DCI lost 2.44 percent year to date

The DCI ticked up by 0.12% to close the week at 6711.32 points. The FCI had flat week, remaining at 1551.22 points. Changes for the week were all green. BTCL (+3 thebe), was the biggest gainer for the week closing at

COMPANY NEWS

Sechaba Cautionary Announcement

Results for the 6-month period ended 30 June 2021

The Board of Directors of Sechaba ("the Board") advised shareholders that the profit before tax for the 6-month period ended 30 June 2021 will be between 105% and 110% (approximately P40.8m to P42.8m) higher than the P38.9m reported for the period ended 30 June 2020. Their associates continue to forecast the demand to the best of their ability and are intent on producing the highest quality products, strengthening stakeholder relations and collaborating with the Government to address challenges of Covid-19. They believe a stable environment for growth, innovation and investment will be created with the economy slowly opening up. The Financial Results for the period ended 30 June 2021 are expected to be released on or before 30 September 2021, wherein full details will be provided. The information contained in this announcement represents only a preliminary assessment made by the Board based on the information made available to the Board as at the date hereof. The actual results of the Company for the financial period ended 30 June 2021 may be different from what is disclosed herein. Shareholders have been advised to continue exercising caution when dealing with the company's securities, until a full announcement is made.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Minergy Change of Office and Postal Address

Minergy has notified shareholders and stakeholders that the physical office and postal address of the company, effective 1 September 2021, will be as follows:

New physical address:

Unit 2, Ground Floor, Building 3

Pinnacle Park, Setlhoa

Gaborone, Botswana

New postal address:

P.O Box 2330 ABG

Broadhurst

Gaborone, Botswana

Minergy's telephone, facsimile and email details remain unchanged. [Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Letshego Notice to All Shareholders Trading Update

The Board of Letshego Holdings Limited has provided a trading update to shareholders. Letshego Group has registered robust performance in the first half of 2021, with net advances increasing by over 15% compared to the same financial period last year. As a result of this strong growth, Group Profit Before Taxation (PBT) for the six months ended 30 June 2021 is expected to be between 15% and 25% (P66 million to P111 million) higher than the restated Profit before Taxation for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (H1 2020: P443 million). Group Profit After Taxation (PAT) for the six months ended 30 June 2021 is expected to be between 20% and 30% (P49 million to P73 million) higher than the restated Profit After Taxation for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (H1 2020: P245 million). The Group Financial Results for 30 June 2020 were restated to reflect the Namibia preference share conversion in line with regulatory requirements. This was published in the 2020 Group Integrated Annual Report.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

