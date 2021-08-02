DCI lost 2.55 percent year to date

These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction

MARKET COMMENTARY

The DCI had a positive week, ticking up by 1.1% to close the week at 6703.94 points. The FCI had flat week, remaining at 1551.22 points. Letshego (+15 thebe), was the biggest gainer for the week closing at 105 thebe. Turnstar (-2thebe), was on the other hand a sole loser for the week closing at 198 thebe.

Turnover for the week amounted to BWP74,222,211 as 25,153,467 shares exchanged hands. Sefalana (32%), and Sechaba (28%), were the biggest contributors to the week's turnover.

CHANGES FOR THE WEEK