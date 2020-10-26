Log in
DCI lost 7.87 percent year to date

10/26/2020 | 05:25am EDT

Indices

23-Oct-20

16-Oct-20

Wkly %

YTD %

DCI

6904.49

6877.39

0.39

-7.87

FCI

1547.33

1547.33

0.00

-0.97

Week ending:

23-Oct-20

12 months rolling

12 month range

Buy

S ell

Last

S ales

Vol

Net Div

DY

P/BV

PE

Mkt Cap

PAT

Iss'd Shares

High

Low

t

t

t

t

t

%

x

x

Pm

Pm

DOMESTIC

Commercial Banks

204

200

ABC

100

200

200

-

0

0

0.0

1.3

11.5

1,450

126.2

725,000,000

551

543

ABSA

541

543

543

543

5,524

23.1

4.3

2.2

14.8

4,627

312.5

852,161,252

295

220

FNBB

-

220

220

220

12,911

13.9

6.3

1.6

8.0

5,596

695.8

2,543,700,000

167

138

STANCHART

142

-

142

142

600

17.0

12.0

0.4

3.6

424

117.9

298,350,611

Financial Services

1,750

1,750

BIHL

-

1,750

1,750

1,750

117,124

127.0

7.3

1.7

9.4

4,941

527.2

282,370,652

92

60

LETSHEGO

66

-

66

66

3,951,251

10.7

16.3

0.3

2.3

1,415

605.9

2,144,045,175

Tourism/Hospitality

1,150

949

CHOBE

-

-

949

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.3

8.7

849

97.4

89,439,642

135

131

CRESTA

-

132

132

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.3

0.0

244

-19.8

184,634,944

Agriculture

300

250

SEEDCO

-

-

250

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.1

13.6

954

70.0

381,452,827

Energy

1,038

1,036

ENGEN

1,025

-

1,030

-

0

103.6

10.1

3.1

19.6

1,645

83.9

159,722,220

Mining

110

80

MINERGY

-

-

80

-

0

0.0

0.0

8.7

0.0

376

-91.9

469,975,134

Consumer Services

350

340

G4S BOTSWANA

-

350

340

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.2

13.0

272

20.9

80,000,000

Retail & Wholesale

69

60

CHOPPIES

55

-

60

60

10,396,589

0.0

0.0

-1.7

0.0

782

-370.6

1,303,628,341

930

895

SEFALANA

930

-

930

930

6,650

34.7

3.7

1.3

11.8

2,332

197.7

250,726,709

Property

235

217

LETLOLE

-

229

229

229

1,545

14.5

6.3

0.8

10.3

641

62.4

280,000,000

325

320

NAP

310

320

320

-

0

23.0

7.2

1.3

9.9

1,934

195.4

604,397,124

293

278

PRIMETIME

275

278

278

-

0

15.2

5.5

0.9

11.5

680

59.1

244,650,684

225

215

RDCP

212

215

215

215

6,308

9.4

4.4

0.7

7.3

760

104.1

353,448,157

282

220

TURNSTAR

200

250

250

220-250

70,191

9.1

3.6

0.8

15.9

1,430

90.0

572,153,603

248

240

FPC

-

247

248

-

0

15.1

6.1

1.2

10.9

1,058

97.0

426,530,831

ICT

105

69

BTCL

-

70

69

69-71

161,085

3.3

4.8

0.3

6.8

725

106.4

1,050,000,000

Investment Holding

16

12

OLYMPIA

-

-

16

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.2

2.4

5

1.9

28,600,000

Beverages

2,210

2,110

SECHABA

-

2,110

2,110

2,110

2,751

51.8

2.5

3.9

18.0

2,334

130.0

110,616,859

Venture Capital

99

99

AFINITAS

15

99

99

-

0

-

-

4.2

0.0

212

-13.9

213,946,250

Domestic sector totals and weighted averages

14,732,529

5.3

1.6

10.8

35,685

3,205.3

13,649,551,015

FOREIGN

Main board

Financial Services

-

-

INVESTEC

-

-

5,315

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.2

1.0

16,950

16,867.2

318,904,709

FMCG

377

375

CA SALES

-

375

375

-

0

6.0

1.6

1.6

14.3

1,696

118.6

452,135,508

Mining

-

-

ANGLO

-

-

21,800

-

0

800.2

3.7

0.9

7.9

297,149

37,751

1,363,067,592

95

95

SHUMBA

-

-

95

-

0

0.0

0.0

8.1

0.0

278

-30.7

292,191,867

80

32

TLOU

33

-

32

-

0

0.0

0.4

0.0

164

-105.7

513,277,061

Venture capital

-

-

A-CAP RESOURCES

-

-

39

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.0

0.0

340

-237.0

871,884,866

15

12

BOD

-

-

12

-

0

0.7

0.0

87

-11.5

721,221,902

669

512

LUCARA

-

-

512

-

0

19.1

3.7

0.7

15.1

2,032

134.4

396,896,733

Foreign Sector Totals

0

3.4

0.9

7.6

318,695

54,486.1

4,929,580,238

ETF

5240

4481

NEW FUNDS

4,690

4,792

4651

-

0

131

100,000

21800

14740

NEW GOLD

20,045

20,652

20,190

-

0

2,950,000

10520

9040

NEWPLAT

9,813

10,164

9,890

9730-9890

287,000

2,600,000

ETF Totals

287,000

Serala OTC Board

-

-

BBS

-

-

110

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.9

0.0

536

-26.2

487,452,548

ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES

15,019,529

3.6

0.9

7.9

354,916

57,665.3

19,072,233,801

UNLISTED

100

100

KYS

100

115

100

-

-

15.7

15.7

1.1

17.0

45

2.6

44,547,151

-

-

PANGAEA

-

-

135

-

-

0.0

0.0

7.04

0.0

93

-3.2

68,750,000

Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone

Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail: info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw

Key Rates

Interest Rates

23-Oct

16-Oct

Inflation

Sep

1.80%

Aug

1.00%

Bank Rate

3.75%

3.75%

Prime Rate

5.25%

5.25%

7dayBoBC**

1.01%

1.01%

91dayBoBC**

1.04%

1.04%

FX rates

23-Oct16-Oct change

US$

0.0878

0.0867

-1.25%

£ Stg

0.0673

0.0673

0.00%

Rand

1.4291

1.4452

1.13%

Euro

0.0745

0.0741

-0.54%

Yen

9.2000

9.1300

-0.76%

CHN

0.5863

0.5822

-0.70%

AUD

0.1226

0.1232

0.51%

SDR

0.0620

0.0615

-0.81%

DC Index (12 months)

7800

7600

7400

7200

7000

6800

  • These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction

O N D J F M A M J J A S O

MARKET COMMENTARY

The DCI slightly gained 0.39%, to close the week at 6904.49 points. The FCI had a flat week, remaining at

1547.33 points. Turnstar (+30 thebe) and New Plat (+275 thebe) were the only gainers for the week. BTCL

(-3thebe) was the sole loser for the week.

Turnover for the week amounted to BWP39,687,026 from 15,019,529 securities. New Plat (71%) was the biggest contributor to turnover.

CHANGES FOR THE WEEK

COUNTER

PRICE (THEBE)

CHANGE (t)

CHANGE (%)

16-Oct-20

23-Oct-20

Turnstar

220

250

30

13.64%

New Plat

9615

9890

275

2.86%

BTCL

72

69

-3

-4.17%

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

2

COMPANY MEETINGS

Company

Meeting

Date and Time

Venue

BTCL

AGM

23.10.2020@0900hrs

Audio or audio and visual

communication at

Gaborone, Botswana.

FNBB

AGM

04.11.2020@1300hrs

Avani Hotel, Gaborone

SEFALANA

AGM

30.10.2020 @1600hrs

Virtual via Microsoft Teams

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

3

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

Company

Date

Period

Dividend- gross

Interest

gross

LDR

Payable

declared

(thebe)

(thebe)

RDCP

23.03.2020

Final

0.072

2.065

16.10.2020

28.10.2020

Letshego

27.08.20

Final

3.9

21.10.20

30.10.20

FPC

22.06.2020

Final

0.15

16.65

13.11.2020

RDCP

15.09.2020

Interim

0.399

2.147

16.10.2020

28.10.2020

Turnstar

07.10.2020

Interim

2.6024

7.3976

27.11.2020

09.12.2020

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 09:24:05 UTC

