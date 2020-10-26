|
DCI lost 7.87 percent year to date
10/26/2020 | 05:25am EDT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indices
|
23-Oct-20
|
|
16-Oct-20
|
|
Wkly %
|
YTD %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DCI
|
6904.49
|
|
6877.39
|
|
|
0.39
|
-7.87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FCI
|
1547.33
|
|
1547.33
|
|
|
0.00
|
-0.97
|
|
|
|
|
Week ending:
|
|
|
23-Oct-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12 months rolling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12 month range
|
|
Buy
|
S ell
|
Last
|
S ales
|
Vol
|
Net Div
|
DY
|
P/BV
|
PE
|
|
Mkt Cap
|
PAT
|
Iss'd Shares
|
High
|
Low
|
|
t
|
t
|
t
|
t
|
|
t
|
%
|
x
|
x
|
|
Pm
|
Pm
|
|
|
|
|
DOMESTIC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
204
|
200
|
ABC
|
100
|
200
|
200
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
1.3
|
11.5
|
|
1,450
|
126.2
|
725,000,000
|
551
|
543
|
ABSA
|
541
|
543
|
543
|
543
|
5,524
|
23.1
|
4.3
|
2.2
|
14.8
|
|
4,627
|
312.5
|
852,161,252
|
295
|
220
|
FNBB
|
-
|
220
|
220
|
220
|
12,911
|
13.9
|
6.3
|
1.6
|
8.0
|
|
5,596
|
695.8
|
2,543,700,000
|
167
|
138
|
STANCHART
|
142
|
-
|
142
|
142
|
600
|
17.0
|
12.0
|
0.4
|
3.6
|
|
424
|
117.9
|
298,350,611
|
|
|
Financial Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,750
|
1,750
|
BIHL
|
-
|
1,750
|
1,750
|
1,750
|
117,124
|
127.0
|
7.3
|
1.7
|
9.4
|
|
4,941
|
527.2
|
282,370,652
|
92
|
60
|
LETSHEGO
|
66
|
-
|
66
|
66
|
3,951,251
|
10.7
|
16.3
|
0.3
|
2.3
|
|
1,415
|
605.9
|
2,144,045,175
|
|
|
Tourism/Hospitality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,150
|
949
|
CHOBE
|
-
|
-
|
949
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2.3
|
8.7
|
|
849
|
97.4
|
89,439,642
|
135
|
131
|
CRESTA
|
-
|
132
|
132
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
1.3
|
0.0
|
|
244
|
-19.8
|
184,634,944
|
|
|
Agriculture
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
250
|
SEEDCO
|
-
|
-
|
250
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
1.1
|
13.6
|
|
954
|
70.0
|
381,452,827
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,038
|
1,036
|
ENGEN
|
1,025
|
-
|
1,030
|
-
|
0
|
103.6
|
10.1
|
3.1
|
19.6
|
|
1,645
|
83.9
|
159,722,220
|
|
|
Mining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
80
|
MINERGY
|
-
|
-
|
80
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
8.7
|
0.0
|
|
376
|
-91.9
|
469,975,134
|
|
|
Consumer Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
350
|
340
|
G4S BOTSWANA
|
-
|
350
|
340
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2.2
|
13.0
|
|
272
|
20.9
|
80,000,000
|
|
|
Retail & Wholesale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
60
|
CHOPPIES
|
55
|
-
|
60
|
60
|
10,396,589
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-1.7
|
0.0
|
|
782
|
-370.6
|
1,303,628,341
|
930
|
895
|
SEFALANA
|
930
|
-
|
930
|
930
|
6,650
|
34.7
|
3.7
|
1.3
|
11.8
|
|
2,332
|
197.7
|
250,726,709
|
|
|
Property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
235
|
217
|
LETLOLE
|
-
|
229
|
229
|
229
|
1,545
|
14.5
|
6.3
|
0.8
|
10.3
|
|
641
|
62.4
|
280,000,000
|
325
|
320
|
NAP
|
310
|
320
|
320
|
-
|
0
|
23.0
|
7.2
|
1.3
|
9.9
|
|
1,934
|
195.4
|
604,397,124
|
293
|
278
|
PRIMETIME
|
275
|
278
|
278
|
-
|
0
|
15.2
|
5.5
|
0.9
|
11.5
|
|
680
|
59.1
|
244,650,684
|
225
|
215
|
RDCP
|
212
|
215
|
215
|
215
|
6,308
|
9.4
|
4.4
|
0.7
|
7.3
|
|
760
|
104.1
|
353,448,157
|
282
|
220
|
TURNSTAR
|
200
|
250
|
250
|
220-250
|
70,191
|
9.1
|
3.6
|
0.8
|
15.9
|
|
1,430
|
90.0
|
572,153,603
|
248
|
240
|
FPC
|
-
|
247
|
248
|
-
|
0
|
15.1
|
6.1
|
1.2
|
10.9
|
|
1,058
|
97.0
|
426,530,831
|
|
|
ICT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
69
|
BTCL
|
-
|
70
|
69
|
69-71
|
161,085
|
3.3
|
4.8
|
0.3
|
6.8
|
|
725
|
106.4
|
1,050,000,000
|
|
|
Investment Holding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
12
|
OLYMPIA
|
-
|
-
|
16
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
2.4
|
|
5
|
1.9
|
28,600,000
|
|
|
Beverages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,210
|
2,110
|
SECHABA
|
-
|
2,110
|
2,110
|
2,110
|
2,751
|
51.8
|
2.5
|
3.9
|
18.0
|
|
2,334
|
130.0
|
110,616,859
|
|
|
Venture Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
99
|
AFINITAS
|
15
|
99
|
99
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
4.2
|
0.0
|
|
212
|
-13.9
|
213,946,250
|
Domestic sector totals and weighted averages
|
|
|
|
|
14,732,529
|
|
5.3
|
1.6
|
10.8
|
|
35,685
|
3,205.3
|
13,649,551,015
|
|
|
FOREIGN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Main board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
INVESTEC
|
-
|
-
|
5,315
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
1.0
|
|
16,950
|
16,867.2
|
318,904,709
|
|
|
FMCG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
377
|
375
|
CA SALES
|
-
|
375
|
375
|
-
|
0
|
6.0
|
1.6
|
1.6
|
14.3
|
|
1,696
|
118.6
|
452,135,508
|
|
|
Mining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
ANGLO
|
-
|
-
|
21,800
|
-
|
0
|
800.2
|
3.7
|
0.9
|
7.9
|
|
297,149
|
37,751
|
1,363,067,592
|
95
|
95
|
SHUMBA
|
-
|
-
|
95
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
8.1
|
0.0
|
|
278
|
-30.7
|
292,191,867
|
80
|
32
|
TLOU
|
33
|
-
|
32
|
-
|
0
|
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
0.0
|
|
164
|
-105.7
|
513,277,061
|
|
|
Venture capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
A-CAP RESOURCES
|
-
|
-
|
39
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2.0
|
0.0
|
|
340
|
-237.0
|
871,884,866
|
15
|
12
|
BOD
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
-
|
0
|
|
|
0.7
|
0.0
|
|
87
|
-11.5
|
721,221,902
|
669
|
512
|
LUCARA
|
-
|
-
|
512
|
-
|
0
|
19.1
|
3.7
|
0.7
|
15.1
|
|
2,032
|
134.4
|
396,896,733
|
Foreign Sector Totals
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
3.4
|
0.9
|
7.6
|
|
318,695
|
54,486.1
|
4,929,580,238
|
|
|
ETF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5240
|
4481
|
NEW FUNDS
|
4,690
|
4,792
|
4651
|
-
|
0
|
131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100,000
|
21800
|
14740
|
NEW GOLD
|
20,045
|
20,652
|
20,190
|
-
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,950,000
|
10520
|
9040
|
NEWPLAT
|
9,813
|
10,164
|
9,890
|
9730-9890
|
287,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,600,000
|
ETF Totals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
287,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Serala OTC Board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
BBS
|
-
|
-
|
110
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.9
|
|
0.0
|
536
|
-26.2
|
487,452,548
|
ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES
|
|
|
|
15,019,529
|
|
3.6
|
0.9
|
7.9
|
|
354,916
|
57,665.3
|
19,072,233,801
|
|
|
UNLISTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
100
|
KYS
|
100
|
115
|
100
|
-
|
-
|
15.7
|
15.7
|
1.1
|
17.0
|
|
45
|
2.6
|
44,547,151
|
-
|
-
|
PANGAEA
|
-
|
-
|
135
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
7.04
|
0.0
|
|
93
|
-3.2
|
68,750,000
Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone
Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail: info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw
Key Rates
|
Interest Rates
|
23-Oct
|
16-Oct
|
Inflation
|
Sep
|
1.80%
|
|
Aug
|
1.00%
|
Bank Rate
|
3.75%
|
3.75%
|
Prime Rate
|
5.25%
|
5.25%
|
7dayBoBC**
|
1.01%
|
1.01%
|
91dayBoBC**
|
1.04%
|
1.04%
|
FX rates
|
23-Oct16-Oct change
|
US$
|
0.0878
|
0.0867
|
-1.25%
|
£ Stg
|
0.0673
|
0.0673
|
0.00%
|
Rand
|
1.4291
|
1.4452
|
1.13%
|
Euro
|
0.0745
|
0.0741
|
-0.54%
|
Yen
|
9.2000
|
9.1300
|
-0.76%
|
CHN
|
0.5863
|
0.5822
|
-0.70%
|
AUD
|
0.1226
|
0.1232
|
0.51%
|
SDR
|
0.0620
|
0.0615
|
-0.81%
DC Index (12 months)
7800
7600
7400
7200
7000
6800
-
These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction
O N D J F M A M J J A S O
MARKET COMMENTARY
The DCI slightly gained 0.39%, to close the week at 6904.49 points. The FCI had a flat week, remaining at
1547.33 points. Turnstar (+30 thebe) and New Plat (+275 thebe) were the only gainers for the week. BTCL
(-3thebe) was the sole loser for the week.
Turnover for the week amounted to BWP39,687,026 from 15,019,529 securities. New Plat (71%) was the biggest contributor to turnover.
CHANGES FOR THE WEEK
|
|
COUNTER
|
PRICE (THEBE)
|
|
CHANGE (t)
|
CHANGE (%)
|
|
|
|
16-Oct-20
|
23-Oct-20
|
|
|
|
|
Turnstar
|
220
|
250
|
30
|
13.64%
|
|
|
New Plat
|
9615
|
9890
|
275
|
2.86%
|
|
|
BTCL
|
72
|
69
|
-3
|
-4.17%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
|
|
Page
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
COMPANY MEETINGS
|
Company
|
Meeting
|
Date and Time
|
Venue
|
|
BTCL
|
AGM
|
23.10.2020@0900hrs
|
Audio or audio and visual
|
|
|
|
|
communication at
|
|
|
|
|
Gaborone, Botswana.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FNBB
|
AGM
|
04.11.2020@1300hrs
|
Avani Hotel, Gaborone
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SEFALANA
|
AGM
|
30.10.2020 @1600hrs
|
Virtual via Microsoft Teams
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
|
Page
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS
|
|
Company
|
Date
|
Period
|
Dividend- gross
|
Interest
|
gross
|
LDR
|
Payable
|
|
|
|
declared
|
|
(thebe)
|
(thebe)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RDCP
|
23.03.2020
|
Final
|
0.072
|
|
2.065
|
16.10.2020
|
28.10.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Letshego
|
27.08.20
|
Final
|
3.9
|
|
|
21.10.20
|
30.10.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FPC
|
22.06.2020
|
Final
|
0.15
|
|
16.65
|
|
13.11.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RDCP
|
15.09.2020
|
Interim
|
0.399
|
|
2.147
|
16.10.2020
|
28.10.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turnstar
|
07.10.2020
|
Interim
|
2.6024
|
|
7.3976
|
27.11.2020
|
09.12.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
|
|
|
|
Page
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Bank of Botswana published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 09:24:05 UTC
|
|