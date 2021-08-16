DCI lost 2.44 percent year to date

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indices
|
13-Aug-21
|
|
06-Aug-21
|
|
Wkly %
|
YTD %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DCI
|
6711.32
|
|
6703.01
|
|
|
0.12
|
-2.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FCI
|
1551.22
|
|
1551.22
|
|
|
0.00
|
0.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
Week ending:
|
|
|
13-Aug-21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12 months rolling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12 month range
|
|
Buy
|
S ell
|
Last
|
S ales
|
Vol
|
Net Div
|
DY
|
P/BV
|
PE
|
|
Mkt Cap
|
PAT
|
Iss'd Shares
|
High
|
Low
|
|
t
|
t
|
t
|
t
|
|
t
|
%
|
x
|
x
|
|
Pm
|
Pm
|
|
|
|
|
DOMESTIC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
198
|
ABC
|
-
|
-
|
198
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
1.2
|
15.4
|
|
1 436
|
93.1
|
725 000 000
|
545
|
438
|
ABSA
|
442
|
545
|
442
|
442
|
540
|
24.5
|
5.5
|
1.6
|
12.7
|
|
3 767
|
296.7
|
852 161 252
|
240
|
213
|
FNBB
|
222
|
-
|
222
|
222
|
3 045
|
13.0
|
5.8
|
1.5
|
9.4
|
|
5 647
|
597.6
|
2 543 700 000
|
187
|
139
|
STANCHART
|
187
|
-
|
187
|
185-187
|
1 937
|
14.8
|
7.9
|
0.5
|
11.2
|
|
558
|
49.7
|
298 350 611
|
|
|
Financial Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 750
|
1 750
|
BIHL
|
1 750
|
-
|
1 750
|
1 750
|
1 953
|
122.0
|
7.0
|
1.6
|
9.2
|
|
4 941
|
537.5
|
282 370 652
|
105
|
62
|
LETSHEGO
|
105
|
-
|
105
|
105
|
2 506 536
|
11.3
|
10.7
|
0.5
|
3.6
|
|
2 251
|
630.9
|
2 144 045 175
|
|
|
Tourism/Hospitality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
950
|
795
|
CHOBE
|
-
|
795
|
795
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2.3
|
0.0
|
|
711
|
-67.9
|
89 439 642
|
135
|
125
|
CRESTA
|
90
|
110
|
125
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
1.4
|
0.0
|
|
231
|
-63.0
|
184 634 944
|
|
|
Agriculture
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
270
|
184
|
SEEDCO
|
270
|
-
|
270
|
270
|
5 000
|
9.7
|
3.6
|
1.1
|
8.3
|
|
1 030
|
123.9
|
381 452 827
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 037
|
1 013
|
ENGEN
|
-
|
1 013
|
1 013
|
-
|
0
|
95.1
|
9.4
|
2.8
|
16.5
|
|
1 618
|
98.0
|
159 722 220
|
|
|
Mining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
80
|
MINERGY
|
-
|
-
|
80
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-55.0
|
0.0
|
|
376
|
-57.3
|
469 975 134
|
|
|
Consumer Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
340
|
300
|
G4S BOTSWANA
|
-
|
275
|
300
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2.1
|
23.0
|
|
240
|
10.4
|
80 000 000
|
|
|
Retail & Wholesale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
60
|
CHOPPIES
|
-
|
60
|
60
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-1.7
|
0.0
|
|
782
|
-193.7
|
1 303 628 341
|
945
|
929
|
SEFALANA
|
945
|
-
|
945
|
945
|
450
|
36.3
|
3.8
|
1.2
|
10.9
|
|
2 369
|
216.9
|
250 726 709
|
|
|
Property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
235
|
229
|
LETLOLE
|
235
|
-
|
235
|
235
|
5 458
|
15.2
|
6.4
|
0.8
|
10.8
|
|
658
|
60.9
|
280 000 000
|
325
|
320
|
NAP
|
325
|
-
|
325
|
-
|
0
|
24.6
|
7.6
|
1.3
|
15.4
|
|
1 964
|
127.6
|
604 397 124
|
292
|
235
|
PRIMETIME
|
-
|
235
|
235
|
-
|
0
|
13.3
|
5.6
|
0.8
|
0.0
|
|
575
|
-43.4
|
244 650 684
|
223
|
210
|
RDCP
|
210
|
224
|
210
|
-
|
0
|
7.7
|
3.7
|
0.6
|
33.4
|
|
742
|
22.2
|
353 448 157
|
250
|
198
|
TURNSTAR
|
198
|
-
|
198
|
198
|
597
|
17.3
|
8.7
|
0.7
|
13.9
|
|
1 133
|
81.3
|
572 153 603
|
248
|
240
|
FPC
|
-
|
-
|
245
|
-
|
0
|
15.1
|
6.2
|
1.1
|
10.6
|
|
1 097
|
103.9
|
447 710 838
|
|
|
ICT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
60
|
BTCL
|
-
|
95
|
75
|
72-75
|
292 332
|
7.7
|
10.2
|
0.3
|
5.8
|
|
788
|
135.3
|
1 050 000 000
|
|
|
Investment Holding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
16
|
OLYMPIA
|
25
|
-
|
25
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
6.2
|
|
16
|
2.6
|
64 349 985
|
|
|
Beverages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 160
|
1 625
|
SECHABA
|
1 631
|
1 700
|
1 630
|
1 630
|
1 700
|
23.1
|
1.4
|
2.5
|
11.6
|
|
1 803
|
155.1
|
110 616 859
|
Domestic sector totals and weighted averages
|
|
|
|
|
2 819 548
|
|
5.7
|
1.4
|
10.5
|
|
34 733
|
2 918.4
|
13 492 534 757
|
|
|
FOREIGN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Main board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
INVESTEC
|
-
|
-
|
5 315
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
1.9
|
|
16 950
|
8 921.2
|
318 904 709
|
|
|
FMCG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
375
|
370
|
CA SALES
|
-
|
370
|
370
|
-
|
0
|
7.2
|
2.0
|
1.4
|
10.7
|
|
1 690
|
157.9
|
456 831 459
|
|
|
Mining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
ANGLO
|
-
|
-
|
21 800
|
-
|
0
|
1 018.7
|
4.7
|
0.8
|
8.1
|
|
297 160
|
36 652
|
1 363 118 080
|
95
|
90
|
SHUMBA
|
90
|
-
|
90
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2.3
|
21.8
|
|
264
|
12.1
|
293 065 088
|
50
|
33
|
TLOU
|
50
|
-
|
50
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
0.0
|
|
300
|
-101.9
|
600 199 039
|
|
|
Venture capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
12
|
BOD
|
-
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
18 459
|
|
|
0.8
|
0.0
|
|
94
|
-6.0
|
781 721 902
|
725
|
510
|
LUCARA
|
725
|
-
|
725
|
725
|
4 035
|
19.1
|
2.6
|
1.1
|
22.4
|
|
2 878
|
128.3
|
397 025 340
|
Foreign Sector Totals
|
|
|
|
|
22 494
|
|
4.4
|
0.8
|
7.9
|
|
319 336
|
45 763.7
|
4 210 865 617
|
|
|
ETF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5906
|
4481
|
NEW FUNDS
|
5 647
|
5 770
|
5906
|
-
|
0
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100 000
|
21800
|
17450
|
NEW GOLD
|
18 090
|
18 655
|
18 100
|
-
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 950 000
|
13200
|
9615
|
NEWPLAT
|
10 850
|
11 302
|
12 750
|
-
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 050 000
|
ETF Totals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Serala OTC Board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
100
|
BBS
|
-
|
95
|
100
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0.9
|
|
0.0
|
487
|
-14.7
|
487 452 548
|
ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES
|
|
|
|
2 842 042
|
|
4.5
|
0.9
|
8.2
|
|
354 556
|
48 667.5
|
18 196 952 922
|
|
|
UNLISTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
KYS
|
50
|
100
|
100
|
-
|
-
|
15.7
|
15.7
|
1.1
|
17.0
|
|
45
|
2.6
|
44 547 151
|
-
|
-
|
PANGAEA
|
-
|
-
|
135
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
7.04
|
0.0
|
|
93
|
-3.2
|
68 750 000
Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone
Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail: info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw
Key Rates
|
Interest Rates
|
13-Aug
|
06-Aug
|
Inflation
|
Jun
|
8.20%
|
|
May
|
6.20%
|
Bank Rate
|
3.75%
|
3.75%
|
Prime Rate
|
5.25%
|
5.25%
|
7dayBoBC**
|
1.04%
|
1.04%
|
FX rates
|
13-Aug06-Aug change
|
US$
|
0.0896
|
0.0908
|
1.34%
|
£ Stg
|
0.0650
|
0.0652
|
0.31%
|
Rand
|
1.3278
|
1.3152
|
-0.95%
|
Euro
|
0.0764
|
0.0768
|
0.52%
|
Yen
|
9.8900
|
9.9700
|
0.81%
|
CHN
|
0.5808
|
0.5867
|
1.02%
|
AUD
|
0.1222
|
0.1230
|
0.66%
|
SDR
|
0.0631
|
0.0637
|
0.95%
|
DC Index (12 months)
|
7800
|
7600
|
7400
|
7200
|
7000
|
6800
|
6600
|
6400
-
These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction
|
A S O N D J F M A M J J A
MARKET COMMENTARY
The DCI ticked up by 0.12% to close the week at 6711.32 points. The FCI had flat week, remaining at 1551.22 points. Changes for the week were all green. BTCL (+3 thebe), was the biggest gainer for the week closing at
75 thebe.
Turnover for the week amounted to BWP2,982,053 as 2,842,042 shares exchanged hands. Letshego (88%), was the biggest contributor to the week's turnover.
CHANGES FOR THE WEEK
|
|
COUNTER
|
PRICE (THEBE)
|
|
CHANGE (t)
|
CHANGE (%)
|
|
|
|
06-Aug-21
|
13-Aug-21
|
|
|
|
|
BTCL
|
72
|
75
|
3
|
4.17%
|
|
|
Stanchart
|
185
|
187
|
2
|
1.08%
|
|
|
Sechaba
|
1625
|
1630
|
5
|
0.31%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
|
|
Page
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
COMPANY MEETINGS
|
Company
|
Meeting
|
Date and Time
|
Venue
|
Seed Co
|
AGM
|
25.08.21@0900hrs
|
Virtual via Escrow Group
DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS
|
|
Company
|
Date
|
Period
|
Dividend- gross
|
Interest
|
gross
|
LDR
|
Payable
|
|
|
|
declared
|
|
(thebe)
|
(thebe)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Seedco
|
30.06.2021
|
Final
|
US0.97 cents
|
|
|
17.08.2021
|
26.08.2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BTCL
|
|
Final
|
5.31
|
|
|
18.08.2021
|
27.08.2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sefalana
|
26.07.2021
|
Final
|
30
|
|
|
17.08.2021
|
25.08.2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAP
|
27.07.2021
|
|
0.50
|
|
13.46
|
24.09.2021
|
06.10.2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primetime
|
03.08.2021
|
Interim
|
|
|
6.35
|
19.08.2021
|
31.08.2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
|
|
|
|
Page
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
COMPANY NEWS
Sechaba Cautionary Announcement
Results for the 6-month period ended 30 June 2021
The Board of Directors of Sechaba ("the Board") advised shareholders that the profit before tax for the 6-month period ended 30 June 2021 will be between 105% and 110% (approximately P40.8m to P42.8m) higher than the P38.9m reported for the period ended 30 June 2020. Their associates continue to forecast the demand to the best of their ability and are intent on producing the highest quality products, strengthening stakeholder relations and collaborating with the Government to address challenges of Covid-19. They believe a stable environment for growth, innovation and investment will be created with the economy slowly opening up. The Financial Results for the period ended 30 June 2021 are expected to be released on or before 30 September 2021, wherein full details will be provided. The information contained in this announcement represents only a preliminary assessment made by the Board based on the information made available to the Board as at the date hereof. The actual results of the Company for the financial period ended 30 June 2021 may be different from what is disclosed herein. Shareholders have been advised to continue exercising caution when dealing with the company's securities, until a full announcement is made.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
Minergy Change of Office and Postal Address
Minergy has notified shareholders and stakeholders that the physical office and postal address of the company, effective 1 September 2021, will be as follows:
New physical address:
Unit 2, Ground Floor, Building 3
Pinnacle Park, Setlhoa
Gaborone, Botswana
New postal address:
P.O Box 2330 ABG
Broadhurst
Gaborone, Botswana
Minergy's telephone, facsimile and email details remain unchanged. [Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
Letshego Notice to All Shareholders Trading Update
The Board of Letshego Holdings Limited has provided a trading update to shareholders. Letshego Group has registered robust performance in the first half of 2021, with net advances increasing by over 15% compared to the same financial period last year. As a result of this strong growth, Group Profit Before Taxation (PBT) for the six months ended 30 June 2021 is expected to be between 15% and 25% (P66 million to P111 million) higher than the restated Profit before Taxation for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (H1 2020: P443 million). Group Profit After Taxation (PAT) for the six months ended 30 June 2021 is expected to be between 20% and 30% (P49 million to P73 million) higher than the restated Profit After Taxation for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (H1 2020: P245 million). The Group Financial Results for 30 June 2020 were restated to reflect the Namibia preference share conversion in line with regulatory requirements. This was published in the 2020 Group Integrated Annual Report.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
BBS Statement to Shareholders https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/08/2021/2244.pdf[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
|
|
4
Disclaimer
Bank of Botswana published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 07:51:03 UTC.