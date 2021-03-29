DCI lost 5.15 percent year to date

26-Mar-21
12 months rolling
12 month range High Low
Buy tSell tLast tSales t
VolNet Div t
DY %P/BV x
PE x
Mkt Cap
PAT Pm
Iss'd S hares
Pm
DOMES TIC Commercial Banks
200 550 288
-
198 ABC
0
-
440 ABS A
3 368
-
213 FNBB
126 153 500
0 23.1 13.0 17.0
0.0 5.3 6.1
11.3
1.3 1.7 1.5 0.4
11.4 12.0 9.1 3.8
-
597.6 2 543 700 000
-
117.9 298 350 611
-
1 750 84
1 750 BIHL
60 LETS HEGO
8 281 1 601 753
122.0 11.1
7.0 16.3
1.6 0.3
9.2 2.3
-
537.5 282 370 652
-
630.9 2 144 045 175
Financial Services
100 - - 150 - 69
175 440 213 167 1 750 75
198 440 213 150 1 750 68
- 440-450 213 150 1 750 68
Tourism/Hospitality
1 150 135
-
925 CHOBE
- -920 100
925 125
- -0 0
0.0 0.0
0.0 0.0
2.4 1.2
0.0 0.0
827 231
-
-15.1 89 439 642
-
-19.8 184 634 944
- 80 - 60 936
1 013 80
-
Consumer Services
-
340 300 G4S BOTSWANA
300
-
2 151
0.0
0.0
1.9
11.5
240
20.9
80 000 000
-
69 60 CHOPPIES
-
937
- -
0.0 34.7
0.0 3.7
-1.7 1.3
0.0 10.5
-
782 -193.7
1 303 628 341
-
2 347
-
224.2 250 726 709
-
-
Retail & Wholesale
300 60
300 60
-
902 S EFALANA Property
-
228 LETLOLE
325
-
320 NAP
293
-
266 PRIMETIME
225
-
215 RDCP
280
-
198 TURNS TAR
248
-
240 FPC
- - 250 - 140 -
231
231
325
321
265
266
214
215
198
198
244
245
- - - - 198 -
0
15.2
6.6
0.8
10.6
647
-
60.9 280 000 000
0
23.0
7.2
1.4
13.0
1 940
-
149.3 604 397 124
0
13.4
5.1
0.9
0.0
651
-14.1
244 650 684
0
7.7
3.6
0.7
7.3
760
-
104.1 353 448 157
115 000
9.1
4.6
0.7
12.6
-
90.0 572 153 603
0
15.1
6.2
1.1
10.6
-
103.9 447 710 838
-
-
ICT
-
60 BTCL
60
70
70
69 - 70
581 915
2.9
4.1
0.3
7.4
735
-
99.6 1 050 000 000
-
-
Investment Holding
24
24
-
24
24
12 894
0.0
0.0
0.3
6.0
15
-
2.6 64 349 985
-
2 210
-1 740
1 740
1740-1750
102 669
22.5
1.3
2.7
12.4
1 925
-
155.1 110 616 859
99
89 AFINITAS
15
-
89
-
0
-
-
3.9
0.0
190
-13.5
213 946 250
Domestic sector totals and weighted averages
2 567 061
5.4
1.4
9.4
33 803
3 223.5
13 706 481 007
FOREIGN
Main board Financial Services
-
-
- INVES TEC
-
5 315
0.0
0.0
0.5
1.9
16 950
8 880.4
318 904 709
-
-
377 374 CA S ALES
374
374
6.5
1.7
1.4
10.9
1 691
154.5
452 206 869
-
FMCG
- -- -0 0
Mining
12 460
4.4
0.8
7.9
319 197
45 607.2
4 119 139 954
ETF
5 319
5 432
21800 13200
-
17450 NEW GOLD
17 731
18 190
-
9040 NEWPLAT
12 219
12 642
5010 17 700 13 200
- 0
139
100 000
- 0
2 950 000
3 050 000
ETF Totals
- 0 0
109
100
-
100
100
-
0
0.0
0.0
0.9
0.0
487
-35.8
487 452 548
Serala OTC Board BBS
ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES
2 579 521
4.5
0.9
8.1
353 488
48 795.0
18 319 173 509
UNLIS TED
- -
50 -100 -100 135
- -- -
15.7 0.0
15.7 0.0
1.1 7.04
17.0 0.0
45 93
2.6 -3.2
44 547 151 68 750 000
MARKET COMMENTARY
The DCI dipped 0.54% to close the week at 6525.11 points. The FCI remained flat at 1550.93 points. BTCL (+1 thebe) was the sole gainer of the week, closing at 70 thebe. ABSA (-10 thebe) and Sechaba (-35 thebe), were the biggest losers of the week, closing at 440 thebe and 1740 thebe, respectively.
Turnover for the week summed up to BWP3,985,220 off of 2,579,521 shares. Sechaba (45%), and Letshego (27%) were the biggest contributors to turnover.
CHANGES FOR THE WEEK
|
COUNTER
|
PRICE (THEBE)
|
CHANGE (t)
|
CHANGE (%)
|
19-Mar-21
|
26-Mar-21
|
BTCL
|
69
|
70
|
1
|
1.45%
|
Engen
FNBB
Sechaba
ABSA
|
1 014
|
1 013
|
-1
|
-0.10%
|
215
1775
450
|
213
1740
440
|
-2
-35
-10
|
-0.93%
-1.97%
-2.22%
DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS
|
Company
|
Date
|
Period
|
Dividend- gross
|
Interest
|
gross LDR
|
Payable
|
declared
|
(thebe)
|
(thebe)
|
Primetime
|
08.12.2020
|
Final
|
3.14
|
17.03.2021
|
29.03.2021
|
RDCP
|
30.12.2020
|
Interim
|
0.075
|
3.745
|
16.04.2021
|
28.04.2021
|
CA Sales
|
19.03.2021
|
Final
|
10.26 cents
|
09.04.2021
|
12.04.2021
|
Primetime
|
01.03.2021
|
Interim
|
5.26
|
17.03.2021
|
29.03.2021
|
FNBB
|
02.03.2021
|
Interim
|
6.00
|
18.03.2021
|
30.03.2021
|
Letshego
|
26.02.2021
|
Interim
|
8.30
|
30.04.2021
|
12.05.2021
|
BIHL
|
03.03.2021
|
Final
|
65(net)
|
13.04.2021
|
23.04.2021
|
Sechaba
|
26.03.2021
|
Final
|
25
|
29.04.2021
|
11.05.2021
COMPANY NEWS
Letshego- Shareholder Update
The Board has confirmed the appointment of Richard Ochieng as Group Chief Risk Officer for Letshego Holdings Ltd, effective March 2021. As the Group's Chief Risk Officer, Richard joins Letshego's Group Executive Committee, providing senior leadership for the Group's Risk Function. Richard is responsible for enhancing and expanding the Group's integrated risk management framework across markets and functions.
Prior to joining Letshego, Richard was Standard Chartered's Country Chief Risk Officer for Botswana and Cluster Credit Head for Southern Africa for the international bank's retail banking division. In this role, Richard's responsibilities included appraising and contributing to the development of Standard Chartered's regional risk strategy and risk appetite, as set out in the international group's Enterprise Risk Management
Framework (ERMF), supporting country risk managers in the execution of robust corporate cost and impairment forecasts, and fostering a performance management and remuneration strategy that creates an appropriate risk culture and discipline. Richard joined Standard Chartered in 2001 in Kenya, swiftly climbing the ranks in strategic credit and risk leadership roles in Kenya and across East Africa as a candidate in the global bank'stalent development initiative. He relocated to Botswana to head up the Group's Southern Africa Cluster Retail Risk Function in 2013. Richard brings invaluable specialist skills and experience in building solid and resilient retail banking portfolios across sub Saharan Africa, outperforming industries in risk returns. Amongst many accolades, Richard was responsible for implementing a scientific risk decision framework for Standard Chartered's unsecured retail banking portfolio in Southern Africa, ensuring credit policy decisions are related directly to portfolio segmentation and risk return. Richard's skills are independently acknowledged with ongoing invitations from country regulators to conduct risk training for regulatory management employees. Richard holds a Bachelor of Science from Kenyatta University, with numerous additional international credit and risk accreditations from Standard Chartered, that include Risk in Complex Transactions, Counter Party Credit Risk, ICAAP and advanced credit risk and balance sheet management. Richard is a Certified Enterprise Risk Management Professional (ERMCP) and is a member of Professional Risk Managers International Association.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
Engen- Trading Statement for the Year Ended 31 December 2020
Shareholders of Engen Botswana Limited have been advised that the profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2020 of P147.2 million will be 18.3% or P33 million lower than the P180.2 million reported for the year ended 31 December 2019. This is mainly attributable to the effects of the Covid-19 lockdowns which reduced business activity nationally and the significant decline in global crude oil prices during the year. As a result, the gross profit has declined by 21.2% from P295.9 million to P233.1 million from 2019 to 2020 respectively. The Group performed above expectations on a replacement cost basis which represents the net profit after tax excluding the effects of inventory revaluations caused by movements in global crude oil prices. The replacement cost net profit increased from P47.5 million to P94.6 million from 2019 to 2020 representing a 99.2% increase. Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when trading in the Group's securities until such time as a detailed announcement is made. Summary results for the year ended 31 December 2020 are expected by 31 March 2021.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
Olympia- Consolidated Financial Statements for The Year Ended 31 December 2020
Olympia released its full year financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020. The key highlights include a 3% decline in revenue to BWP43.8 million (FY 2019: BWP44.9 million). Gross profit went down by 11% to BWP14.1 million (FY 2019: BWP15.8 million), attributable to a 2% increase in cost of sales and a 3% decline in revenue. Operating profit went down by 28% to BWP3.3 million (FY 2019: BWP4.5 million). Finance costs went down by 81% to BWP0.3 million (FY 2019: BWP1.6 million). Profit for the period increased by 5% to BWP2.6 million (FY 2019: BWP2.5 million). Balance sheet expanded by 3% to BWP60.9 million (FY 2019: BWP59.0 million).
[Source: Company Financials]
Sechaba- Audited Financial Results for The Year Ended 31 December 2020
Sechaba has released full year results. Highlights include a 14% decrease in share of profit after tax of associates to BWP170.5 million (FY 2019: BWP199.4 million). Net profit decreased by 15% to BWP155.1 million (FY 2019: BWP182.1 million). The balance sheet grew 15% to BWP764.2 million (FY 2019: BWP664.8 million). A final gross dividend of 25 thebe per share has been declared.
[Source: Company Financials]
Letlole- Small Related Party Transaction Announcement
The Directors of Letlole La Rona Limited ('LLR'/ 'the Company'), gave notice to Unitholders that the Company has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement of Lease ('the Agreement') with Botswana Development Corporation ('BDC') and Western Industrial Estates (Proprietary) Limited ('WIE') for the leasing and development of Lots 22048 and 22047 Gaborone respectively ('the Transaction'). The Transaction envisaged is categorised as a related party transaction as BDC is a material shareholder of LLR, holding 40% of LLR
