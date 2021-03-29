DCI lost 5.15 percent year to date

Week ending:

MARKET COMMENTARY

The DCI dipped 0.54% to close the week at 6525.11 points. The FCI remained flat at 1550.93 points. BTCL (+1 thebe) was the sole gainer of the week, closing at 70 thebe. ABSA (-10 thebe) and Sechaba (-35 thebe), were the biggest losers of the week, closing at 440 thebe and 1740 thebe, respectively.

Turnover for the week summed up to BWP3,985,220 off of 2,579,521 shares. Sechaba (45%), and Letshego (27%) were the biggest contributors to turnover.

CHANGES FOR THE WEEK

COUNTER PRICE (THEBE) CHANGE (t) CHANGE (%) 19-Mar-21 26-Mar-21 BTCL 69 70 1 1.45% Engen FNBB Sechaba ABSA 1 014 1 013 -1 -0.10% 215 1775 450 213 1740 440 -2 -35 -10 -0.93% -1.97% -2.22%

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

Company Date Period Dividend- gross Interest gross LDR Payable declared (thebe) (thebe) Primetime 08.12.2020 Final 3.14 17.03.2021 29.03.2021 RDCP 30.12.2020 Interim 0.075 3.745 16.04.2021 28.04.2021 CA Sales 19.03.2021 Final 10.26 cents 09.04.2021 12.04.2021 Primetime 01.03.2021 Interim 5.26 17.03.2021 29.03.2021 FNBB 02.03.2021 Interim 6.00 18.03.2021 30.03.2021 Letshego 26.02.2021 Interim 8.30 30.04.2021 12.05.2021 BIHL 03.03.2021 Final 65(net) 13.04.2021 23.04.2021 Sechaba 26.03.2021 Final 25 29.04.2021 11.05.2021

COMPANY NEWS

Letshego- Shareholder Update

The Board has confirmed the appointment of Richard Ochieng as Group Chief Risk Officer for Letshego Holdings Ltd, effective March 2021. As the Group's Chief Risk Officer, Richard joins Letshego's Group Executive Committee, providing senior leadership for the Group's Risk Function. Richard is responsible for enhancing and expanding the Group's integrated risk management framework across markets and functions.

Prior to joining Letshego, Richard was Standard Chartered's Country Chief Risk Officer for Botswana and Cluster Credit Head for Southern Africa for the international bank's retail banking division. In this role, Richard's responsibilities included appraising and contributing to the development of Standard Chartered's regional risk strategy and risk appetite, as set out in the international group's Enterprise Risk Management

Framework (ERMF), supporting country risk managers in the execution of robust corporate cost and impairment forecasts, and fostering a performance management and remuneration strategy that creates an appropriate risk culture and discipline. Richard joined Standard Chartered in 2001 in Kenya, swiftly climbing the ranks in strategic credit and risk leadership roles in Kenya and across East Africa as a candidate in the global bank'stalent development initiative. He relocated to Botswana to head up the Group's Southern Africa Cluster Retail Risk Function in 2013. Richard brings invaluable specialist skills and experience in building solid and resilient retail banking portfolios across sub Saharan Africa, outperforming industries in risk returns. Amongst many accolades, Richard was responsible for implementing a scientific risk decision framework for Standard Chartered's unsecured retail banking portfolio in Southern Africa, ensuring credit policy decisions are related directly to portfolio segmentation and risk return. Richard's skills are independently acknowledged with ongoing invitations from country regulators to conduct risk training for regulatory management employees. Richard holds a Bachelor of Science from Kenyatta University, with numerous additional international credit and risk accreditations from Standard Chartered, that include Risk in Complex Transactions, Counter Party Credit Risk, ICAAP and advanced credit risk and balance sheet management. Richard is a Certified Enterprise Risk Management Professional (ERMCP) and is a member of Professional Risk Managers International Association.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Engen- Trading Statement for the Year Ended 31 December 2020

Shareholders of Engen Botswana Limited have been advised that the profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2020 of P147.2 million will be 18.3% or P33 million lower than the P180.2 million reported for the year ended 31 December 2019. This is mainly attributable to the effects of the Covid-19 lockdowns which reduced business activity nationally and the significant decline in global crude oil prices during the year. As a result, the gross profit has declined by 21.2% from P295.9 million to P233.1 million from 2019 to 2020 respectively. The Group performed above expectations on a replacement cost basis which represents the net profit after tax excluding the effects of inventory revaluations caused by movements in global crude oil prices. The replacement cost net profit increased from P47.5 million to P94.6 million from 2019 to 2020 representing a 99.2% increase. Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when trading in the Group's securities until such time as a detailed announcement is made. Summary results for the year ended 31 December 2020 are expected by 31 March 2021.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Olympia- Consolidated Financial Statements for The Year Ended 31 December 2020

Olympia released its full year financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020. The key highlights include a 3% decline in revenue to BWP43.8 million (FY 2019: BWP44.9 million). Gross profit went down by 11% to BWP14.1 million (FY 2019: BWP15.8 million), attributable to a 2% increase in cost of sales and a 3% decline in revenue. Operating profit went down by 28% to BWP3.3 million (FY 2019: BWP4.5 million). Finance costs went down by 81% to BWP0.3 million (FY 2019: BWP1.6 million). Profit for the period increased by 5% to BWP2.6 million (FY 2019: BWP2.5 million). Balance sheet expanded by 3% to BWP60.9 million (FY 2019: BWP59.0 million).

[Source: Company Financials]

Sechaba- Audited Financial Results for The Year Ended 31 December 2020

Sechaba has released full year results. Highlights include a 14% decrease in share of profit after tax of associates to BWP170.5 million (FY 2019: BWP199.4 million). Net profit decreased by 15% to BWP155.1 million (FY 2019: BWP182.1 million). The balance sheet grew 15% to BWP764.2 million (FY 2019: BWP664.8 million). A final gross dividend of 25 thebe per share has been declared.

[Source: Company Financials]

Letlole- Small Related Party Transaction Announcement

The Directors of Letlole La Rona Limited ('LLR'/ 'the Company'), gave notice to Unitholders that the Company has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement of Lease ('the Agreement') with Botswana Development Corporation ('BDC') and Western Industrial Estates (Proprietary) Limited ('WIE') for the leasing and development of Lots 22048 and 22047 Gaborone respectively ('the Transaction'). The Transaction envisaged is categorised as a related party transaction as BDC is a material shareholder of LLR, holding 40% of LLR