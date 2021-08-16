Log in
DCI lost 2.44 percent year to date

08/16/2021 | 03:52am EDT
Indices

13-Aug-21

06-Aug-21

Wkly %

YTD %

DCI

6711.32

6703.01

0.12

-2.44

FCI

1551.22

1551.22

0.00

0.25

Week ending:

13-Aug-21

12 months rolling

12 month range

Buy

S ell

Last

S ales

Vol

Net Div

DY

P/BV

PE

Mkt Cap

PAT

Iss'd Shares

High

Low

t

t

t

t

t

%

x

x

Pm

Pm

DOMESTIC

Commercial Banks

200

198

ABC

-

-

198

-

0

0

0.0

1.2

15.4

1 436

93.1

725 000 000

545

438

ABSA

442

545

442

442

540

24.5

5.5

1.6

12.7

3 767

296.7

852 161 252

240

213

FNBB

222

-

222

222

3 045

13.0

5.8

1.5

9.4

5 647

597.6

2 543 700 000

187

139

STANCHART

187

-

187

185-187

1 937

14.8

7.9

0.5

11.2

558

49.7

298 350 611

Financial Services

1 750

1 750

BIHL

1 750

-

1 750

1 750

1 953

122.0

7.0

1.6

9.2

4 941

537.5

282 370 652

105

62

LETSHEGO

105

-

105

105

2 506 536

11.3

10.7

0.5

3.6

2 251

630.9

2 144 045 175

Tourism/Hospitality

950

795

CHOBE

-

795

795

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.3

0.0

711

-67.9

89 439 642

135

125

CRESTA

90

110

125

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.4

0.0

231

-63.0

184 634 944

Agriculture

270

184

SEEDCO

270

-

270

270

5 000

9.7

3.6

1.1

8.3

1 030

123.9

381 452 827

Energy

1 037

1 013

ENGEN

-

1 013

1 013

-

0

95.1

9.4

2.8

16.5

1 618

98.0

159 722 220

Mining

85

80

MINERGY

-

-

80

-

0

0.0

0.0

-55.0

0.0

376

-57.3

469 975 134

Consumer Services

340

300

G4S BOTSWANA

-

275

300

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.1

23.0

240

10.4

80 000 000

Retail & Wholesale

69

60

CHOPPIES

-

60

60

-

0

0.0

0.0

-1.7

0.0

782

-193.7

1 303 628 341

945

929

SEFALANA

945

-

945

945

450

36.3

3.8

1.2

10.9

2 369

216.9

250 726 709

Property

235

229

LETLOLE

235

-

235

235

5 458

15.2

6.4

0.8

10.8

658

60.9

280 000 000

325

320

NAP

325

-

325

-

0

24.6

7.6

1.3

15.4

1 964

127.6

604 397 124

292

235

PRIMETIME

-

235

235

-

0

13.3

5.6

0.8

0.0

575

-43.4

244 650 684

223

210

RDCP

210

224

210

-

0

7.7

3.7

0.6

33.4

742

22.2

353 448 157

250

198

TURNSTAR

198

-

198

198

597

17.3

8.7

0.7

13.9

1 133

81.3

572 153 603

248

240

FPC

-

-

245

-

0

15.1

6.2

1.1

10.6

1 097

103.9

447 710 838

ICT

86

60

BTCL

-

95

75

72-75

292 332

7.7

10.2

0.3

5.8

788

135.3

1 050 000 000

Investment Holding

25

16

OLYMPIA

25

-

25

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.3

6.2

16

2.6

64 349 985

Beverages

2 160

1 625

SECHABA

1 631

1 700

1 630

1 630

1 700

23.1

1.4

2.5

11.6

1 803

155.1

110 616 859

Domestic sector totals and weighted averages

2 819 548

5.7

1.4

10.5

34 733

2 918.4

13 492 534 757

FOREIGN

Main board

Financial Services

-

-

INVESTEC

-

-

5 315

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.4

1.9

16 950

8 921.2

318 904 709

FMCG

375

370

CA SALES

-

370

370

-

0

7.2

2.0

1.4

10.7

1 690

157.9

456 831 459

Mining

-

-

ANGLO

-

-

21 800

-

0

1 018.7

4.7

0.8

8.1

297 160

36 652

1 363 118 080

95

90

SHUMBA

90

-

90

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.3

21.8

264

12.1

293 065 088

50

33

TLOU

50

-

50

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.7

0.0

300

-101.9

600 199 039

Venture capital

12

12

BOD

-

12

12

12

18 459

0.8

0.0

94

-6.0

781 721 902

725

510

LUCARA

725

-

725

725

4 035

19.1

2.6

1.1

22.4

2 878

128.3

397 025 340

Foreign Sector Totals

22 494

4.4

0.8

7.9

319 336

45 763.7

4 210 865 617

ETF

5906

4481

NEW FUNDS

5 647

5 770

5906

-

0

150

100 000

21800

17450

NEW GOLD

18 090

18 655

18 100

-

0

2 950 000

13200

9615

NEWPLAT

10 850

11 302

12 750

-

0

3 050 000

ETF Totals

0

Serala OTC Board

109

100

BBS

-

95

100

-

0

0.0

0

0.9

0.0

487

-14.7

487 452 548

ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES

2 842 042

4.5

0.9

8.2

354 556

48 667.5

18 196 952 922

UNLISTED

-

-

KYS

50

100

100

-

-

15.7

15.7

1.1

17.0

45

2.6

44 547 151

-

-

PANGAEA

-

-

135

-

-

0.0

0.0

7.04

0.0

93

-3.2

68 750 000

Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone

Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail: info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw

Key Rates

Interest Rates

13-Aug

06-Aug

Inflation

Jun

8.20%

May

6.20%

Bank Rate

3.75%

3.75%

Prime Rate

5.25%

5.25%

7dayBoBC**

1.04%

1.04%

FX rates

13-Aug06-Aug change

US$

0.0896

0.0908

1.34%

£ Stg

0.0650

0.0652

0.31%

Rand

1.3278

1.3152

-0.95%

Euro

0.0764

0.0768

0.52%

Yen

9.8900

9.9700

0.81%

CHN

0.5808

0.5867

1.02%

AUD

0.1222

0.1230

0.66%

SDR

0.0631

0.0637

0.95%

DC Index (12 months)

7800

7600

7400

7200

7000

6800

6600

6400

  • These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction

A S O N D J F M A M J J A

MARKET COMMENTARY

The DCI ticked up by 0.12% to close the week at 6711.32 points. The FCI had flat week, remaining at 1551.22 points. Changes for the week were all green. BTCL (+3 thebe), was the biggest gainer for the week closing at

75 thebe.

Turnover for the week amounted to BWP2,982,053 as 2,842,042 shares exchanged hands. Letshego (88%), was the biggest contributor to the week's turnover.

CHANGES FOR THE WEEK

COUNTER

PRICE (THEBE)

CHANGE (t)

CHANGE (%)

06-Aug-21

13-Aug-21

BTCL

72

75

3

4.17%

Stanchart

185

187

2

1.08%

Sechaba

1625

1630

5

0.31%

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

2

COMPANY MEETINGS

Company

Meeting

Date and Time

Venue

Seed Co

AGM

25.08.21@0900hrs

Virtual via Escrow Group

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

Company

Date

Period

Dividend- gross

Interest

gross

LDR

Payable

declared

(thebe)

(thebe)

Seedco

30.06.2021

Final

US0.97 cents

17.08.2021

26.08.2021

BTCL

Final

5.31

18.08.2021

27.08.2021

Sefalana

26.07.2021

Final

30

17.08.2021

25.08.2021

NAP

27.07.2021

0.50

13.46

24.09.2021

06.10.2021

Primetime

03.08.2021

Interim

6.35

19.08.2021

31.08.2021

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

3

COMPANY NEWS

Sechaba Cautionary Announcement

Results for the 6-month period ended 30 June 2021

The Board of Directors of Sechaba ("the Board") advised shareholders that the profit before tax for the 6-month period ended 30 June 2021 will be between 105% and 110% (approximately P40.8m to P42.8m) higher than the P38.9m reported for the period ended 30 June 2020. Their associates continue to forecast the demand to the best of their ability and are intent on producing the highest quality products, strengthening stakeholder relations and collaborating with the Government to address challenges of Covid-19. They believe a stable environment for growth, innovation and investment will be created with the economy slowly opening up. The Financial Results for the period ended 30 June 2021 are expected to be released on or before 30 September 2021, wherein full details will be provided. The information contained in this announcement represents only a preliminary assessment made by the Board based on the information made available to the Board as at the date hereof. The actual results of the Company for the financial period ended 30 June 2021 may be different from what is disclosed herein. Shareholders have been advised to continue exercising caution when dealing with the company's securities, until a full announcement is made.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Minergy Change of Office and Postal Address

Minergy has notified shareholders and stakeholders that the physical office and postal address of the company, effective 1 September 2021, will be as follows:

New physical address:

Unit 2, Ground Floor, Building 3

Pinnacle Park, Setlhoa

Gaborone, Botswana

New postal address:

P.O Box 2330 ABG

Broadhurst

Gaborone, Botswana

Minergy's telephone, facsimile and email details remain unchanged. [Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Letshego Notice to All Shareholders Trading Update

The Board of Letshego Holdings Limited has provided a trading update to shareholders. Letshego Group has registered robust performance in the first half of 2021, with net advances increasing by over 15% compared to the same financial period last year. As a result of this strong growth, Group Profit Before Taxation (PBT) for the six months ended 30 June 2021 is expected to be between 15% and 25% (P66 million to P111 million) higher than the restated Profit before Taxation for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (H1 2020: P443 million). Group Profit After Taxation (PAT) for the six months ended 30 June 2021 is expected to be between 20% and 30% (P49 million to P73 million) higher than the restated Profit After Taxation for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (H1 2020: P245 million). The Group Financial Results for 30 June 2020 were restated to reflect the Namibia preference share conversion in line with regulatory requirements. This was published in the 2020 Group Integrated Annual Report.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

BBS Statement to Shareholders https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/08/2021/2244.pdf[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

4

Seed Co Circular to Shareholders https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/08/2021/2248.pdf[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 07:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
