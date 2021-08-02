DCI lost 2.55 percent year to date

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indices
|
30-Jul-21
|
23-Jul-21
|
Wkly %
|
YTD %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DCI
|
6703.94
|
6630.79
|
1.10
|
|
-2.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FCI
|
1551.22
|
1551.22
|
0.00
|
|
|
0.25
|
|
|
|
|
Week ending:
|
|
|
30-Jul-21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12 months rolling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12 month range
|
|
Buy
|
S ell
|
Last
|
S ales
|
Vol
|
Net Div
|
DY
|
P/BV
|
PE
|
Mkt Cap
|
PAT
|
Iss'd Shares
|
High
|
Low
|
|
t
|
t
|
t
|
t
|
|
t
|
%
|
x
|
x
|
Pm
|
Pm
|
|
|
|
|
DOMESTIC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
198
|
ABC
|
100
|
198
|
198
|
198
|
2 991
|
0
|
0.0
|
1.2
|
15.4
|
1 436
|
|
93.1
|
725 000 000
|
545
|
438
|
ABSA
|
-
|
442
|
442
|
-
|
0
|
24.5
|
5.5
|
1.6
|
12.7
|
3 767
|
|
296.7
|
852 161 252
|
240
|
213
|
FNBB
|
-
|
-
|
222
|
220-222
|
5 201 784
|
13.0
|
5.8
|
1.5
|
9.4
|
5 647
|
|
597.6
|
2 543 700 000
|
185
|
138
|
STANCHART
|
185
|
-
|
185
|
-
|
22 814
|
14.8
|
8.0
|
0.5
|
11.1
|
552
|
|
49.7
|
298 350 611
|
|
|
Financial Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 750
|
1 750
|
BIHL
|
-
|
1 750
|
1 750
|
1 750
|
281
|
122.0
|
7.0
|
1.6
|
9.2
|
4 941
|
|
537.5
|
282 370 652
|
105
|
60
|
LETSHEGO
|
105
|
-
|
105
|
-
|
14 832 892
|
11.3
|
10.7
|
0.5
|
3.6
|
2 251
|
|
630.9
|
2 144 045 175
|
|
|
Tourism/Hospitality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
990
|
795
|
CHOBE
|
-
|
795
|
795
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2.3
|
0.0
|
711
|
|
-67.9
|
89 439 642
|
135
|
125
|
CRESTA
|
-
|
110
|
125
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
1.4
|
0.0
|
231
|
|
-63.0
|
184 634 944
|
|
|
Agriculture
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
270
|
184
|
SEEDCO
|
-
|
-
|
270
|
-
|
0
|
9.6
|
3.6
|
1.1
|
8.4
|
1 030
|
|
122.5
|
381 452 827
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 037
|
1 013
|
ENGEN
|
-
|
1 013
|
1 013
|
1 013
|
20 287
|
95.1
|
9.4
|
2.8
|
16.5
|
1 618
|
|
98.0
|
159 722 220
|
|
|
Mining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
80
|
MINERGY
|
-
|
-
|
80
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-55.0
|
0.0
|
376
|
|
-57.3
|
469 975 134
|
|
|
Consumer Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
340
|
300
|
G4S BOTSWANA
|
-
|
275
|
300
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2.1
|
23.0
|
240
|
|
10.4
|
80 000 000
|
|
|
Retail & Wholesale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
60
|
CHOPPIES
|
-
|
60
|
60
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-1.7
|
0.0
|
782
|
|
-193.7
|
1 303 628 341
|
945
|
910
|
SEFALANA
|
938
|
945
|
945
|
938-945
|
2 500 562
|
36.3
|
3.8
|
1.2
|
10.9
|
2 369
|
|
216.9
|
250 726 709
|
|
|
Property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
235
|
229
|
LETLOLE
|
235
|
-
|
235
|
235
|
39 000
|
15.2
|
6.4
|
0.8
|
10.8
|
658
|
|
60.9
|
280 000 000
|
325
|
320
|
NAP
|
325
|
-
|
325
|
325
|
100 000
|
24.6
|
7.6
|
1.3
|
15.4
|
1 964
|
|
127.6
|
604 397 124
|
292
|
239
|
PRIMETIME
|
150
|
235
|
239
|
-
|
0
|
13.4
|
5.6
|
0.8
|
0.0
|
585
|
|
-43.4
|
244 650 684
|
223
|
210
|
RDCP
|
210
|
-
|
210
|
-
|
0
|
7.7
|
3.7
|
0.6
|
33.4
|
742
|
|
22.2
|
353 448 157
|
250
|
198
|
TURNSTAR
|
140
|
198
|
198
|
198
|
760 082
|
17.3
|
8.7
|
0.7
|
13.9
|
1 133
|
|
81.3
|
572 153 603
|
248
|
240
|
FPC
|
-
|
244
|
245
|
-
|
0
|
15.1
|
6.2
|
1.1
|
10.6
|
1 097
|
|
103.9
|
447 710 838
|
|
|
ICT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
60
|
BTCL
|
-
|
-
|
71
|
71
|
300 341
|
7.7
|
10.8
|
0.3
|
5.5
|
746
|
|
135.3
|
1 050 000 000
|
|
|
Investment Holding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
16
|
OLYMPIA
|
25
|
-
|
25
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
6.2
|
16
|
|
2.6
|
64 349 985
|
|
|
Beverages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 160
|
1 630
|
SECHABA
|
-
|
-
|
1 630
|
1 630
|
1 268 680
|
23.1
|
1.4
|
2.5
|
11.6
|
1 803
|
|
155.1
|
110 616 859
|
Domestic sector totals and weighted averages
|
|
|
|
|
25 049 714
|
|
5.7
|
1.4
|
10.5
|
34 695
|
|
2 917.1
|
13 492 534 757
|
|
|
FOREIGN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Main board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
INVESTEC
|
-
|
-
|
5 315
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
1.9
|
16 950
|
|
8 880.4
|
318 904 709
|
|
|
FMCG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
375
|
370
|
CA SALES
|
-
|
370
|
370
|
370
|
95 309
|
7.2
|
1.9
|
1.4
|
10.8
|
1 690
|
|
156.6
|
456 831 459
|
|
|
Mining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
ANGLO
|
-
|
-
|
21 800
|
-
|
0
|
1 026.6
|
4.7
|
0.8
|
8.0
|
297 160
|
|
36 937
|
1 363 118 080
|
95
|
90
|
SHUMBA
|
-
|
90
|
90
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2.3
|
21.6
|
264
|
|
12.2
|
293 065 088
|
50
|
32
|
TLOU
|
50
|
-
|
50
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
0.0
|
300
|
|
-101.0
|
600 199 039
|
|
|
Venture capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
12
|
BOD
|
-
|
12
|
12
|
-
|
0
|
|
|
0.8
|
0.0
|
94
|
|
-6.0
|
781 721 902
|
725
|
510
|
LUCARA
|
725
|
-
|
725
|
725
|
8 444
|
19.1
|
2.6
|
1.1
|
22.3
|
2 878
|
|
129.3
|
397 025 340
|
Foreign Sector Totals
|
|
|
|
|
103 753
|
|
4.4
|
0.8
|
7.9
|
319 336
|
|
46 008.3
|
4 210 865 617
|
|
|
ETF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5670
|
4481
|
NEW FUNDS
|
5 630
|
5 756
|
5670
|
-
|
0
|
149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100 000
|
21800
|
17450
|
NEW GOLD
|
18 587
|
18 998
|
18 100
|
-
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 950 000
|
13200
|
9615
|
NEWPLAT
|
11 328
|
11 772
|
12 750
|
-
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 050 000
|
ETF Totals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Serala OTC Board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
100
|
BBS
|
-
|
80
|
100
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0.9
|
0.0
|
487
|
|
-14.7
|
487 452 548
|
ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES
|
|
|
|
25 153 467
|
|
4.5
|
0.9
|
8.1
|
354 518
|
|
48 910.7
|
18 196 952 922
|
|
|
UNLISTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
KYS
|
50
|
100
|
100
|
-
|
-
|
15.7
|
15.7
|
1.1
|
17.0
|
45
|
|
2.6
|
44 547 151
|
-
|
-
|
PANGAEA
|
-
|
-
|
135
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
7.04
|
0.0
|
93
|
|
-3.2
|
68 750 000
Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone
Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail: info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw
Key Rates
|
Interest Rates
|
30-Jul
|
23-Jul
|
Inflation
|
Jun
|
8.20%
|
|
May
|
6.20%
|
Bank Rate
|
3.75%
|
3.75%
|
Prime Rate
|
5.25%
|
5.25%
|
7dayBoBC**
|
1.04%
|
1.04%
|
FX rates
|
30-Jul23-Jul
|
change
|
US$
|
0.0906
|
0.0901
|
-0.55%
|
£ Stg
|
0.0649
|
0.0655
|
0.92%
|
Rand
|
1.3234
|
1.3261
|
0.20%
|
Euro
|
0.0762
|
0.0765
|
0.39%
|
Yen
|
9.9300
|
9.9300
|
0.00%
|
CHN
|
0.5858
|
0.5833
|
-0.43%
|
AUD
|
0.1232
|
0.1228
|
-0.38%
|
SDR
|
0.0634
|
0.0634
|
0.00%
|
DC Index (12 months)
|
7800
|
7600
|
7400
|
7200
|
7000
|
6800
|
6600
|
6400
-
These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction
MARKET COMMENTARY
The DCI had a positive week, ticking up by 1.1% to close the week at 6703.94 points. The FCI had flat week, remaining at 1551.22 points. Letshego (+15 thebe), was the biggest gainer for the week closing at 105 thebe. Turnstar (-2thebe), was on the other hand a sole loser for the week closing at 198 thebe.
Turnover for the week amounted to BWP74,222,211 as 25,153,467 shares exchanged hands. Sefalana (32%), and Sechaba (28%), were the biggest contributors to the week's turnover.
CHANGES FOR THE WEEK
|
|
COUNTER
|
PRICE (THEBE)
|
|
CHANGE (t)
|
CHANGE (%)
|
|
|
|
23-Jul-21
|
30-Jul-21
|
|
|
|
|
Letshego
|
90
|
105
|
15
|
16.67%
|
|
|
FNBB
|
220
|
222
|
2
|
0.91%
|
|
|
Sefalana
|
938
|
945
|
7
|
0.75%
|
|
|
Turnstar
|
200
|
198
|
-2
|
-1.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
|
|
Page
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
BTCL
|
|
Final
|
5.31
|
|
18.08.2021
|
27.08.2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sefalana
|
26.07.2021
|
Final
|
30
|
|
17.08.2021
|
25.08.2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAP
|
27.07.2021
|
|
0.50
|
13.46
|
24.09.2021
|
06.10.2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMPANY NEWS
BTCL has released its full year results. Amongst the highlights is a 1% increase in revenue to BWP1.43 billion (FY 2020: BWP1.42 billion). Gross profit was 3% higher at BWP832.0 million (FY 2020: BWP805.3 million). Profit after tax increased by 16% to BWP135.3 million (FY 2020: BWP116.8 million). Basic and diluted earnings per share was 12.89 thebe (FY 2020: 11.12 thebe). The balance sheet expanded by 5% to BWP3.03 billion (FY 2020: BWP2.87 billion). A final dividend of 5.31 thebe per share has been declared.
[Source: Company Financials]
Sefalana FY Results April 2020
Sefalana has released their full year results. Key highlights include an 8% increase in revenue to BWP6.29 billion (FY 2020: BW5.84 billion). Gross profit rose 17% to BWP454.0 million (FY 2020: BWP387.0 million). EBITA was up 18% to BWP279.4 million (FY 2020: BWP236.7 million). Profit after tax increased by 10% to BWP216.9 million (FY 2020: BWP197.7 million). Basic and diluted earnings per share per were 86.23 thebe (FY 2020: 78.94 thebe). The balance sheet expanded by 12% to BWP3.25 billion (FY 2019: BWP2.91 billion). A final gross dividend of 30 thebe per share has been declared.
[Source: Company Financials
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
