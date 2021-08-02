DCI lost 2.55 percent year to date

Log in
Indices

30-Jul-21

23-Jul-21

Wkly %

YTD %

DCI

6703.94

6630.79

1.10

-2.55

FCI

1551.22

1551.22

0.00

0.25

Week ending:

30-Jul-21

12 months rolling

12 month range

Buy

S ell

Last

S ales

Vol

Net Div

DY

P/BV

PE

Mkt Cap

PAT

Iss'd Shares

High

Low

t

t

t

t

t

%

x

x

Pm

Pm

DOMESTIC

Commercial Banks

200

198

ABC

100

198

198

198

2 991

0

0.0

1.2

15.4

1 436

93.1

725 000 000

545

438

ABSA

-

442

442

-

0

24.5

5.5

1.6

12.7

3 767

296.7

852 161 252

240

213

FNBB

-

-

222

220-222

5 201 784

13.0

5.8

1.5

9.4

5 647

597.6

2 543 700 000

185

138

STANCHART

185

-

185

-

22 814

14.8

8.0

0.5

11.1

552

49.7

298 350 611

Financial Services

1 750

1 750

BIHL

-

1 750

1 750

1 750

281

122.0

7.0

1.6

9.2

4 941

537.5

282 370 652

105

60

LETSHEGO

105

-

105

-

14 832 892

11.3

10.7

0.5

3.6

2 251

630.9

2 144 045 175

Tourism/Hospitality

990

795

CHOBE

-

795

795

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.3

0.0

711

-67.9

89 439 642

135

125

CRESTA

-

110

125

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.4

0.0

231

-63.0

184 634 944

Agriculture

270

184

SEEDCO

-

-

270

-

0

9.6

3.6

1.1

8.4

1 030

122.5

381 452 827

Energy

1 037

1 013

ENGEN

-

1 013

1 013

1 013

20 287

95.1

9.4

2.8

16.5

1 618

98.0

159 722 220

Mining

85

80

MINERGY

-

-

80

-

0

0.0

0.0

-55.0

0.0

376

-57.3

469 975 134

Consumer Services

340

300

G4S BOTSWANA

-

275

300

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.1

23.0

240

10.4

80 000 000

Retail & Wholesale

69

60

CHOPPIES

-

60

60

-

0

0.0

0.0

-1.7

0.0

782

-193.7

1 303 628 341

945

910

SEFALANA

938

945

945

938-945

2 500 562

36.3

3.8

1.2

10.9

2 369

216.9

250 726 709

Property

235

229

LETLOLE

235

-

235

235

39 000

15.2

6.4

0.8

10.8

658

60.9

280 000 000

325

320

NAP

325

-

325

325

100 000

24.6

7.6

1.3

15.4

1 964

127.6

604 397 124

292

239

PRIMETIME

150

235

239

-

0

13.4

5.6

0.8

0.0

585

-43.4

244 650 684

223

210

RDCP

210

-

210

-

0

7.7

3.7

0.6

33.4

742

22.2

353 448 157

250

198

TURNSTAR

140

198

198

198

760 082

17.3

8.7

0.7

13.9

1 133

81.3

572 153 603

248

240

FPC

-

244

245

-

0

15.1

6.2

1.1

10.6

1 097

103.9

447 710 838

ICT

88

60

BTCL

-

-

71

71

300 341

7.7

10.8

0.3

5.5

746

135.3

1 050 000 000

Investment Holding

25

16

OLYMPIA

25

-

25

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.3

6.2

16

2.6

64 349 985

Beverages

2 160

1 630

SECHABA

-

-

1 630

1 630

1 268 680

23.1

1.4

2.5

11.6

1 803

155.1

110 616 859

Domestic sector totals and weighted averages

25 049 714

5.7

1.4

10.5

34 695

2 917.1

13 492 534 757

FOREIGN

Main board

Financial Services

-

-

INVESTEC

-

-

5 315

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.5

1.9

16 950

8 880.4

318 904 709

FMCG

375

370

CA SALES

-

370

370

370

95 309

7.2

1.9

1.4

10.8

1 690

156.6

456 831 459

Mining

-

-

ANGLO

-

-

21 800

-

0

1 026.6

4.7

0.8

8.0

297 160

36 937

1 363 118 080

95

90

SHUMBA

-

90

90

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.3

21.6

264

12.2

293 065 088

50

32

TLOU

50

-

50

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.7

0.0

300

-101.0

600 199 039

Venture capital

12

12

BOD

-

12

12

-

0

0.8

0.0

94

-6.0

781 721 902

725

510

LUCARA

725

-

725

725

8 444

19.1

2.6

1.1

22.3

2 878

129.3

397 025 340

Foreign Sector Totals

103 753

4.4

0.8

7.9

319 336

46 008.3

4 210 865 617

ETF

5670

4481

NEW FUNDS

5 630

5 756

5670

-

0

149

100 000

21800

17450

NEW GOLD

18 587

18 998

18 100

-

0

2 950 000

13200

9615

NEWPLAT

11 328

11 772

12 750

-

0

3 050 000

ETF Totals

0

Serala OTC Board

109

100

BBS

-

80

100

-

0

0.0

0

0.9

0.0

487

-14.7

487 452 548

ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES

25 153 467

4.5

0.9

8.1

354 518

48 910.7

18 196 952 922

UNLISTED

-

-

KYS

50

100

100

-

-

15.7

15.7

1.1

17.0

45

2.6

44 547 151

-

-

PANGAEA

-

-

135

-

-

0.0

0.0

7.04

0.0

93

-3.2

68 750 000

Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone

Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail: info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw

Key Rates

Interest Rates

30-Jul

23-Jul

Inflation

Jun

8.20%

May

6.20%

Bank Rate

3.75%

3.75%

Prime Rate

5.25%

5.25%

7dayBoBC**

1.04%

1.04%

FX rates

30-Jul23-Jul

change

US$

0.0906

0.0901

-0.55%

£ Stg

0.0649

0.0655

0.92%

Rand

1.3234

1.3261

0.20%

Euro

0.0762

0.0765

0.39%

Yen

9.9300

9.9300

0.00%

CHN

0.5858

0.5833

-0.43%

AUD

0.1232

0.1228

-0.38%

SDR

0.0634

0.0634

0.00%

DC Index (12 months)

7800

7600

7400

7200

7000

6800

6600

6400

  • These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction

J A S O N D J F M A M J

MARKET COMMENTARY

The DCI had a positive week, ticking up by 1.1% to close the week at 6703.94 points. The FCI had flat week, remaining at 1551.22 points. Letshego (+15 thebe), was the biggest gainer for the week closing at 105 thebe. Turnstar (-2thebe), was on the other hand a sole loser for the week closing at 198 thebe.

Turnover for the week amounted to BWP74,222,211 as 25,153,467 shares exchanged hands. Sefalana (32%), and Sechaba (28%), were the biggest contributors to the week's turnover.

CHANGES FOR THE WEEK

COUNTER

PRICE (THEBE)

CHANGE (t)

CHANGE (%)

23-Jul-21

30-Jul-21

Letshego

90

105

15

16.67%

FNBB

220

222

2

0.91%

Sefalana

938

945

7

0.75%

Turnstar

200

198

-2

-1.00%

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

2

COMPANY MEETINGS

Company

Meeting

Date and Time

Venue

Cresta

AGM

28.07.2021@0900hrs

Via Webinar

Turnstar

AGM

28.07.21@1130hrs

Virtual

Chobe

AGM

05.08.21@1700hrs

Microsoft Teams

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

Company

Date

Period

Dividend-

gross

Interest

gross

LDR

Payable

declared

(thebe)

(thebe)

Letlole

24.06.2021

Final

0.05

9.4117

15.07.2021

26.07.2021

Seedco

30.06.2021

Final

US0.97 cents

17.08.2021

26.08.2021

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

3

BTCL

Final

5.31

18.08.2021

27.08.2021

Sefalana

26.07.2021

Final

30

17.08.2021

25.08.2021

NAP

27.07.2021

0.50

13.46

24.09.2021

06.10.2021

COMPANY NEWS

BTCL has released its full year results. Amongst the highlights is a 1% increase in revenue to BWP1.43 billion (FY 2020: BWP1.42 billion). Gross profit was 3% higher at BWP832.0 million (FY 2020: BWP805.3 million). Profit after tax increased by 16% to BWP135.3 million (FY 2020: BWP116.8 million). Basic and diluted earnings per share was 12.89 thebe (FY 2020: 11.12 thebe). The balance sheet expanded by 5% to BWP3.03 billion (FY 2020: BWP2.87 billion). A final dividend of 5.31 thebe per share has been declared.

[Source: Company Financials]

Sefalana FY Results April 2020

Sefalana has released their full year results. Key highlights include an 8% increase in revenue to BWP6.29 billion (FY 2020: BW5.84 billion). Gross profit rose 17% to BWP454.0 million (FY 2020: BWP387.0 million). EBITA was up 18% to BWP279.4 million (FY 2020: BWP236.7 million). Profit after tax increased by 10% to BWP216.9 million (FY 2020: BWP197.7 million). Basic and diluted earnings per share per were 86.23 thebe (FY 2020: 78.94 thebe). The balance sheet expanded by 12% to BWP3.25 billion (FY 2019: BWP2.91 billion). A final gross dividend of 30 thebe per share has been declared.

[Source: Company Financials

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

4

GAINERS AND LOSERS: YEAR TO DATE

PRICE (THEBE)

COUNTER

31-Dec-20

30-Jul-21

CHANGE (t)

CHANGE (%)

Tlou

32

50

18

56.25%

Seedco

185

270

85

45.95%

Letshego

72

105

33

45.83%

Lucara

510

700

190

37.25%

New Plat

9 635

12750

3 115

32.33%

Stanchart

145

185

40

27.59%

NewFunds

5 234

5 670

436

8.33%

Letlole

229

235

6

2.62%

NAP

321

325

4

1.25%

Sefalana

934

945

11

1.18%

FNBB

220

222

2

0.91%

Choppies

60

60

0

0.00%

ABC

198

198

0

0.00%

BIHL

1 750

1 750

0

0.00%

BOD

12

12

0

0.00%

Minergy

80

80

0

0.00%

Olympia

24

24

0

0.00%

FPC

247

245

-2

-0.81%

CA Sales

374

370

-4

-1.07%

Engen

1028

1013

-15

-1.46%

Cresta

130

125

-5

-3.85%

RDCP

220

210

-10

-4.55%

Shumba

95

90

-5

-5.26%

New Gold

19 180

18 100

-1 080

-5.63%

BBS

109

100

-9

-8.26%

G4S

340

300

-40

-11.76%

Primetime

275

239

-36

-13.09%

BTCL

82

71

-11

-13.41%

Chobe

943

810

-133

-14.10%

ABSA

538

442

-96

-17.84%

Turnstar

250

198

-52

-20.80%

Sechaba

2 065

1630

-435

-21.07%

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 19:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
