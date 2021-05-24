DCI lost 4.15 percent year to date

The DCI had yet another positive week, gaining 0.12% to close at 6593.77 points. The FCI was flat closing at 1550.85 points. ETF NewGold (+855 thebe) and Stanchart (+5 thebe) were the biggest gainers of the week, closing at 19035 thebe and 165 thebe, respectively while ETF NewPlat (-450thebe) and Primetime (-5thebe) were the biggest losers for week, closing at 12750 thebe and 244 thebe, respectively.

ECONOMIC NEWS

Inflation increased to 5.6% in April- Headline inflation increased significantly from 3.2 percent in March to

5.6 percent in April 2021, moving closer to the upper bound of the Bank's medium-term objective range of 3 - 6 percent, and higher than the 2.5 percent in April 2020. The increase in inflation between March and April 2021 mainly reflects the increase in value added tax (VAT) from 12 percent to 14 percent; an additional P1 per litre fuel levy; upward adjustment in electricity tariffs by 3 percent; the increase in Botswana Housing Corporation (BHC) rentals; the introduction of sugar tax and the rise in subscription fees by Multichoice Botswana, estimated to have added approximately 2.14 percentage points, 1.15 percentage points, 0.17 percentage points, 0.2 percentage points, 0.02 percentage points and 0.01 percentage points, respectively. The rise in inflation also reflects the increase in the annual price changes for, almost all, categories of goods and

services in the same period: Transport (from 1.4 to 7.4 percent); Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco (from 7.1 to 11.7 percent); Miscellaneous Goods and Services (from 1.4 to 5.8 percent); Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages (from 4 to 6.8 percent); Recreation and Culture (from 1.7 to 3.3 percent); Furnishing, Household Equipment and Routine Maintenance (from 2 to 3.1 percent); Restaurants and Hotels (from 1.7 to 2.5); Clothing and Footwear (from 2.8 to 3.5 percent); Communication (from 0.8 to 1.5 percent); Health (from 2.3 to 2.8 percent); and Education (from 1.7 to 1.8 percent). However, the upward pressure on inflation was marginally offset by inflation falling with respect to Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels (from 7.2 to 6.4 percent).The 16 percent trimmed mean inflation and inflation excluding administered prices increased from 2.8 percent and 3.9 percent to 5.4 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively, in the same period.

COMPANY NEWS

Primetime Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial for The Six Months Ended 28 February 2021 Primetime has released its half year results among the key highlights is a revenue decrease of 4% to BWP75.1 million (HY 2020: BWP78.2 million). Rental income went down by 2% to BWP77.2 million (HY 2020: BWP78.9 million). Net profit for the period was down by 84% to BWP5.4 million (HY 2010: BWP34.7 million). Earnings per linked unit was 2.22 thebe (HY 2020: 14.18 thebe). The balance sheet contracted by 2% to BWP1.68 billion (HY 2020: BWP1.71 billion). Shareholders' equity was BWP715.6 million (HY 2020: BWP791.7 million).

BBS Resignation of Ms. Elaina Gonsalves from BBS Limited Board

BBS Limited has advised its Shareholders formally that Mrs. Elaina Gonsalves resigned from its Board of Directors effective 08 May 2021 citing personal reasons. Mrs. Gonsalves had been on the Board since 30 December 2020.

Chobe Cautionary Announcement

The Board announced that the Group's results before tax for the year ended on 28 February 2021 will likely be between 160- 165% (approximately P 213.2 million to P219.9 million) lower than that reported for the comparative period ended 29 February 2020 which amounted to a profit of P 133.3 million. The Group will be publishing its summarised audited consolidated financial results of the Group for the year ended 28 February 2021 before 31 May 2021. This will include commentary on the drivers for the reduced performance. Accordingly, Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until the results are formally published.

