswana Share Register will be paid in USD if they have provided their USD bank account details to the Company, care of the Botswana Transfer Secretaries, the Central Securities
    Depository Botswana ("CSDB"), by the Record Date.
  2. Shareholders on the Botswana Share Register who do not have USD bank accounts or who have not provided their USD bank account details to the Company by the Record Date will be paid the cash dividend in Botswana Pula based on the prevailing mid exchange rate on the Record Date, as determined by reference to Seed Co International Limited's bank, Stanbic Bank of Botswana Limited, being
    BWP10.80 to USD1.00. Accordingly, the gross dividend will be 10.48 thebe per share. A net cash dividend payment will be made after the deduction of applicable withholding taxes imposed in

accordance with Botswana taxation laws

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

SeedCo Notice to Zimbabwean Resident Shareholders Pursuant to the Dividend Announcement https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/08/2021/2260.pdf

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

4

RDCP First Announcement of The Rights Offer to Unitholders https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/08/2021/2252.pdf[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 10:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS