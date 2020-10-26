DCI lost 7.87 percent year to date

These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction

MARKET COMMENTARY

The DCI slightly gained 0.39%, to close the week at 6904.49 points. The FCI had a flat week, remaining at

1547.33 points. Turnstar (+30 thebe) and New Plat (+275 thebe) were the only gainers for the week. BTCL

(-3thebe) was the sole loser for the week.

Turnover for the week amounted to BWP39,687,026 from 15,019,529 securities. New Plat (71%) was the biggest contributor to turnover.

CHANGES FOR THE WEEK