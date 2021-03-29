Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DCI lost 5.15 percent year to date

03/29/2021 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Week ending:

26-Mar-21

12 months rolling

12 month range High Low

Buy tSell tLast tSales t

VolNet Div t

DY %P/BV x

PE x

Mkt Cap

PAT Pm

Iss'd S hares

Pm

DOMES TIC Commercial Banks

200 550 288

  • 198 ABC

    0

  • 440 ABS A

    3 368

  • 213 FNBB

  • 167 138 S TANCHART

126 153 500

0 23.1 13.0 17.0

0.0 5.3 6.1

11.3

1.3 1.7 1.5 0.4

11.4 12.0 9.1 3.8

  • 1 436

    • 126.2 725 000 000

  • 3 750

    • 312.5 852 161 252

  • 5 418 448

  • 597.6 2 543 700 000

  • 117.9 298 350 611

  • 1 750 84

    1 750 BIHL

    60 LETS HEGO

    8 281 1 601 753

    122.0 11.1

    7.0 16.3

    1.6 0.3

    9.2 2.3

    • 4 941

  • 537.5 282 370 652

    • 1 458

  • 630.9 2 144 045 175

Financial Services

100 - - 150 - 69

175 440 213 167 1 750 75

198 440 213 150 1 750 68

- 440-450 213 150 1 750 68

Tourism/Hospitality

1 150 135

  • 925 CHOBE

    - -920 100

    925 125

    - -0 0

    0.0 0.0

    0.0 0.0

    2.4 1.2

    0.0 0.0

    827 231

    • -15.1 89 439 642

    • -19.8 184 634 944

  • 125 CRES TA Agriculture

    262

    210

    -

    220

    -

    0

    0.0

    0.0

    1.1

    7.0

    839

    • 120.0 381 452 827

    • 1 037

      1 013

      1 013

      483

      103.6

      10.2

      3.1

      19.3

      1 618

    • 83.9 159 722 220

  • 184 S EEDCO Energy 1 013 ENGEN

    • 85 80 MINERGY

      -

      -

      0

      0.0

      0.0

      -55.0

      0.0

      376

      -57.3

      469 975 134

  • Mining

- 80 - 60 936

1 013 80

  • Consumer Services

  • 340 300 G4S BOTSWANA

    300

    • 2 151

      0.0

      0.0

      1.9

      11.5

      240

      20.9

      80 000 000

  • 69 60 CHOPPIES

  • 937

    - -

    • 9 683

      936

      936

    • 2 211

    0.0 34.7

    0.0 3.7

    -1.7 1.3

    0.0 10.5

    • 782 -193.7

      1 303 628 341

    • 2 347

    • 224.2 250 726 709

      • Retail & Wholesale

        300 60

        300 60

        • 902 S EFALANA Property

          235

        • 228 LETLOLE

          325

        • 320 NAP

          293

        • 266 PRIMETIME

          225

        • 215 RDCP

          280

        • 198 TURNS TAR

          248

        • 240 FPC

          - - 250 - 140 -

          231

          231

          325

          321

          265

          266

          214

          215

          198

          198

          244

          245

          - - - - 198 -

          0

          15.2

          6.6

          0.8

          10.6

          647

    • 60.9 280 000 000

      0

      23.0

      7.2

      1.4

      13.0

      1 940

    • 149.3 604 397 124

    0

    13.4

    5.1

    0.9

    0.0

    651

    -14.1

    244 650 684

    0

    7.7

    3.6

    0.7

    7.3

    760

    • 104.1 353 448 157

      115 000

      9.1

      4.6

      0.7

      12.6

      • 1 133

    • 90.0 572 153 603

      0

      15.1

      6.2

      1.1

      10.6

      • 1 097

    • 103.9 447 710 838

      • ICT

        89

      • 60 BTCL

        60

        70

        70

        69 - 70

        581 915

        2.9

        4.1

        0.3

        7.4

        735

    • 99.6 1 050 000 000

      • Investment Holding

        24

        24

        -

        24

        24

        12 894

        0.0

        0.0

        0.3

        6.0

        15

    • 2.6 64 349 985

    • 2 210

      -1 740

      1 740

      1740-1750

      102 669

      22.5

      1.3

      2.7

      12.4

      1 925

    • 155.1 110 616 859

  • 16 OLYMPIA Beverages 1 740 S ECHABA

    Venture Capital

99

89 AFINITAS

15

-

89

-

0

-

-

3.9

0.0

190

-13.5

213 946 250

Domestic sector totals and weighted averages

2 567 061

5.4

1.4

9.4

33 803

3 223.5

13 706 481 007

FOREIGN

Main board Financial Services

-

  • - INVES TEC

    -

    5 315

    0.0

    0.0

    0.5

    1.9

    16 950

    8 880.4

    318 904 709

    • 377 374 CA S ALES

      374

      374

      6.5

      1.7

      1.4

      10.9

      1 691

      154.5

      452 206 869

  • FMCG

    - -- -0 0

    Mining

    Foreign Sector Totals

    12 460

    4.4

    0.8

    7.9

    319 197

    45 607.2

    4 119 139 954

    ETF

    • 5234 4481 NEW FUNDS

    5 319

    5 432

    21800 13200

    • 17450 NEW GOLD

      17 731

      18 190

    • 9040 NEWPLAT

    12 219

    12 642

    5010 17 700 13 200

    - 0

    139

    100 000

    - 0

    2 950 000

    3 050 000

    ETF Totals

    - 0 0

    109

    100

    -

    100

    100

    -

    0

    0.0

    0.0

    0.9

    0.0

    487

    -35.8

    487 452 548

    Serala OTC Board BBS

    ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES

    2 579 521

    4.5

    0.9

    8.1

    353 488

    48 795.0

    18 319 173 509

    UNLIS TED

    - -

    • - KYS

    • - PANGAEA

    50 -100 -100 135

    - -- -

    15.7 0.0

    15.7 0.0

    1.1 7.04

    17.0 0.0

    45 93

    2.6 -3.2

    44 547 151 68 750 000

    Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone

    Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail:info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw

MARKET COMMENTARY

The DCI dipped 0.54% to close the week at 6525.11 points. The FCI remained flat at 1550.93 points. BTCL (+1 thebe) was the sole gainer of the week, closing at 70 thebe. ABSA (-10 thebe) and Sechaba (-35 thebe), were the biggest losers of the week, closing at 440 thebe and 1740 thebe, respectively.

Turnover for the week summed up to BWP3,985,220 off of 2,579,521 shares. Sechaba (45%), and Letshego (27%) were the biggest contributors to turnover.

CHANGES FOR THE WEEK

COUNTER

PRICE (THEBE)

CHANGE (t)

CHANGE (%)

19-Mar-21

26-Mar-21

BTCL

69

70

1

1.45%

Engen

FNBB

Sechaba

ABSA

1 014

1 013

-1

-0.10%

215

1775

450

213

1740

440

-2

-35

-10

-0.93%

-1.97%

-2.22%

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

Company

Date

Period

Dividend- gross

Interest

gross LDR

Payable

declared

(thebe)

(thebe)

Primetime

08.12.2020

Final

3.14

17.03.2021

29.03.2021

RDCP

30.12.2020

Interim

0.075

3.745

16.04.2021

28.04.2021

CA Sales

19.03.2021

Final

10.26 cents

09.04.2021

12.04.2021

Primetime

01.03.2021

Interim

5.26

17.03.2021

29.03.2021

FNBB

02.03.2021

Interim

6.00

18.03.2021

30.03.2021

Letshego

26.02.2021

Interim

8.30

30.04.2021

12.05.2021

BIHL

03.03.2021

Final

65(net)

13.04.2021

23.04.2021

Sechaba

26.03.2021

Final

25

29.04.2021

11.05.2021

COMPANY NEWS

Letshego- Shareholder Update

The Board has confirmed the appointment of Richard Ochieng as Group Chief Risk Officer for Letshego Holdings Ltd, effective March 2021. As the Group's Chief Risk Officer, Richard joins Letshego's Group Executive Committee, providing senior leadership for the Group's Risk Function. Richard is responsible for enhancing and expanding the Group's integrated risk management framework across markets and functions.

Prior to joining Letshego, Richard was Standard Chartered's Country Chief Risk Officer for Botswana and Cluster Credit Head for Southern Africa for the international bank's retail banking division. In this role, Richard's responsibilities included appraising and contributing to the development of Standard Chartered's regional risk strategy and risk appetite, as set out in the international group's Enterprise Risk Management

Framework (ERMF), supporting country risk managers in the execution of robust corporate cost and impairment forecasts, and fostering a performance management and remuneration strategy that creates an appropriate risk culture and discipline. Richard joined Standard Chartered in 2001 in Kenya, swiftly climbing the ranks in strategic credit and risk leadership roles in Kenya and across East Africa as a candidate in the global bank'stalent development initiative. He relocated to Botswana to head up the Group's Southern Africa Cluster Retail Risk Function in 2013. Richard brings invaluable specialist skills and experience in building solid and resilient retail banking portfolios across sub Saharan Africa, outperforming industries in risk returns. Amongst many accolades, Richard was responsible for implementing a scientific risk decision framework for Standard Chartered's unsecured retail banking portfolio in Southern Africa, ensuring credit policy decisions are related directly to portfolio segmentation and risk return. Richard's skills are independently acknowledged with ongoing invitations from country regulators to conduct risk training for regulatory management employees. Richard holds a Bachelor of Science from Kenyatta University, with numerous additional international credit and risk accreditations from Standard Chartered, that include Risk in Complex Transactions, Counter Party Credit Risk, ICAAP and advanced credit risk and balance sheet management. Richard is a Certified Enterprise Risk Management Professional (ERMCP) and is a member of Professional Risk Managers International Association.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Engen- Trading Statement for the Year Ended 31 December 2020

Shareholders of Engen Botswana Limited have been advised that the profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2020 of P147.2 million will be 18.3% or P33 million lower than the P180.2 million reported for the year ended 31 December 2019. This is mainly attributable to the effects of the Covid-19 lockdowns which reduced business activity nationally and the significant decline in global crude oil prices during the year. As a result, the gross profit has declined by 21.2% from P295.9 million to P233.1 million from 2019 to 2020 respectively. The Group performed above expectations on a replacement cost basis which represents the net profit after tax excluding the effects of inventory revaluations caused by movements in global crude oil prices. The replacement cost net profit increased from P47.5 million to P94.6 million from 2019 to 2020 representing a 99.2% increase. Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when trading in the Group's securities until such time as a detailed announcement is made. Summary results for the year ended 31 December 2020 are expected by 31 March 2021.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Olympia- Consolidated Financial Statements for The Year Ended 31 December 2020

Olympia released its full year financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020. The key highlights include a 3% decline in revenue to BWP43.8 million (FY 2019: BWP44.9 million). Gross profit went down by 11% to BWP14.1 million (FY 2019: BWP15.8 million), attributable to a 2% increase in cost of sales and a 3% decline in revenue. Operating profit went down by 28% to BWP3.3 million (FY 2019: BWP4.5 million). Finance costs went down by 81% to BWP0.3 million (FY 2019: BWP1.6 million). Profit for the period increased by 5% to BWP2.6 million (FY 2019: BWP2.5 million). Balance sheet expanded by 3% to BWP60.9 million (FY 2019: BWP59.0 million).

[Source: Company Financials]

Sechaba- Audited Financial Results for The Year Ended 31 December 2020

Sechaba has released full year results. Highlights include a 14% decrease in share of profit after tax of associates to BWP170.5 million (FY 2019: BWP199.4 million). Net profit decreased by 15% to BWP155.1 million (FY 2019: BWP182.1 million). The balance sheet grew 15% to BWP764.2 million (FY 2019: BWP664.8 million). A final gross dividend of 25 thebe per share has been declared.

[Source: Company Financials]

Letlole- Small Related Party Transaction Announcement

The Directors of Letlole La Rona Limited ('LLR'/ 'the Company'), gave notice to Unitholders that the Company has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement of Lease ('the Agreement') with Botswana Development Corporation ('BDC') and Western Industrial Estates (Proprietary) Limited ('WIE') for the leasing and development of Lots 22048 and 22047 Gaborone respectively ('the Transaction'). The Transaction envisaged is categorised as a related party transaction as BDC is a material shareholder of LLR, holding 40% of LLR

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 08:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:16aMARUBENI  : Hokuriku Branch Commences Business Operations
PU
04:16aMARUBENI  : Commercial Partnership Agreement between Marubeni and Unseenlabs for the Japanese Market
PU
04:16aNORMA GROUP SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:14aNO : 127, 29 March 2021, Press Release Regarding the Entry into Force on April 1, 2021 of the Protocol Regarding Travel with Identity Cards between the Citizens of the Republic of Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan
PU
04:14aBREMBO S P A  : Innovations Featured in Driven to Win exhibit at Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation
PU
04:12aASTRAZENECA  : Sterling steadies near $1.38
RE
04:12aMEDISTIM  : Notice of Annual General Meeting in Medistim ASA
AQ
04:12aPANORO ENERGY : Updated Share Capital after Subsequent Offering
AQ
04:12aALFA LAVAL  : Invitation to Alfa Laval's first-quarter conference call
PU
04:12aPEARSON  : publishes fourth gender pay gap report - it shows a 2% reduction compared to last year, but there is still work to be done says Dr Florida E. Starks, Chief Diversity Officer, Pearson
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nomura, Credit Suisse warn on losses after Archegos share sale
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Raised to Buy by Jefferies
3How the American SPACs rocket has failed to take off in Europe
4HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Toyota presses Australia to promote roll-out of hydrogen fuel stations
5DAR AL ARKAN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : ANALYSIS: With stick and carrot, Saudi starts winning over firms in reg..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ