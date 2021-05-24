Log in
DCI lost 4.15 percent year to date

05/24/2021
Indices

21-May-21

14-May-21

Wkly %

YTD %

DCI

6593.77

6585.56

0.12

-4.15

FCI

1550.85

1550.85

0.00

0.23

Week ending:

21-May-21

12 months rolling

12 month range

Buy

S ell

Last

S ales

Vol

Net Div

DY

P/BV

PE

Mkt Cap

PAT

Iss'd Shares

High

Low

t

t

t

t

t

%

x

x

Pm

Pm

DOMESTIC

Commercial Banks

200

198

ABC

-

198

198

198

171 199

0

0.0

1.2

15.4

1 436

93.1

725 000 000

550

438

ABSA

-

440

440

440

213 366

24.5

5.6

1.6

12.6

3 750

296.7

852 161 252

260

213

FNBB

-

215

215

215

4 717

13.0

6.0

1.5

9.2

5 469

597.6

2 543 700 000

165

138

STANCHART

165

175

165

165

4 215

14.8

9.0

0.5

9.9

492

49.7

298 350 611

Financial Services

1 750

1 750

BIHL

-

1 750

1 750

1 750

481

122.0

7.0

1.6

9.2

4 941

537.5

282 370 652

82

60

LETSHEGO

82

-

82

80-82

961 510

11.3

13.8

0.4

2.8

1 758

630.9

2 144 045 175

Tourism/Hospitality

1 100

918

CHOBE

-

915

918

918

212

0.0

0.0

2.4

0.0

821

-15.1

89 439 642

135

125

CRESTA

90

110

125

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.4

0.0

231

-63.0

184 634 944

Agriculture

250

184

SEEDCO

260

-

250

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.3

8.2

954

115.9

381 452 827

Energy

1 037

1 013

ENGEN

-

1 013

1 013

1 013

154

95.1

9.4

2.8

16.5

1 618

98.0

159 722 220

Mining

85

80

MINERGY

-

80

80

-

0

0.0

0.0

-55.0

0.0

376

-57.3

469 975 134

Consumer Services

340

300

G4S BOTSWANA

-

280

300

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.1

23.0

240

10.4

80 000 000

Retail & Wholesale

69

60

CHOPPIES

-

60

60

60

2 598 069

0.0

0.0

-1.7

0.0

782

-193.7

1 303 628 341

937

902

SEFALANA

-

937

937

937

9 639

34.7

3.7

1.3

10.5

2 349

224.2

250 726 709

Property

235

229

LETLOLE

-

232

231

231

18 199

15.2

6.6

0.8

10.6

647

60.9

280 000 000

325

320

NAP

-

-

324

324

2 700

24.2

7.5

1.3

15.3

1 958

127.6

604 397 124

293

244

PRIMETIME

-

244

244

244

1 202

13.4

5.5

0.8

0.0

597

-43.4

244 650 684

225

213

RDCP

-

213

213

-

0

7.7

3.6

0.7

33.9

753

22.2

353 448 157

280

198

TURNSTAR

209

210

209

209

100

17.3

8.3

0.7

14.7

1 196

81.3

572 153 603

248

240

FPC

-

245

245

245

2 090

15.1

6.2

1.1

10.6

1 097

103.9

447 710 838

ICT

89

60

BTCL

60

77

77

77

417 925

2.9

3.8

0.4

8.1

809

99.6

1 050 000 000

Investment Holding

24

16

OLYMPIA

25

-

24

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.3

6.0

15

2.6

64 349 985

Beverages

2 210

1 660

SECHABA

-

-

1 660

1 660

58

23.1

1.4

2.5

11.8

1 836

155.1

110 616 859

Domestic sector totals and weighted averages

4 405 836

5.5

1.4

10.5

34 124

2 934.8

13 492 534 757

FOREIGN

Main board

Financial Services

-

-

INVESTEC

-

-

5 315

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.5

1.9

16 950

8 799.8

318 904 709

FMCG

377

370

CA SALES

-

370

370

-

0

6.7

1.8

1.4

10.7

1 690

158.5

456 831 459

Mining

-

-

ANGLO

-

-

21 800

-

0

994.6

4.6

0.8

8.3

297 160

35 785

1 363 118 080

95

95

SHUMBA

-

-

95

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.5

23.5

278

11.8

293 065 088

50

32

TLOU

50

-

50

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.7

0.0

300

-102.8

600 199 039

Venture capital

12

12

BOD

-

-

12

-

0

0.8

0.0

94

-5.9

781 721 902

700

510

LUCARA

-

-

700

-

0

19.1

2.7

1.1

22.2

2 779

125.3

397 025 340

Foreign Sector Totals

0

4.3

0.8

8.1

319 251

44 771.6

4 210 865 617

ETF

5234

4481

NEW FUNDS

5 697

5 823

5010

-

0

147

100 000

21800

17450

NEW GOLD

18 541

19 048

19 035

18880-19050

174 751

2 950 000

13200

9320

NEWPLAT

12 148

12 659

12 750

12 750

10

3 050 000

ETF Totals

174 761

Serala OTC Board

109

100

BBS

-

-

100

-

0

0.0

0

0.9

0.0

487

-14.7

487 452 548

ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES

4 580 597

4.4

0.9

8.3

353 863

47 691.8

18 196 952 922

UNLISTED

-

-

KYS

50

100

100

-

-

15.7

15.7

1.1

17.0

45

2.6

44 547 151

-

-

PANGAEA

-

-

135

-

-

0.0

0.0

7.04

0.0

93

-3.2

68 750 000

Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone

Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail: info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw

Key Rates

Interest Rates

21-May

14-May

Inflation

Apr

5.60%

Mar

3.20%

Bank Rate

3.75%

3.75%

Prime Rate

5.25%

5.25%

7dayBoBC**

1.02%

1.02%

FX rates

21-May14-May change

US$

0.0935

0.0930

-0.53%

£ Stg

0.0659

0.0661

0.30%

Rand

1.3075

1.3107

0.24%

Euro

0.0764

0.0768

0.52%

Yen

10.1700

10.1700

0.00%

CHN

0.6015

0.5986

-0.48%

AUD

0.1212

0.1182

-2.41%

SDR

0.0647

0.0646

-0.15%

DC Index (12 months)

7800

7600

7400

7200

7000

6800

6600

6400

M J J A S O N D J F M A M

  • These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction

MARKET COMMENTARY

The DCI had yet another positive week, gaining 0.12% to close at 6593.77 points. The FCI was flat closing at 1550.85 points. ETF NewGold (+855 thebe) and Stanchart (+5 thebe) were the biggest gainers of the week, closing at 19035 thebe and 165 thebe, respectively while ETF NewPlat (-450thebe) and Primetime (-5thebe) were the biggest losers for week, closing at 12750 thebe and 244 thebe, respectively.

The week's turnover amounted to BWP37,303,723 as 4,580,597 securities exchanged hands. ETF NewGold (89%) was the biggest contributor to turnover.

CHANGES FOR THE WEEK

COUNTER

PRICE (THEBE)

CHANGE (t)

CHANGE (%)

14-May-21

21-May-21

New Gold

18180

19035

855

4.70%

Stanchart

160

165

5

3.13%

Letshego

80

82

2

2.50%

BTCL

76

77

1

1.32%

Chobe

920

918

-2

-0.22%

NAP

325

324

-1

-0.31%

Turnstar

210

209

-1

-0.48%

Primetime

249

244

-5

-2.01%

New Plat

13200

12750

-450

-3.41%

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

2

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

Company

Date

Period

Dividend- gross

Interest

gross

LDR

Payable

declared

(thebe)

(thebe)

ABSA

26.03.2021

Final

26.499

10.05.2021

20.05.2021

Stanchart

10.03.2021

Final

16

07.05.2021

19.05.2021

NAP

28.04.2021

Interim

0.41

12.97

21.05.2021

02.06.2021

Turnstar

29.04.2021

Final

4.46

4.54

28.05.2021

09.06.2021

COMPANY MEETINGS

Company

Meeting

Date and Time

Venue

RDCP

AGM

27.05.2021 @ 0830hrs

Virtual

CA Sales

AGM

21.06.2021@1200hrs

Electronic

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

3

ECONOMIC NEWS

Inflation increased to 5.6% in April- Headline inflation increased significantly from 3.2 percent in March to

5.6 percent in April 2021, moving closer to the upper bound of the Bank's medium-term objective range of 3 - 6 percent, and higher than the 2.5 percent in April 2020. The increase in inflation between March and April 2021 mainly reflects the increase in value added tax (VAT) from 12 percent to 14 percent; an additional P1 per litre fuel levy; upward adjustment in electricity tariffs by 3 percent; the increase in Botswana Housing Corporation (BHC) rentals; the introduction of sugar tax and the rise in subscription fees by Multichoice Botswana, estimated to have added approximately 2.14 percentage points, 1.15 percentage points, 0.17 percentage points, 0.2 percentage points, 0.02 percentage points and 0.01 percentage points, respectively. The rise in inflation also reflects the increase in the annual price changes for, almost all, categories of goods and

services in the same period: Transport (from 1.4 to 7.4 percent); Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco (from 7.1 to 11.7 percent); Miscellaneous Goods and Services (from 1.4 to 5.8 percent); Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages (from 4 to 6.8 percent); Recreation and Culture (from 1.7 to 3.3 percent); Furnishing, Household Equipment and Routine Maintenance (from 2 to 3.1 percent); Restaurants and Hotels (from 1.7 to 2.5); Clothing and Footwear (from 2.8 to 3.5 percent); Communication (from 0.8 to 1.5 percent); Health (from 2.3 to 2.8 percent); and Education (from 1.7 to 1.8 percent). However, the upward pressure on inflation was marginally offset by inflation falling with respect to Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels (from 7.2 to 6.4 percent).The 16 percent trimmed mean inflation and inflation excluding administered prices increased from 2.8 percent and 3.9 percent to 5.4 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively, in the same period.

[Source: Bank of Botswana]

COMPANY NEWS

Primetime Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial for The Six Months Ended 28 February 2021 Primetime has released its half year results among the key highlights is a revenue decrease of 4% to BWP75.1 million (HY 2020: BWP78.2 million). Rental income went down by 2% to BWP77.2 million (HY 2020: BWP78.9 million). Net profit for the period was down by 84% to BWP5.4 million (HY 2010: BWP34.7 million). Earnings per linked unit was 2.22 thebe (HY 2020: 14.18 thebe). The balance sheet contracted by 2% to BWP1.68 billion (HY 2020: BWP1.71 billion). Shareholders' equity was BWP715.6 million (HY 2020: BWP791.7 million).

[Source: Company Financials]

BBS Resignation of Ms. Elaina Gonsalves from BBS Limited Board

BBS Limited has advised its Shareholders formally that Mrs. Elaina Gonsalves resigned from its Board of Directors effective 08 May 2021 citing personal reasons. Mrs. Gonsalves had been on the Board since 30 December 2020.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Chobe Cautionary Announcement

The Board announced that the Group's results before tax for the year ended on 28 February 2021 will likely be between 160- 165% (approximately P 213.2 million to P219.9 million) lower than that reported for the comparative period ended 29 February 2020 which amounted to a profit of P 133.3 million. The Group will be publishing its summarised audited consolidated financial results of the Group for the year ended 28 February 2021 before 31 May 2021. This will include commentary on the drivers for the reduced performance. Accordingly, Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until the results are formally published.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Choppies Dealing in Shares by Directors https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/05/2021/2005.pdf[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

4

GAINERS AND LOSERS: YEAR TO DATE

PRICE (THEBE)

COUNTER

31-Dec-20

21-May-21

CHANGE (t)

CHANGE (%)

Tlou

32

50

18

56.25%

Lucara

510

700

190

37.25%

Seedco

185

250

65

35.14%

New Plat

9 635

12750

3 115

32.33%

Letshego

72

82

10

13.89%

Stanchart

145

165

20

13.79%

NAP

321

324

3

0.93%

Letlole

229

231

2

0.87%

Sefalana

934

937

3

0.32%

ABC

198

198

0

0.00%

BIHL

1 750

1 750

0

0.00%

BOD

12

12

0

0.00%

Choppies

60

60

0

0.00%

Minergy

80

80

0

0.00%

Olympia

24

24

0

0.00%

Shumba

95

95

0

0.00%

New Gold

19 180

19 035

-145

-0.76%

FPC

247

245

-2

-0.81%

CA Sales

374

370

-4

-1.07%

Engen

1028

1013

-15

-1.46%

FNBB

220

215

-5

-2.27%

Chobe

943

918

-25

-2.65%

RDCP

220

213

-7

-3.18%

Cresta

130

125

-5

-3.85%

NewFunds

5 234

5 010

-224

-4.28%

BTCL

82

77

-5

-6.10%

BBS

109

100

-9

-8.26%

Primetime

275

244

-31

-11.27%

G4S

340

300

-40

-11.76%

Turnstar

250

209

-41

-16.40%

ABSA

538

440

-98

-18.22%

Sechaba

2 065

1660

-405

-19.61%

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 07:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS